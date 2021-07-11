Clear

Human Spaceflight Fast Facts

Human Spaceflight Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at human spaceflight programs in the United States and around the world.

Facts

The United States ended its crewed space shuttle program with the launch of Atlantis on July 8, 2011, and landing on July 21, 2011.

China and Russia are the only other countries to have independent spaceflight capabilities.

India and Iran have both announced their plans to send a crewed spacecraft into space.

Timeline

October 1, 1958 - The official start of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

May 25, 1961 - US President John F. Kennedy addresses Congress: "First, I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth. No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish."

1958-1963 - NASA's Project Mercury. The first manned program's objectives include orbiting a crewed spacecraft around Earth, investigating man's ability to function in space and recovering both man and spacecraft safely.

April 12, 1961 - Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin is the first human in space aboard Vostok 1. He spends 108 minutes in space and makes one orbit around the earth.

May 5, 1961 - Project Mercury astronaut Alan B. Shepard is the first American in space aboard Freedom 7. He spends 15 minutes in sub-orbital flight.

February 20, 1962 - Project Mercury astronaut John Glenn is the first American to orbit the Earth, aboard Friendship 7. He spends four hours and 55 minutes in space and orbits the earth three times.

1962-1966 - The goals of NASA's Gemini program include subjecting man and equipment to space flight up to two weeks in duration, docking with orbiting vehicles and gaining additional information concerning the effects of weightlessness on crew members.

June 16, 1963 - Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova is the first woman in space, aboard Vostok 6. She spends 70 hours in space and orbits the earth 48 times.

1963-1972 - NASA's Apollo program seeks to establish the technology to meet other national interests in space, to carry out a program of scientific exploration of the Moon and to develop man's capability to work in the lunar environment.

March 18, 1965 - Soviet Alexei Leonov is the first man to walk in space.

June 3, 1965 - Ed White becomes the first American to walk in space, during Gemini 4.

December 24, 1968 - Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders become the first humans to orbit the moon.

July 20, 1969 - Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins are the first humans to land on the moon. Armstrong and Aldrin are the first to walk on the moon.

April 1971 - Salyut, a crewed orbiting space lab, is launched by the Soviet Union.

1972 - NASA's Space Shuttle program formally begins in 1972, under President Richard Nixon.

1973-1974 - NASA's Skylab program. Three missions are completed, with astronauts spending a total of 171 days in space. Its objectives are to prove that humans can live and work in space for extended periods and to broaden knowledge of solar astronomy well beyond Earth-based observations.

April 12, 1981 - The Space Shuttle Columbia is the first to go to space and the first space shuttle to orbit the earth during mission STS-1.

June 18-24, 1983 - Sally Ride is first American woman in space aboard mission STS-7.

January 28, 1986 - The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes, killing the seven astronauts onboard, including teacher Christa McAuliffe, chosen for NASA's "Teacher in Space" program.

October 29, 1998 - Glenn, at 77, becomes the oldest human ever to go into space, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery.

April 28, 2001 - Dennis Tito becomes the first "space tourist," paying $20 million to ride on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station (ISS).

February 1, 2003 - The Columbia breaks up upon reentry during mission STS-107, killing all seven crew members. It is the second loss of a shuttle in 113 shuttle flights.

October 15, 2003 - Yang Liwei is the first Chinese man in space aboard Shenzhou 5.

July 21, 2011 - With the landing of the 135th and final space shuttle mission, the US space shuttle program ends.

June 2012 - China plans to launch the Shenzhou 9, carrying three taikonauts/astronauts, on course to rendezvous with Tiangong-1, a mini-space station, in their first crewed space docking venture. Two crews prepare for the mission, each with a female crewman; Major Liu Wang and Captain Wang Yaping, both Air Force fighter pilots.

June 16, 2012 - China launches Shenzhou 9 with a crew of three, Liu Wang, Jing Haipeng and Liu Yang, from the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in western Gansu province. Liu Wang is the first female taikonaut to go into space.

June 11, 2013 - The Chinese launch the Shenzhou 10 mission, their fifth and longest crewed space mission, with three crew members: Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping.

July 29, 2016 - NASA places an order with SpaceX for a crewed mission to the ISS. It's the fourth and final order under a government-funded program that contracts with private companies with the goal of launching astronauts from US soil again. SpaceX has received two of those orders, and Boeing won the other two. The two companies are expected to launch astronauts in 2019.

September 1, 2016 - A SpaceX rocket explodes at its Cape Canaveral launch pad during a test firing. The explosion destroys the rocket and the satellite it was due to launch September 3, 2016.

March 2019 - US President Donald Trump's administration announces it wants to send American astronauts back to the moon in five years. The previous target was 2028.

May 30, 2020 - SpaceX and NASA launch Falcon 9, a rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft with two astronauts on board. This is the first launch from US soil since 2011.

August 2, 2020 - SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft splashes down into the Gulf of Mexico, ending a historic two-month mission. This is the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into Earth's orbit.

November 15, 2020 - A SpaceX spacecraft launches from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, marking the kick off of what NASA hopes will be years of the company helping to keep the ISS fully staffed. This is a landmark mission for NASA and the company because it is the first fully operational crewed mission for SpaceX.

May 2, 2021 - The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule returns from outer space and makes a parachute landing in the Gulf of Mexico, returning four astronauts from a record-setting mission to the ISS. The astronauts' safe return marks the end to NASA and SpaceX's landmark mission, dubbed Crew-1, which set a record as the longest time in space -- over 5 months -- by a crew that launched aboard an American-built spacecraft.

July 11, 2021 - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity space plane, carrying founder Richard Branson of Virgin Group, Ltd. and three colleagues, launches from Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. After a successful detachment from its mothership WhiteKnightTwo, the space plane makes a return landing at Spaceport America.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Sun Possible for Sunday, Rain Increases for Next Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Community Events