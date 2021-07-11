Clear

Covid has South Africa by the throat. How I dodged its scary grip

Covid has South Africa by the throat. How I dodged its scary grip

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Raymond Joseph

As an acute asthma sufferer, who is also on medication to control hypertension, I have been ultra-careful since Covid-19 first hit South Africa early last year.

I'm also among those fortunate who have been able to continue to earn a living working from home. I seldom go out, unlike the hundreds of thousands of South African taxi and other public transport users who face a heightened risk of contracting the virus.

But early in June, I had no choice: I needed to interview several people for a corruption investigation that I was working on, and my sources would only speak to me in person.

I felt the risk was low as I'd been vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination six weeks earlier -- enough time to build up immunity to the virus. Nevertheless, I set out well-prepared with a small bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket. I also wore two tight-fitting masks, each with additional, replaceable filter material inserted in a special pocket, as I normally do on the rare occasions when I go out in public.

At a time when the Delta variant is surging across the globe, someone like me who is vaccinated may be lulled into a false sense of safety, but in South Africa, where vaccinations rates have largely lagged, the threat remains quite high -- and until vaccinations rates increase -- extra precautions are needed.

Arriving for my meeting in Hout Bay Harbour in Cape Town, I found myself in a small room with two other people, neither of them wearing a mask. I was able to position myself about 2 meters -- more than 6 feet -- from them but, as the interview began, several other people, none of them wearing masks, entered the room.

Feeling very uncomfortable I asked, after less than five minutes, if we could continue outside. But it was too late. In those few minutes, despite all my precautions, I now believe I had been infected.

About two weeks later I developed a barking, dry cough and sore throat, and I was sneezing non-stop. I was also breathing with difficulty -- but, because of the vaccination and all my precautions, I convinced myself that it was a bout of flu and decided that all I needed was paracetamol and bed rest.

By the following day, my body was aching as if I'd gone through a few rounds with a professional boxer, and I was literally gasping for breath. My doctor, after a phone consultation, said I should go for a Covid test. He also prescribed cortisone and a very strong antibiotic.

The test was quick and easy, and early the next morning my doctor called to say that I had tested positive. He prescribed additional medication and a variety of vitamins to boost my immune system. He also suggested I purchase an inexpensive battery-operated pulse oximeter to monitor my blood oxygen levels.

Should my breathing get worse, or if my oxygen levels dropped below 94, I should go directly to my closest emergency room as I may need oxygen, or even hospital admission, he said.

Almost miraculously, by the next morning my oxygen levels had improved, and I was able to breathe more easily. I was still feeling unwell, but there was a marked improvement in my condition. I'm now almost fully recovered, although I'm still left with some lingering after-effects of Covid, including fatigue and muddled thinking if I overexert myself.

Nevertheless, I had dodged a bullet with my name on it thanks to the fact that I had been vaccinated. I joined a growing number of people who were infected with Covid-19 despite having been vaccinated. In fact, my doctor said that I was the third of his patients who had been vaccinated and later had tested positive: I and another person had contracted "mild" Covid, and a third who was hospitalized briefly and has since made a full recovery. My doctor believes that the vaccine protected us from the worst of the virus and hastened our recovery.

Once I was feeling better, I posted on Facebook about my experience, intending it as a warning to friends not to let their guards down and to carry on wearing masks even if they have been vaccinated.

What followed surprised me: while many people wished me well, others -- either anti-vaxxers or the vaccination hesitant -- took my experience as proof that Covid vaccinations don't work, rather than having minimized my illness and helped speed up my recovery.

Others messaged me off of Facebook and suggested I take ivermectin -- a drug often used to treat parasites -- which they claimed they, or others they knew of, had used to "sort out" Covid, despite the fact that there is no proof yet that it has any benefit against the virus.

Did I get the Delta variant? It's hard to say for sure, but the highly contagious variant, which has now been detected in at least 85 countries, is rapidly becoming dominant in many parts of the world, including in the United States, where, as of July 3, it was responsible for 51.7% of all new cases of Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In South Africa, the official death toll from Covid-19 is now more than 63,000.

By July 7, the Gauteng province accounted for 34.5% of South Africa's total recorded 2,112,336 infections. Delta is now the dominant strain in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, north and east of Cape Town, where I live, and is increasing rapidly in other regions of the country. The Western Cape, the province in which Cape Town is situated, is now "firmly in a third wave," according to Premier Alan Winde.

This deadly third wave has left health services buckling and has led to a new level four lockdown, which includes a total ban on the sale of alcohol, a prohibition of all social, political and religious gatherings, a ban on leisure travel to and from Gauteng and a 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew. It has also seen hospitals in Gauteng rapidly filling up. By the week of July 4, over 90% of private and public hospital beds were full.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation that 4,200 people had died from Covid in the past two weeks and warned that by next week "daily hospital levels are likely to reach the peaks of the first and second waves." He also announced the extension of most of South Africa's level four lockdown for a further two weeks.

The South African government has faced growing criticism over a lack of preparedness to handle a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. But some experts say it was scientists who got it wrong for not foreseeing that Delta could become the dominant strain.

The South African government has also faced been criticized for its slow vaccine rollout compared to neighboring Botswana and Zimbabwe. An analysis of data by the Daily Maverick shows that by the end of May, only 2.5 vaccines had been delivered per 100 people on the continent. A dismal number to say the least. And still, compared to the rest of the continent, South Africa's vaccination rate was lower than its neighbors' rate.

"Whereas South Africa has delivered only 1.6 vaccines per 100 people, Namibia has delivered twice this rate, and Botswana and Zimbabwe more than three times this rate. South Africa accounts for 43% of confirmed Covid-19 deaths but only 3% of vaccinations in Africa," reported the Daily Maverick.

As of July 9, the vaccination rate in South Africa had improved to seven vaccinations per 100 people, according to a CNN barometer tracking worldwide vaccinations. Nevertheless, it still lags behind Botswana -- 11 per 100 -- and cash strapped Zimbabwe -- nine per 100.

The South African health authorities first began with vaccinating health workers, then people over 60, followed by those aged 50 to 59. Acting Health Minister MmaMoloko Kubayi announced on July 9 that it would soon include people in the 35 to 49 age group.

Ramaphosa also told South Africans Sunday that more than 17 million J&J doses would be delivered to Africa starting in late July and that the company had made a commitment for vaccines to be produced under license in South Africa.

But it is too late to help with the third wave of Covid infections, hospitalizations and deaths that has South Africa by the throat.

At a press conference in late June, World Health Organization's regional director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said that "We need a sprint, not a saunter, to rapidly protect those facing the biggest risks. Cases are outpacing vaccinations, leaving more and more dangerously exposed."

This is partially because of vaccine inequality. An Oxfam analysis last September found that "wealthy nations representing just 13% of the world's population have already cornered more than half (51%) of the promised doses of leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates," then still in phase 3 clinical trials.

Without a doubt, the key to saving more South Africans -- and other Africans -- from dying from this deadly virus is getting vaccines to the people at a faster rate. And the US and countries with surplus should send their excess vaccine, as President Joe Biden announced he is doing to Indonesia, also in the throes of a Covid surge.

For me, having previously reported and read widely on Covid, I believed this before, but after my own experience, I'm even more certain.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunshine and warm weather continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Community Events