Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Facts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index comprised of 30 "blue-chip" US stocks. It is meant to be a way to measure the strength or weakness of the entire US stock market.

The Dow began in 1896 with 12 industrial stocks.

Dow Jones & Co was founded by journalists Charles Dow and Edward Jones.

Current Dow stocks

Records

Record high close - July 9, 2021, the Dow closes at 34,870.16 points.

Biggest one-day point gain - March 24, 2020, the Dow gains 2,112.98 points.

Biggest one-day percentage gain - March 15, 1933, the Dow closes up 15.34%.

Biggest one-day point loss - March 16, 2020, the Dow closes down 2,997.1 points.

Biggest one-day percentage loss - October 19, 1987, the Dow closes down 22.61%.

Timeline

1882 - Dow, Jones & Co. is created.

1884 - Charles Dow creates the Dow Averages, the precursor to the DJIA.

May 26, 1896 - The first index, made up of 12 industrial companies, is published and the Dow opens at 40.94 points.

January 12, 1906 - The Dow closes at 100.25, the first close above 100.

October 24, 1929 - The Stock Market crash of 1929 begins which leads to the Great Depression of the 1930s. It takes 25 years for the Dow to regain its September 1929 high of 381 points.

1930 - Dow Jones becomes incorporated and the comma in the name is dropped.

March 12, 1956 - The Dow closes at 500.24, the first close above 500.

November 14, 1972 - The Dow closes at 1,003.16, the first close above 1,000.

October 19, 1987 - The Dow closes down 508 points, at the time the biggest one-day drop ever in the Dow's history.

November 21, 1995 - The Dow closes at 5,023.55, the first close above 5,000.

March 29, 1999 - The Dow closes at 10,006,78, the first close above 10,000.

September 17, 2001 - Stock markets reopen after the 9/11 terror attacks.

September 21, 2001 - After the first full week of trading post 9/11, the Dow falls more than 1,300 points, or about 14%.

October 19, 2006 - The Dow closes at 12,011.73, the first close above 12,000.

April 25, 2007 - The Dow closes at 13,089.89, the first close above 13,000.

July 19, 2007 - The Dow closes at 14,000.41, the first close above 14,000.

September 29, 2008 - Worst single-day point drop in history at the time, plunging 777.68 points - the same day the US House rejects the $700 billion financial bailout package.

October 6-10, 2008 - Worst weekly point and percentage decline finishing at 8,451.19, or down 1,874.19 points and 18.15% for the week.

February 21, 2012 - The Dow crosses the 13,000 level for the first time since May of 2008.

February 1, 2013 - The Dow closes above 14,000 for the first time since October of 2007.

May 7, 2013 - The Dow closes above 15,000 for the first time.

November 21, 2013 - The Dow closes above 16,000 for the first time, at 16,009.99.

July 3, 2014 - The Dow closes at 17,068.26, the first close above 17,000.

December 23, 2014 - The Dow closes at 18,024.17, the first close above 18,000.

August 26, 2015 - The Dow closes with a 619-point gain, the biggest daily point gain since 2008.

January 7, 2016 - The Dow drops 5% in its first four days of the year, the worst four-day percentage loss to start a year on record.

November 22, 2016 - The Dow closes at 19,023.87, the first close above 19,000.

January 25, 2017 - The Dow hits the 20,000 milestone for the first time in history.

March 1, 2017 - The Dow closes at 21,115.55, the first close over 21,000 in history.

August 2, 2017 - The Dow closes above 22,000 for the first time, at 22,016.24.

October 18, 2017 - The Dow closes above 23,000 for the first time, at 23,157.60.

November 30, 2017 - The Dow closes above 24,000 for the first time, at 24,272.35.

January 4, 2018 - The Dow closes at 25,075.13, the first close above 25,000.

January 17, 2018 - The Dow closes at 26,115.65, the first time it has closed above 26,000.

July 11, 2019 - The Dow closes at 27,088.08, the first time it has closed above 27,000.

November 15, 2019 - The Dow closes above 28,000 for the first time, at 28,004.89.

January 15, 2020 - The Dow closes above 29,000 for the first time, at 29,030.22.

March 16, 2020 - The Dow records its worst one-day point drop in history, 2,997.1 points, and its worst performance on a percentage basis since October 19, 1987, also known as "Black Monday."

March 24, 2020 - The Dow closes with a 2,112.98-point gain, to become the biggest one-day point gain in history.

November 24, 2020 - The Dow closes above 30,000 for the first time, at 30,046.24.

January 7, 2021 - The Dow closes at 31,041.13, the first close above 31,000.

March 10, 2021 - The Dow closes at 32,297.02, the first close above 32,000.

March 17, 2021 - The Dow closes above 33,000 for the first time, at 33,015.37.

April 15, 2021 - The Dow closes above 34,000 for the first time, at 34,035.99.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Storm chances increasing for mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Activating Mayo Park

Image

Delta Variant Surges

Image

Cerro Gordo County changes mental health region

Image

Utilizing Mayo Park

Image

Safe City Nights are back in Rochester

Image

Garden Party Books set to open this summer

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Construction impacts grocery store

Image

Mayo Civic Center vaccination site winds down

Community Events