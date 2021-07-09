Clear

Britney Spears Fast Facts

Britney Spears Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look a the life of Britney Spears, pop singer, Grammy Award winner and television personality.

Personal

Birth date: December 2, 1981

Birth place: McComb, Mississippi

Birth name: Britney Jean Spears

Father: Jamie Spears, a former building contractor and chef

Mother: Lynne (Bridges) Spears

Marriages: Kevin Federline (September 18, 2004-July 30, 2007, divorced); Jason Alexander (January 3, 2004-January 5, 2004, annulled after 55 hours)

Children: with Kevin Federline: Jayden James, September 12, 2006 and Sean Preston, September 14, 2005

Other Facts

Number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include: "Baby, One More Time" in 1999, "Womanizer" in 2008, "3" in 2009 (debut), and "Hold It Against Me" in 2011 (debut).

Six albums have reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart: "Baby One More Time" (1999), "Oops!.... I Did It Again" (2000), "Britney" (2001), "In the Zone" (2003), "Circus" (2008), and "Femme Fatale" (2011).

Has won one Grammy and has been nominated for eight.

Timeline

1993-1994 - Cast member on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

1997 - Signs a contract with Jive Records at age 15.

2002 - Is named Hollywood's Most Powerful Celebrity by Forbes magazine.

November 17, 2003 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

February 13, 2005 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for "Toxic."

February 16, 2007 - Shaves her head at a beauty parlor in Tarzana, California.

October 1, 2007 - Temporarily loses physical custody of her children after failing to attend court hearings.

January 3, 2008 - Spears is hospitalized over issues involving the custody of her children. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, is awarded sole custody on January 4, 2008.

February 1, 2008 - A Los Angeles court grants temporary conservatorship to Spears' father, Jamie Spears, after Spears is taken to a hospital and deemed unable to take care of herself.

July 18, 2008 - In a custody agreement, Spears gives Federline sole custody of the children, but retains visitation rights.

August 2008 - Becoming Britney, a musical based on her life, debuts at the New York International Fringe Festival.

October 28, 2008 - Jamie Spears is granted permanent conservatorship of his daughter's affairs.

February 3, 2009 - Sam Lutfi, Spears' former manager, sues Spears and her parents for defamation and breach of contract in Los Angeles Superior Court.

September 8, 2010 - Is accused of sexual harassment and sued by her former bodyguard, Fernando Flores.

January 11, 2011 - Her single, "Hold It Against Me," is released and debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

March 29, 2011 - New album, "Femme Fatale," is released.

March 30, 2011 - A $10 million lawsuit is filed by Brand Sense Partners against Spears and her father for breach of contract relating to a perfume deal between Spears and the Elizabeth Arden company.

February 2012 - Settles the lawsuit filed by Brand Sense Partners for breach of contract.

March 2012 - Settles the sexual harassment suit filed by her former bodyguard.

May 15, 2012 - "The X Factor USA" announces that Spears, along with Demi Lovato, will join Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid on "The X Factor" judging panel.

November 1, 2012 - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismisses the defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against Spears and her parents brought by Lutfi, Spears' former manager.

January 11, 2013 - Announces that she will not be returning as a judge to "The X Factor."

September 17, 2013 - Spears announces that she will do a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a show titled "Britney: Piece of Me." The show begins its run December 27.

September 2014 - Releases her own lingerie line,"Intimate Britney Spears."

November 5, 2014 - Clark County, Nevada, proclaims November 5th as "Britney Day" on the Las Vegas Strip.

September 9, 2015 - Spears announces that she has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for two more years.

August 26, 2016 - Spears' ninth studio album, Glory, is released.

April 12, 2018 - Spears is honored at the GLAAD Media Awards as the recipient of the Vanguard Award, an award that goes to a performer for making a difference in promoting and supporting equality.

January 4, 2019 - Announces that she is going on an indefinite work hiatus in order to focus on her family due to her father's health issues.

April 3, 2019 - Spears announces that she is taking "me time" after it is reported that she has checked into a mental health facility to cope with her father's health issues.

April 25, 2019 - Spears checks out of the mental health treatment facility after undertaking an "all-encompassing wellness treatment."

June 13, 2019 - Spears and her family are granted a five-year restraining order against Lutfi.

April 29, 2020 - Spears announces that she accidentally burned down her home gym.

November 10, 2020 - Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declines Spears's application to remove her father as her conservator, but says she would consider petitions "down the road" to remove her father as the head of her estate. The move comes amid the #FreeBritney social media movement, driven by some fans who believe she is a prisoner in her own home because of the court-ordered conservatorship.

June 23, 2021 - Spears appears remotely in court to request her court-ordered conservatorship be lifted, calling it "abusive." During the hearing, she speaks for more than 20 minutes, saying she felt she had been forced to perform, was given no privacy and was made to use birth control, take medication and attend therapy sessions against her will. A court hearing is next set for July 14.

July 6, 2021 - Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns, citing the singer's desire to retire. On the same day, Samuel D. Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who has represented Spears for the entirety of her almost 13-year conservatorship, submits a petition to resign from his position, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606158

Reported Deaths: 7710
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253971791
Ramsey52654907
Dakota46975474
Anoka42913462
Washington27493295
Stearns22595226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16426151
Olmsted13443102
Sherburne1205195
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764544
Crow Wing684597
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622552
Otter Tail587887
Benton583498
Goodhue484274
Douglas476281
Mower472733
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441765
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389472
Becker387856
Lyon364454
Carlton354957
Freeborn348134
Pine335623
Nicollet332045
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298327
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264143
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston175016
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89017
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372375

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Unassigned60
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police presence in southeast Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/9/21)

Image

Thursday Downtown Follow Up

Image

New CDC Guidelines In Schools

Image

Honoring Carrie Chapman Catt's legacy

Image

House of Hoodies success

Image

CDC relaxes Covid-19 guidelines in schools

Image

Sen. Klobuchar visits Austin's Hormel Institute

Image

Low vaccination rates have medical experts concerned

Image

Thursdays Downtown is back in action

Community Events