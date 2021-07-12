Clear

'Surprising amount of deaths' will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 7:01 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases -- and an expert warns a "surprising amount" of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow.

The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.

"In places like Missouri where ICUs are packed, you're going to see a surprising amount of death," Reiner said on Sunday.

At Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, 91% of ICU patients are on ventilators and many are in their 20s, 30s and 40s, Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick told CNN Saturday. That is especially concerning, he said, because at the peak last year there were only 40 to 50% of ICU patients on ventilators.

Typically, increases in Covid-19 death rates follow three to four weeks behind spikes in cases, Reiner said. It takes a week for patients to get sick enough to need hospitalization and then often another couple of weeks for the infection to become fatal.

"We will start to see an increase in mortality in this country," Reiner said.

What is particularly frustrating for many experts, Reiner said, is that the deaths are "completely avoidable" now that vaccines are available.

But about one third of those 12 and older in the US haven't received the vaccine yet, CDC data shows.

"The vaccines we have work really well against this variant. It doesn't need to be this way," Reiner said.

Experts weigh whether vaccinations should be mandated

Much of the rising cases have been attributed to the now dominant Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible. And the variant has sparked discussions over local vaccination mandates.

Across the US, 48% of the population is fully vaccinated, but in some states that number is much lower, according to CDC data. Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wyoming and Mississippi all have around 35% or less of their populations fully vaccinated.

Experts say vaccines are key to managing spread. With information changing rapidly, it is important to be smart about how vaccinations are mandated, Professor of Medicine George Washington University School of Medicine Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi said.

"In states where there are high vaccination rates, that are like 75 or above, it makes sense to loosen up the restrictions. In places where there are not, such as some of the Southern states, it makes sense" to mandate vaccinations, El-Bayoumi said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN he thinks it's a good idea for mandates at the local level.

"We're talking about life and death situation. We've lost 600,000 Americans already, and we're still losing more people. There've been 4 million deaths worldwide," Fauci said. "This is serious business."

He added that he expects vaccine mandate hesitancy to lift when vaccines are fully approved.

Right now, the available Covid-19 vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorizations, which Fauci said has made some people skeptical as to their safety and efficacy. But the amount of data that supports the importance and safety of the vaccines is more than anything experts have seen for an EUA, he said.

"These vaccines are as good as officially approved with all the I's dotted and T's crossed," Fauci said.

Pfizer to brief the US on boosters

Another concern for many experts as variants spread is whether the population will need boosters for their vaccines.

Pfizer will virtually brief US government officials Monday evening regarding the potential need for booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine, a company spokesperson and two administration officials confirmed to CNN.

The meeting is seen as a courtesy, and federal guidance on boosters is not expected to change immediately following the meeting, a senior health official said.

Last week, Pfizer/BioNTech reiterated their expectation that people may need boosters to their vaccinations in six months to a year, citing waning immunity they are seeing among people who received their vaccine. The company also said it would seek emergency use authorization for a booster from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.

But some experts have argued the data is showing boosters are not necessary yet.

"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA said. "FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary."

Fauci also disputed the need at this time on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Given the data and the information we have, we do not need to give people a third shot, a boost, superimposed upon the two doses you get with the mRNA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine) and the one dose you get with (Johnson & Johnson)," he told CNN's Jake Tapper

Fauci said that there are ongoing studies evaluating if and when the US will recommend booster shots.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
