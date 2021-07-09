Clear

NBA and WNBA Finals Fast Facts

NBA and WNBA Finals Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 6:41 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about the NBA Finals (men's) and the WNBA Finals (women's). The finals follow the professional basketball leagues' regular seasons.

2021 NBA and WNBA Finals

July 6-July 22, 2021 - The NBA Finals are scheduled to take place. The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a best-of-seven series.


September 23, 2021 - The WNBA Playoffs begin.

2020 NBA and WNBA Finals

October 11, 2020 - NBA Finals - The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning the series 4-2.
September 27, 2020 - Eastern Conference Finals - The Miami Heat defeat the Boston Celtics with a series win, 4-2.
September 26, 2020 - Western Conference Finals - The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Denver Nuggets with a series win, 4-1.

October 6, 2020 - WNBA Finals - The Seattle Storm defeat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the series, 3-0.
September 29, 2020 - Women's Semifinals - The Las Vegas Aces defeat Connecticut Sun with a series win, 3-2.
September 27, 2020 - Women's Semifinals - The Seattle Storm defeat the Minnesota Lynx with a series win, 3-2.

Other NBA Facts

The Finals champion is the first of two competing teams to win the best of seven games.

Of the 30 NBA teams that compete during the regular season, 16 teams, eight in the Eastern Conference and eight in the Western Conference, participate in the post-season playoffs leading up to the Finals. All playoff series are also the best of seven games.

The Finals championship is between one Eastern and one Western Conference team.

The winner receives the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, which was named after the former NBA commissioner in 1984.

The Boston Celtics and the Lakers are tied for most league titles, at 17. The Lakers have 12 wins in Los Angeles and 5 in Minneapolis.

Other WNBA Facts

The WNBA Finals champion is the best of two competing teams to win the best of five games.

Of the 12 WNBA teams that compete during the regular season, eight teams, regardless of conference, qualify for the post-season playoffs. Two single-elimination rounds precede the semifinals, which are the best of five games.

The Houston Comets, the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx each won four championships.

The winning team receives the WNBA Championship Trophy.

Timeline

1947 - In the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the Philadelphia Warriors beat the Chicago Stags in the first finals, 4-1.

August 1949 - National Basketball League (NBL) teams join the BAA, to become the National Basketball Association (NBA).

April 23, 1950 - In the first official NBA Finals, the Minneapolis Lakers beat the Syracuse Nationals, 4-2.

1956 - Bob Pettit with the St. Louis Hawks becomes the NBA's first MVP, but Philadelphia Warriors beat the Ft. Wayne Pistons, 4-1.

1959-1966 - Boston wins the NBA Finals Championship for eight consecutive years.

1993 - The Chicago Bulls are the first team to win a "three-peat," or three consecutive championships, since the Celtics in the 1960s.

April 24, 1996 - The NBA Board of Governors approve "the concept of a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997."

1997 - The first season of the WNBA includes eight teams.

August 30, 1997 - In the first official WNBA Finals, there is one semifinals game and one championship game. The Houston Comets beat the New York Liberty, 65-51.

1997-2000 - The Houston Comets win the WNBA Finals Championship for four consecutive years. Team member Cynthia Cooper, the WNBA's first Finals MVP, is the only player ever to win four consecutive Finals MVP awards.

June 5, 2014 - In Game 1 of the Finals in San Antonio between the Spurs and the Miami Heat, an electrical failure in the arena causes the air conditioning to fail, and the indoor temperature reaches above 90 degrees. The Spurs go on to beat the Heat in the series, 4-1.

September 19, 2016 - The WNBA announces changes to the playoff format, where the top eight teams can be from either conference.

June 13, 2019 - The Toronto Raptors win Canada's first NBA Championship, defeating the Golden state Warriors in the series, 4-2. The Raptors are also the first team, outside the United States, to win an NBA title.

March 11, 2020 - After a Utah Jazz player tests positive for Covid-19, the NBA suspends the remainder of the season "until further notice" due to the global pandemic.

June 26, 2020 - The NBA announces the season will resume July 30.

September 20, 2020 - The WNBA announces it is postponing the first game of the semifinals after Seattle Storm players receive "inconclusive" Covid-19 tests. The game is played September 22.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606158

Reported Deaths: 7710
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253971791
Ramsey52654907
Dakota46975474
Anoka42913462
Washington27493295
Stearns22595226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16426151
Olmsted13443102
Sherburne1205195
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764544
Crow Wing684597
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622552
Otter Tail587887
Benton583498
Goodhue484274
Douglas476281
Mower472733
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441765
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389472
Becker387856
Lyon364454
Carlton354957
Freeborn348134
Pine335623
Nicollet332045
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298327
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264143
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston175016
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89017
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372375

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Unassigned60
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police presence in southeast Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/9/21)

Image

Thursday Downtown Follow Up

Image

New CDC Guidelines In Schools

Image

Honoring Carrie Chapman Catt's legacy

Image

House of Hoodies success

Image

CDC relaxes Covid-19 guidelines in schools

Image

Sen. Klobuchar visits Austin's Hormel Institute

Image

Low vaccination rates have medical experts concerned

Image

Thursdays Downtown is back in action

Community Events