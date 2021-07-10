Clear

The yoga of everyday life: Jessamyn Stanley on nourishing the spiritual and physical body

The yoga of everyday life: Jessamyn Stanley on nourishing the spiritual and physical body

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 3:30 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Jessamyn Stanley's new book, "Yoke," begins with a spiritual awakening prompted by a typo.

A late-night email alerted Stanley to a misspelling printed in her first book, "Every Body Yoga" She'd mistakenly defined the Sanskrit word for yoga as meaning to "yolk" instead of "yoke." Instead of summoning images of joining together the dark and light of life, she'd invoked an egg.

This discovery kicked off rage, then embarrassment and self-doubt. But Stanley derailed the shame spiral by simply rolling out her yoga mat and trying to breathe. Nothing fancy. Just "steady, in and out through the nose."

As her "breath whistled around the branches of (her) anxiety," she felt herself softening. She began unbandaging the imposter syndrome "wounds" she'd been carrying for decades. By this point in her yoga practice, she'd grasped that "wounds need to breathe," even those "you'd rather keep hidden." Meditation offered her that space.

Stanley said she didn't find her meditation practice until she stopped looking for it. Since then, it's become her automatic response to stress and anxiety.

"Meditation isn't something that's only for certain people or certain situations," she insisted. "It can and should be utilized by anyone who breathes."

With chapters on loving yourself, yoga poses, cultural appropriation, "white guilt" and more, "Yoke" explores the "yoga of the everyday," as she calls it, applying lessons learned on the mat to the challenges of living.

"Ultimately," Stanley explained, "all of my work is about mindfulness."

Q&A with Jessamyn Stanley

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: You describe shaking off imposter syndrome by making space at the table for what you call your inner critic instead of trying to silence it. How do you do it?

Jessamyn Stanley: Making space at the table means being willing to open the door to what's hard, messy, complicated or unpleasant. A lot of unhappiness comes from pretending and trying to sweep things under the rug. But lifting the rug is usually the scariest part. Shame is an impediment, a distraction. Making space for it can help let it fall by the wayside.

Many times, when you're in a difficult situation that you just have to deal with, you wind up stronger on the other side, understanding how important the experience was. The trick is acknowledging all the feelings that come while you're walking through it.

CNN: You recognize meditation as a significant part of yoga, yet for a while you thought you were incapable of doing it and hoped a loophole would let you out of needing to do it. How do you see meditation now?

Stanley: I used to think that my mind was too busy to find stillness. Meditation is often seen as what happens once the chaotic thoughts have settled. But it's actually the whole process. It's the trembling, the shaking, the thinking about a million different things.

One of the main reasons people say they can't meditate is because their mind moves too fast. My thought is if your mind is not moving, that means you're dead.

Instead of trying to force your mind into not thinking, try bringing to your meditation practice anything you're obsessing over. Think about it all as much as you want.

Sometimes I'll sit down with a whole laundry list of things that I want to obsess over. Then — this is the wild thing — I discover, wow, I really can't think about everything forever. You get tired. It's like wearing out a child.

If you want a kid to take a nap, you tell them to go run outside first so when you bring them back in, they can rest. So, let your mind go for a run around the block. Then let it rest. Meditation includes all of this.

CNN: Your description of meditation ties back to your concept of "yoke." Could you explain what yoke means?

Stanley: To yoke is to bring together, to join. That's what "yoga" really means: union. A lot of times we think of yoga as fitness. The postures help you link the body and the breath, but then you connect with your spirit. The practice of yoga is so much deeper than the poses.

Yoga honors the union between light and dark, bad and good, ups and downs — or, if binary is not your thing — bringing together and balancing all sides. It can be unpleasant to think about letting in every single thing, positive, negative and beyond. But without the dark, you can't actually understand the light.

Recognizing that makes it easier to deal with the shifts that are happening in our lives right now. In the end, all we can really do is just appreciate what it feels like to be here in this present moment. Yoga happens every moment of life.

CNN: One of the shifts we're dealing with in the US, and beyond, is a reckoning with White supremacy, which you address head-on in your book. Can yoga and meditation help address the wounds of racism?

Stanley: American yoga is the perfect container for us to deal with so many systemic problems. When you accept your faults and the faults of others, that's yoga.

I don't know that there is any other way for us to heal systemic racism without developing a practice of having compassion for ourselves and then reflecting that compassion to others. First, we need to accept that we sometimes say or do the wrong thing. Once you accept that about yourself, it's easier to accept that about other people.

If we take the time to actually listen to each other, then we can hear that, wow, we're ultimately all just scared of not having safety for ourselves and our families. That's a very universal experience and something that we can all be sensitive to. If we believe all human beings deserve to feel free and happy, there's a lot of common ground.

CNN: Awareness of what you describe as our ever-present divinity seems like another way to recognize our interconnection. Could you speak to that idea?

Stanley: Absolutely. We so often look externally for answers but everything that we're looking for is already happening inside ourselves. Everything that you've ever needed was here from the very beginning.

Trust your intuition. Being vulnerable and honest and saying out loud that you failed, or you thought less of yourself or thought less of someone else — all of those are steps toward being able to listen to that voice inside you.

Yoga peels back the edges of your mask, pushing you to the edge of who you're pretending to be, introducing you to the luminance that lies beneath. You can find the answers to life's biggest questions within that light inside you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606158

Reported Deaths: 7710
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253971791
Ramsey52654907
Dakota46975474
Anoka42913462
Washington27493295
Stearns22595226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16426151
Olmsted13443102
Sherburne1205195
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764544
Crow Wing684597
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622552
Otter Tail587887
Benton583498
Goodhue484274
Douglas476281
Mower472733
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441765
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389472
Becker387856
Lyon364454
Carlton354957
Freeborn348134
Pine335623
Nicollet332045
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298327
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264143
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston175016
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89017
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372375

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Unassigned60
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City pickleball club hosts tournament

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_09_21_58 - selection

Image

Exploring Niagara Cave

Image

At least 2 detained, large law enforcement presence

Image

Three writers win water contest

Image

Police presence in southeast Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/9/21)

Image

Thursday Downtown Follow Up

Image

New CDC Guidelines In Schools

Image

Honoring Carrie Chapman Catt's legacy

Community Events