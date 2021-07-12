Clear

These women are creating blow dry salons for women with textured hair

Article Image

These women are creating blow dry salons for women with textured hair

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:11 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: By Carly Ryan

When it came time for Dana White to name her first salon, her thoughts immediately went to her grandmother.

Paralee Boyd was the first generation in her family to not be owned as a slave -- she used her entrepreneurial spirit to sell pomegranate hand scrubs to pay her way through school.

It's a drive that White said not only runs in her own blood but in the DNA of her salon, Paralee Boyd -- an institution that endeavors to become the first nationwide salon franchise founded by a Black woman.

"What can an efficient, confidence-building salon do for women who look like me? That's my 'why,'" White told CNN. "That's the drive. I'm just so excited to be a revolution in haircare."

It's a revolution long in the making. As White described, women with thick and curly hair, who often are women of color, aren't the target demographic of existing blow dry bar franchises.

"If you notice, all blow-dry bars, Great Clips, Supercuts, etc. market and have built their business model toward those with a finer texture of hair. These businesses don't carry the products or tools nor do they perform styles that cater to women with thick and curly hair," White said. "Unfortunately, hair salons are very segregated along the lines of race."

Piersten Gaines, the owner of Pressed Roots, a blow dry-bar similarly specializing in textured hair, agreed. Her Dallas salon aims to ease the anxiety many women with textured hair feel when walking into a salon that likely wasn't trained to style them.

"We don't really teach ethnic haircare in cosmetology schools, so when you walk into a Dry Bar and have textured hair, you're really rolling the dice," Gaines told CNN. "Many of those stylists don't know what to do with textured hair."

At many salons that do cater to textured hair, Gaines and White explained that the blow-dry process can take all day. White said she wants to take accessibility a step forward by attempting to "lean out" the process by making it more efficient.

"For years, women with thick and curly hair had to make appointments and stay in the salon for hours. Then they were up-charged because they had a ton of hair," said White. "We need to reclaim our time."

Now, more than ever, this change is necessary, Gaines said. Her clientele are more likely to have professional jobs, travel often and have crowded schedules.

"We're just trying to fit the needs of a modern woman," said Gaines.

Upon opening her first salon in Detroit, White brought in engineers from GM and Ford who tweaked everything from the placement of salon chairs to the type of hair straighteners used.

Additionally, White incorporates data analysis into the everyday routine of the salon, constantly monitoring how long clients are spending at each step of the blowout process. This attention to detail allows Paralee Boyd salons to operate as walk-in only, typically getting clients in and out of the door in under two hours.

Despite the salon's success, White was at first hesitant to open more salons, wanting to first focus on cementing company culture.

"I've got to make sure that the ladies working with me are uplifted, empowered, and realize that they are a part of a revolutionary groundbreaking hair salon. We are changing the way women with thick and curly hair view their time, their dollar and themselves. It all starts with culture and training."

But now, with a couple of years spent developing Paralee Boyd's culture and mission, Dana White is expecting to open 100 salons nationwide over the next five years, with the process of expansion beginning this fall. Gaines' Pressed Roots is expanding as well, set to open three more locations this year in the Dallas area.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic presented ample challenges to the salon industry, White said she was able to use that time to remind herself of her "why" and get to work building the franchise.

"You know how you always get ready for work on Sunday? I had six months of Sundays. And I was able to sit with myself and be very clear on why I started this, what I wanted to do and what I needed to do to get there."

Gaines had to overcome her fair share of struggles too. Pressed Roots had its first day of operations on March 14, 2020, and by March 16, they had to close due to the pandemic. But the salon's ability to withstand such nightmarish circumstances further proved the importance of Gaines' mission.

"It shows just what a significant demand there is for these services, especially for this demographic who often haven't seen their needs met," Gaines said. "It's only up from here."

Though Dana White is a trailblazer in her own right as the first Black woman to open a national salon franchise, she said she is less focused on what that means for her and more focused on how she can use her platform to empower her clients.

"As we expand, I wanted my business to embody her inclusion and kindness. I wanted women to walk in, see themselves positively reflected in the space and leave feeling great, not just about their hair," White said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

Image

Red Wing Trap team looks forward to the future

Image

Newman Catholic softball

Image

Seasonal parking changes

Image

Driverless shuttles coming to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Image

Utilizing Mayo Park

Community Events