Clear

Why 'wokeness' is the biggest threat to Democrats in the 2022 election

Why 'wokeness' is the biggest threat to Democrats in the 2022 election

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

As Democrats begin the uphill climb to hold their majorities in the House and Senate next November, politicians and party strategists are admitting that their biggest challenge comes from within: "Woke" liberals demanding adherence to policies on crime, the environment and government spending that are simply not shared by a majority of the country.

"How do Democrats win in places like North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Georgia?" asked former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges (D). "Focusing on how lives have improved since January of 2021. COVID rates are down and jobs are up. People are generally free to visit family and friends without restriction. The circus has left Washington and Biden has already cleaned up the mess. I'm not sure why Democratic candidates would stray from that message -- particularly in purple states."

Hodges' comments are reflective of a broader acknowledgment -- and concern -- that talking about things like defunding the police or the "Green New Deal" or ending the detention of people coming across our southern border illegally are a recipe for political disaster in the 2022 midterm elections.

The current concern is perhaps best reflected in an essay by Kevin Drum, a former staffer for Washington Monthly magazine. Noting that liberals have been aggressively stoking the culture wars in recent years, Drum writes:

"Despite endless hopeful invocations of 'but polls show that people like our positions,' the truth is that the Democratic Party has been pulled far enough left that even lots of non-crazy people find us just plain scary -- something that Fox News takes vigorous advantage of. From an electoral point of view, the story here is consistent: Democrats have stoked the culture wars by getting more extreme on social issues and Republicans have used this to successfully cleave away a segment of both the non-college white vote and, more recently, the non-college nonwhite vote."

While Drum has been beating the, um, drum on this issue of late, it's actually James Carville who was the first to warn Democrats that focusing on very liberal policies -- and demanding that the general public pronounce support for those issues or run the risk of being labeled "intolerant" -- is political poison for the party.

"Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today -- and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party -- who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud," Carville, who made his name helping to elect Bill Clinton president, said in an interview with Vox this spring. Asked why his party won't admit the wokeness problem, Carville responded bluntly: "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."

There's data to back up those concerns too.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

A May 2021 Pew poll showed that 57% of Americans believe that "people today are too easily offended by what others say" while just 40% agreed that "people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others."

And even on specific issues, there's some sentiment that people believe the so-called "woke mob" has gone too far. In an Axios-Ipsos poll from May, 70% of Americans opposed "the 'defund the police' movement" while just 27% supported it. A May Fox News poll showed that 47% of registered voters said the Biden administration is proposing too much of an increase in government spending, while 17% said not enough, and 33% chose just about the right amount.

Now, as Drum rightly notes, there are plenty of issues where the so-called "woke" policy has significant support. More than 6 in 10 (63%), for example, in a Marist/NPR/PBS NewsHour poll from 2019, said the country needs a green new deal to help address climate change. But as CNN polling and election analytics editor Ariel Edwards-Levy rightly notes, most people don't really know what is in the actual Green New Deal. So, the support for it is rightly read as general support for addressing climate change rather than backing any specific policies laid out in the Green New Deal.

Then there's the political reality of all of this. Campaign politics tend to strip the nuance off issues, paring them back to the sort of lowest common denominator stuff that motivates people to vote (or, in some cases, not to vote.)

And it is on that front where the woke crowd truly endangers Democrats at the ballot box. Although the election is more than a year away, Republicans -- led by former President Donald Trump -- are already making clear that they intend to make it a referendum not as much on President Joe Biden and his policies but rather on political correctness, wokeness and "cancel culture."

"We stand up to political correctness, and we reject the intolerance of left wing cancel culture," Trump said in a speech over the weekend to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. At another point in the address, he pledged: "We will stop left wing cancel culture. We will restore free speech and fair elections, and we will make America great again. It's very simple. Very simple."

And predictably, Republican leaders have followed Trump's lead. Following Major League Baseball's decision to move this year's All-Star Game out of Georgia after the state passed a restrictive voting bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this: "The movement in this country about wokeness has got to stop."

Of the All-Star Game decision, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was even more blunt: "From election law to environmentalism to radical social agendas to the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government. Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

There's no secret, then, about the ground on which Republicans want to fight the coming election. And Democrats, worried about alienating their liberal left base, are playing right into the GOP's hands.

"If we learned anything from 2020, it was that growth with suburban voters -- many former Republicans -- carried Biden across the finish line," said Hodges, the former South Carolina governor. "And these same voters will make the difference in competitive swing state elections. They want to hear how candidates will make their lives better; stray from that message and we risk Mitch McConnell becoming majority leader again."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunshine to start the work week, rain chances increase by midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Safe City Nights are back in Rochester

Image

Garden Party Books set to open this summer

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/12/21)

Image

Construction impacts grocery store

Image

Mayo Civic Center vaccination site winds down

Image

Rochester larping group

Image

Rochester Raptors take the field this weekend

Image

Swim lessons for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Community Events