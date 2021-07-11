Clear

Inflation is rising but the reasons why are changing

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Americans have witnessed some wild price hikes over the past few months. Shortages and supply chain issues across the world have sent the cost to make and move goods soaring and left consumers paying up.

Since then, prices for some pandemic favorites — such as lumber — have leveled off. But even as the economy returns to something closer to normal, inflation remains unrelentingly high.

It's a dramatic change from the pre-pandemic state of affairs and another example of how the coronavirus crisis is reshaping the economy and everyday life.

See here: Used car prices soared in part because lockdowns led many city-dwellers to buy cars, and because new car production was hampered by shuttered plants and chip shortages. In the year ended in May, used car prices were up nearly 30%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Before the pandemic, inflation — which the Federal Reserve would like to have around 2% — had been stuck near rock bottom for years. Now, the Fed finds itself striking an increasingly difficult balance between supporting the recovery through ample stimulus while keeping inflation in check.

As the recovery gathers steam, the items that are driving inflation up are changing. For example, people are spending more money dining out as pandemic restrictions are lifted, while the return to offices is prompting a work wardrobe refresh.

Data point: In the 12-month period ended in May, the price index for food eaten outside the home was up 4%, fueled by increases in restaurant spending in late spring as Covid restrictions were scaled back. Similarly, apparel prices rose 5.6% in the year ended in May.

Eventually, these pandemic-era price hikes should normalize. Last month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, fielding questions about rampant inflation at a press conference, said there is no reason to assume prices will remain this high for an extended period. But quite how long they stick around remains uncertain.

Powell isn't alone in expecting inflation to fall. The bond market is pricing post-pandemic inflation to be as stubbornly low as it was before, head of income investing for the BlackRock Multi-Asset Strategies Group, Michael Fredericks said last week on CNN Business' digital live show Markets Now.

Last week, the 10-year Treasury bond yield dropped to its lowest level since February, indicating that investors likely see current price spikes as transitory, or are at least waiting to see how inflation will develop over the summer.

Up next: June consumer price data is due on Tuesday.

It's raining unicorns

"Unicorn" may no longer be the right term to describe companies that achieve $1 billion valuations, because these days they're a dime a dozen.

What's happening: Between March and June, 136 new unicorns were created globally — more than the 128 born through all of 2020 and a new record, according to data provider CB Insights.

Investments into startups worldwide also smashed previous highs, hitting $156 billion in the second quarter. "This marks the biggest quarter for dollars raised in the last decade," CB Insights said in a report this week.

The United States accounted for nearly half of the amount raised, with Silicon Valley leading the charge and cementing its position as the world's largest tech hub, if ever there was any doubt.

According to CB Insights, there were 390 "mega rounds," where companies raise $100 million or more, triple the number in the same quarter of last year.

Details, details: Among the top 10 deals in the quarter sits Fortnite creator Epic Games' $1 billion fundraise, Swedish battery maker Northvolt's $2.75 billion funding round and a $1.8 billion investment into Indonesian logistics company J&T Express.

The title of the world's most valuable unicorn belongs to TikTok owner ByteDance ($140 billion), followed by payments company Stripe ($95 billion) and Elon Musk's SpaceX ($74 billion).

Investor insight: The pandemic has clearly boosted demand for digital services to a new level, highlighted by the eye-watering amounts raised by e-commerce companies and those in financial technology and health technology.

At the same time, a new crop of yield-hungry investors awash with central bank liquidity are becoming increasingly active in private finance. Many of these players are much larger than traditional venture capital outfits.

"That puts a small number of financiers in control, and raises serious questions about how the wealth will be spread as venture investing completes its transformation from a Silicon Valley cottage industry into one of the main engines of global finance," writes the FT's Richard Waters.

Monday: Eurogroup finance ministers meet; Elon Musk heads to court over Tesla's SolarCity deal

Tuesday: US CPI; China trade data; Volkswagen unveils new strategy; Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Conagra earnings

Wednesday: Zomato IPO; Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup, Delta Air Lines and PNC earnings

Thursday: China GDP; OPEC monthly report; US industrial production; TSMC earnings

Friday: US retail sales; US consumer sentiment; Bank of Japan interest rate decision; Ericsson and State Street earnings

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
