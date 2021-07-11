Clear

In Arkansas, Covid-19 cases surge as state combats vaccine skepticism

In Arkansas, Covid-19 cases surge as state combats vaccine skepticism

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Sarah Jorgensen and Polo Sandoval, CNN

In Arkansas, the fight against both the deadly Covid-19 Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy starts one person at a time, meeting them where they are. Sometimes, that's at church.

At St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Little Rock's Southwest side, Oscar Martinez was seizing his chance at a pop-up vaccine clinic in a gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, sponsored by the University of Arkansas of Medical Services (UAMS) and the Mexican Consulate -- a direct attempt to reach out to the area's Latino population.

"I have been visiting the region for the last month, so I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity today," Martinez told CNN.

Officials in the state are pulling out the stops to get people vaccinated. Arkansas not only has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the country -- only about a third of eligible people are fully vaccinated -- but is facing a troubling uptick in Covid-19 cases - fueled mostly by the emerging Delta variant of the virus.

"There's no question about it, our level of vaccination is not where we want it to be," Dr. Jose Romero, the Arkansas Secretary of Health, told CNN. "We have one third of our population fully immunized. But we need to get much higher levels in order to bring this under control."

The reasons that experts say people aren't getting the vaccine in Arkansas are varied. They cite pregnant women who are concerned about the impact of the vaccine on them and their unborn children, or people who want to see further FDA approval of the vaccines beyond the current emergency use authorizations. But there are also those who believe in conspiracy theories about the vaccine, the experts said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. knows that skepticism well. It was something he grappled with himself.

"I'm someone, as a Black male, who has some heart burns about it," Scott said. "When you think about the Tuskegee Airmen, the HeLa cells, and that disheartening history of the past. I'm also someone who had never taken a flu shot."

But after losing family members to Covid, Scott said he found it even more important to encourage people to get the vaccine.

"I took the time as a leader to do the research," he said, "to get to understanding, and to be a leader and demonstrate to the residents of Little Rock that I wouldn't ask them to do anything that I wasn't willing to do."

Experts say their messaging to minority populations faces challenges, citing the state's Latino populations that often live in more rural areas difficult to reach, have concerns about missing work, or face their own doubts about the vaccine.

Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis, a doctor at UAMS, focuses her work on reaching out to those groups. It's about making the vaccine accessible within the community, she said.

"A lot of celebrities are coming out saying get the vaccine, the average person is not listening to them," she said. "So, we're trying to understand who the everyday influences are for our community and the community health workers are part of that because they live and breathe."

Aside from community members helping to share accurate information, the state government is trying to do its part. Governor Asa Hutchinson is in the midst of a tour around Arkansas hosting town halls where he takes questions about the vaccine, and the state health department has released public service announcements featuring former vaccine skeptics speaking about their change of perspective.

Another is ensuring people are able to get time off work to get their vaccines -- a major concern among communities of color, Richard-Davis said.

"We're working with employers to try and get them to allow that time for vaccination or if someone happens to have adverse events that they don't feel like going into work the next day, that there's some flexibility that there's some leeway," Richard-Davis said.

When it comes to the FDA's approval of the current vaccines beyond emergency use authorization, Dr. Robert Hopkins -- a UAMS doctor who also serves as the chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee -- said that he is hopeful it could come "fairly soon."

"I know that there's been regular communication between the Pfizer, the Moderna, and the Johnson and Johnson folks, and the FDA," he told CNN. "I think that that would help at least with a part of our population that's been hesitant, to know that this vaccine has full approval."

The outreach seems to be working. At St. Theresa's, Minerva Mendoza brought her 13-year-old daughter Mary Lara to get her vaccine.

"My position on the vaccine is that we can't just sit around and wait to get sick and then regret not getting inoculated," she told CNN. "Right now, it's about everybody pitching in and overcoming any fears about the vaccine so we can pull ourselves out of this pandemic."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunshine and warm weather continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Community Events