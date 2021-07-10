Clear

Euro 2020 final: How to watch and everything you need to know about the European tournament

Euro 2020 final: How to watch and everything you need to know about the European tournament

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Alaa Elassar, CNN

It has been delayed by a year, but that seems to have only ramped up the excitement levels for the 2020 European football championships, and the final game is Sunday.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium.

Still called Euro 2020 despite now being held in 2021, the all-European tournament was postponed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England reached its first men's major tournament final in 55 years after after beating Denmark 2-1 in a gripping encounter Wednesday at Wembley.

READ: Goldman Sachs bets England will beat Italy this weekend, but...

The national team will face Italy on Sunday after the Azzurri beat Spain on penalties. The Italians have looked strong throughout the tournament, but England hopes a home-field advantage will inspire it to a historic victory. About 65,000 fans are expected.

The UEFA Referees Committee announced that Dutchman Björn Kuipers would referee Sunday's final. This will be Kuipers' seventh UEFA competition final, according to European football's governing body.

The final -- which will begin at 8 p.m. in London (3 p.m. ET) -- will be available to watch worldwide.

Here's where you can watch the action:

Austria: ORF/OE24

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Germany: ARD/ZDF/MagentaTV

Hungary: MTVA

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV/Sportklub

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP/SIC/Sport TV Portugal/TVI

Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

Others:

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globosat/SporTV

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN

Nigeria: Top Sports/NTA/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Silverbird TV/ONTV

South Africa: SuperSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

US: ESPN/Univision

Click here to view the full list

A tournament for the history books

The championships kicked off Friday, June 11, when Italy and Turkey met in the tournament's opening match in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

For the first time, the competition was hosted across the continent in some of Europe's biggest and most famous stadiums, rather than hosted by one or two nations.

Alongside London and Rome, the other host cities included Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Seville and Munich.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn't permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao's matches to Seville and Dublin's fixtures to St. Petersburg.

There were 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the past month, with some familiar nations among the favorites.

England reached its first men's major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark.

For Denmark, which won Euro 1992, this has been an extraordinary tournament. The team, and nation, was shaken when its talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during its opening group game against Finland.

The power, strength and resilience shown by the Danish players as Eriksen recovered will inevitably go on to define this tournament and both teams paid tribute to the playmaker before the semifinal.

Italy awaits and is likely to present England with it sternest test yet at Euro 2020.

"We know it's going to be a very tough game against Italy," England's Harry Kane told the UEFA website. "We've had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home, and we can't wait."

Goldman Sachs predicts England has a 58% chance of defeating Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Sun Possible for Sunday, Showers Still Present
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legionnaires disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

Image

Rochester FC athlete has a love for soccer

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (7/11/21)

Image

Prevent 22

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/10/21)

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Image

Exploring Niagara Cave

Community Events