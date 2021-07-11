Clear

Why so many geographic sites in the US still have racist names

Why so many geographic sites in the US still have racist names

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Editor's Note: This article, which focuses on sites named using outdated racial terminology, contains terms that many may find offensive.

Around the country, school, county and even bird names are being reconsidered and changed, as greater attention is paid to their origins and the racism the names may invoke.

In this same tradition, multiple areas have reconsidered geographical names containing the word "negro" -- a term once considered socially acceptable, but now viewed as outdated and offensive by many. In Texas, 16 such names are finally being changed, following approval by a federal board in June. In Vermont, residents and politicians are pushing to change the name of Negro Brook, with the only holdup being what to call it instead.

It's not just negro; other offensive terms are also used in place names across the American landscape. But why were these names created in the first place, and why have they endured?

How did these names come about?

In Vermont, many names incorporating outdated racial descriptors initially served as signifiers that Black people were living in an area, said state librarian Jason Broughton.

The use of such terminology in the state may not have explicitly had racist undertones, Broughton said, though it may have had negative connotations in other regions, serving as an unspoken warning to stay away from a certain area.

"I wouldn't say it was neutral, but it would be a sign that (Black people are) here," he said.

Such place names exist all over the country, especially in the South.

"What shocks people is knowing there's stuff like this in the North or in the Midwest, where it's thought 'Oh, we wouldn't have this here,'" Broughton said.

And it wasn't always "negro" that was used, he said. Often, it was the more offensive "N-word" in its place, but in 1963, the federal government ordered that it be replaced with what was then considered the less offensive version -- negro. At the time, the term "Black" had yet to come into widespread use, he said.

There are also geographic names that feature offensive terms for Native Americans, Broughton pointed out -- things like "Red Creek" or anything with the word "squaw," a derogatory term for Native American women. There are even a few sites with the slur "Chinaman" in the names, according to the US Geological Survey.

Why have these names endured?

There are more than 600 geographic sites with the term "negro" in the name, according to a database by the US Geological Survey.

Though there have been pushes to change these names in recent years, the term negro has largely been allowed to endure, after being deemed the correct term in 1963, Broughton said. He credits last summer's Black Lives Matter protests for bringing the issue to the forefront, showing that there are a lot of cultural references that need to be updated -- including geographic names.

In the case of Texas, though, the push for name changes began in 1991, when the state legislature, calling the names "racially offensive," passed a bill demanding the renaming of 19 geographic features with the word "negro" in them. The landmarks were instead to be renamed after a Black person who had made a "significant contribution to Texas."

Though the bill passed, the names of only two sites were changed, according to a resolution by the Texas Legislature. The others were rejected by the US Board on Geographic Names in 1998, the resolution stated.

It was only recently rectified in June, when the board finally approved the proposal to rename 16 geographical features with the word "negro" in them.

Rodney Ellis, now the Harris County commissioner in Texas, co-sponsored the 1991 bill as a state senator. When the board finally approved the state's proposal in June, he said the day had been "a long time coming."

"I am proud to see this change finally happen," he said in a statement. "In this moment of racial reckoning, we must follow up our verbal commitments to racial justice with action."

And change is seemingly happening in other states, too. In February, the Board on Geographic Names approved name changes for Squaw Creek in Iowa, Mulatto Mountain in North Carolina and Squaw Tits in Arizona, to be known now as Ioway or Story Creek, Simone Mountain and Isanaklesh Peaks respectively.

What's happening now?

With pushes in both Vermont and Texas to change names containing the word "negro," similar movements may occur across the country. With hundreds of sites still bearing negro -- and even more still with words like "squaw," "Chinaman" and "Redskin" -- there is still work to be done on the renaming front.

A spokesperson for the Board on Geographic Names told CNN they have not seen an increase in requests to change offensive names over the last year from cities or states, but they have seen an increase from members of the public -- a sign that conversations around those names are not going away any time soon.

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe and the first Native American Cabinet secretary, could be the one to help the effort to change these names.

Prior to her current position, Haaland served in Congress as a representative for New Mexico. In September 2020, she introduced a bill calling for the Board on Geographic Names to "review and revise" offensive names of federal land units, and to create an advisory committee to recommend what names were to be reviewed by the board.

And the Department of the Interior is currently looking into ways to change some of these offensive names, the department's communications director confirmed to CNN.

"The Department recognizes the offensive nature of some place names," Melissa Schwartz said. "We are reviewing the options available for renaming places, including authorities that can be taken by the Secretary, to better address a number of names that do not reflect who we are as a nation."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Sun Possible for Sunday, Rain Increases for Next Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City Moonshots play their first game

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Community Events