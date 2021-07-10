Clear

Engagement ring sales soar as Americans recover from the pandemic

Engagement ring sales soar as Americans recover from the pandemic

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The wedding industry is rebounding as the United States recovers from the pandemic. And with glimmers of normality in the air, more Americans are preparing to pop the question.

"We've seen a resurgence in both engagement ring and wedding band sales as couples start returning to normal life," Price Blanchard, chief customer officer and executive vice president at Shane Co., a privately held jeweler with stores in 14 cities, told CNN Business. Nuptials that were long postponed because of Covid-19 are finally taking place, with in-person ceremonies and large receptions filled with family and friends.

Fine jewelers say they saw massive spikes in demand and sales in April and May, following more access to Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the United States.

Sales numbers skyrocketed this spring for The Clear Cut, a New York-based engagement ring company that sells its gems online. Customers are on the hunt for engagement rings now because they can "finally travel" and propose on vacation, Clear Cut's co-founder and chief operating officer Kyle Simon told CNN Business. The company has been inundated with requests from couples who are "fighting for wedding venues," he said, and sales quadrupled in May 2021 compared to the year prior.

Mark Broumand, founder and president of Mark Broumand Inc., a Los Angeles-based fine jeweler, also saw a huge increase in demand and sales. "Love is what has really propelled everything" during the pandemic, he said. Sales are recovering: In June 2020, the company's sales fell by 40% compared to the previous pre-pandemic year; June sales for this year are 20% higher than they were in the same month in 2019.

Spending more on the rock

Millions of Americans faced devastating economic losses during the pandemic, but some workers who stayed employed — or had a partner who did — were able to save money. The travel shutdown and restaurant closures meant that some some people may have had more disposable income than usual.

"Between the forced spending curtailment during pandemic lockdown and multiple rounds of stimulus checks, many households are sitting on more savings now than they've ever had before," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "As the economy reopens, 'revenge spending' means a good chunk of this money will make its way into the economy," he said.

Stephanie Gottlieb, founder and jeweler at Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry in New York, said that while couples may be opting for smaller weddings, they have "more disposable funds to be used toward the rings or jewelry to wear day-of."

"Our average price for our rings sold now has gone up substantially since Covid," said Brenna Lyden, founder and CEO of Everly Rings and East West Gem Company. She is also working with clients who are using money they saved during the pandemic to upgrade their current rings or getting entirely new ones.

Demand for diamonds

Pent up demand and a dip in production due to Covid-19 restrictions led to global diamond shortages during the pandemic. "I had a hard time gearing up the production to sustain the demand," said Katarzyna Zygnerska Rosales, founder and designer of Kasia Jewelry in Solana Beach, CA.

Many jewelry companies work with the Gemological Institute of America, a non-profit that trains jewelers and maintains the standards for diamond-grading services. The Clear Cut, for example, has all of its diamonds certified and graded there. "We are experiencing historically high submissions for laboratory services," Tom Moses, GIA's executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer, said.

At The Clear Cut, "we've been seeing a lot more demand for the in-person appointments," and some customers are even flying to New York to come to the showroom and look at rings," Landau said, underscoring the fact that clients are confident enough to resume travel and ready to try on rings in person.

The demand isn't slowing down, and the sentiment is "increasingly optimistic" Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said in a recent statement from the company.

De Beers, the world's largest producer of diamonds, is seeing "strong demand for rough diamonds," Cleaver said, a result of demand "in the key consumer markets of the US and China" and "midstream capacity in India returning."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606297

Reported Deaths: 7715
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1254341791
Ramsey52665908
Dakota46986475
Anoka42931462
Washington27500295
Stearns22596226
St. Louis18176318
Scott17582139
Wright16428151
Olmsted13447102
Sherburne1205395
Carver1069649
Clay827692
Rice8224111
Blue Earth764844
Crow Wing684698
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622752
Otter Tail587887
Benton583698
Goodhue484374
Douglas476381
Mower473133
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441865
McLeod432761
Morrison426062
Beltrami408663
Nobles408550
Steele399219
Polk389572
Becker388056
Lyon364654
Carlton354957
Freeborn348234
Pine335623
Nicollet332145
Mille Lacs312655
Brown308540
Le Sueur298427
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264144
Waseca239223
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18783
Renville182746
Redwood176841
Houston175116
Cottonwood167524
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156319
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372621

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58625643
Linn21370342
Scott20342250
Black Hawk16459316
Woodbury15246230
Johnson1467585
Dubuque13564213
Dallas1137799
Pottawattamie11253177
Story1077548
Warren589692
Clinton562593
Cerro Gordo559497
Webster524894
Sioux518574
Muscatine4901106
Marshall490076
Des Moines471973
Jasper450573
Wapello4353122
Buena Vista429340
Plymouth404482
Lee386758
Marion365677
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer291062
Carroll285652
Crawford269741
Boone269034
Benton262055
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230951
Jackson225642
Clay217227
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195134
Page194922
Cedar192523
Hardin189344
Fayette187943
Wright186540
Hamilton183251
Harrison181273
Clayton171857
Butler167035
Madison166419
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158636
Allamakee154652
Hancock151334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun140613
Cass139055
Grundy138733
Emmet136741
Jefferson134035
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130249
Union129335
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126643
Franklin125823
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122326
Palo Alto114524
Howard105222
Montgomery105238
Clarke102124
Keokuk99332
Monroe97832
Ida92335
Adair88432
Pocahontas86522
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78911
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6449
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56324
Wayne56023
Audubon52911
Adams3424
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Writers Win Water Series Contest

Image

North Iowa Nationals roll into Rockwell

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Image

Exploring Niagara Cave

Image

At least 2 detained, large law enforcement presence

Image

Three writers win water contest

Image

Police presence in southeast Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/9/21)

Image

Thursday Downtown Follow Up

Community Events