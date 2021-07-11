Clear

Asif Ali Zardari Fast Facts

Asif Ali Zardari Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Asif Ali Zardari, former president of Pakistan.

Personal

Birth date: July 26, 1956

Birth place: Karachi, Sindh province, Pakistan

Father: Hakim Ali Zardari, politician and businessman

Mother: Bilquis Zardari

Marriage: Benazir Bhutto (December 18, 1987-December 27, 2007, her death)

Children: Bilawal, Bakhtawar and Aseefa

Religion: Islam

Other Facts

Zardari is the widower of Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of an Islamic nation. She was assassinated in December 2007.

In accordance with Pakistani culture, his marriage to Bhutto was arranged.

Nicknamed "Mr. Ten Percent" due to allegations he accepted bribes while his wife was prime minister.

Timeline

1988 - Bhutto, Zardari's wife, is elected prime minister of Pakistan.

August 1990 - Bhutto is dismissed from office among allegations of corruption.

1990-1993 - Zardari is jailed on corruption charges.

1993 - Bhutto returns to power.

1993-1996 - Member of Pakistan's National Assembly. Holds several ministerial positions in Bhutto's government.

1996 - Bhutto is again dismissed from office among allegations of corruption.

November 1996 - Zardari is arrested and jailed on charges of corruption and murder.

March 1997 - Is elected, from jail, to the Pakistan Senate.

2003 - A Swiss court convicts Bhutto and Zardari of money laundering and orders them to pay the Pakistani government more than $11 million in restitution. The verdict is later overturned on appeal.

2004 - Is released from prison, ending eight years in custody.

October 2007 - A number of corruption charges against Zardari are dropped when President Pervez Musharraf grants amnesties to a number of politicians.

December 27, 2007 - Bhutto is assassinated during a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

December 2007 - Following his wife's death, Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are named co-chairs of the Pakistan People's Party.

September 6, 2008 - Is elected president of Pakistan.

September 9, 2008 - Is sworn in as president of Pakistan.

December 16, 2009 - The National Reconciliation Ordinance, an amnesty that shielded Zardari from prosecution, is thrown out by Pakistan's Supreme Court.

December 2011 - Travels to Dubai to receive medical treatment for a heart condition.

April 8, 2012 - Zardari meets with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a private trip. It is the first trip to India by a Pakistani leader in seven years.

September 8, 2013 - Leaves office at the end of his five-year term.

December 2016 - Zardari announces that he and his son, Bilawal, will contest the 2018 elections to become members of the Pakistani Parliament.

August 26, 2017 - A Pakistani court acquits Zardari of the last corruption charges pending against him -- the charges had lingered for almost two decades.

August 13, 2018-present - Member of the National Assembly.

June 10, 2019 - Zardari is arrested on corruption charges after a court rejected his bail application. The charges against him are related to suspicious transactions worth 4.4 billion Pakistani rupees (about $29 million) allegedly carried out through bank accounts in other people's names.

December 11, 2019 - The Islamabad High Court grants Zardari bail on medical grounds. He undergoes medical examinations beginning December 14.

August 10, 2020 - Zardari is indicted by an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on charges of corruption.

September 28, 2020 - Zardari is indicted on money laundering charges, along with his sister and 14 others.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Sun Possible for Sunday, Rain Increases for Next Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Community Events