Clear

National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

July 8, 2021 - The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals takes place. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition.

April 21, 2020 - Organizers announce that the Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only other time the event was canceled was from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II.

2021 Champion Prizes

A $50,000 cash prize from Scripps as well as the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

A $2,500 cash prize and reference library.

$400 in reference works and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium.

Other Facts

Contestants must be 15 or younger and must not have passed beyond the eighth grade.

Winning words have included: Laodicean, luge, therapy, croissant, milieu, lyceum, kamikaze, antediluvian, chiaroscurist, logorrhea, Purim and knack.

There were co-champions in 1950, 1957, 1962, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Each year, more than 11 million students take part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Oscar-nominated documentary "Spellbound," released in 2002, captures the 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee and follows eight participants as they prepare for the event.

Timeline

1925 - The Louisville Courier-Journal starts the event with nine contestants. Frank Neuhauser is the first winner, after spelling the word "gladiolus" correctly.

1941 - Scripps Howard assumes sponsorship of the program.

1943-1945 - The National Spelling Bee is not held due to World War II.

March 5-6, 2017 - A 5-year-old girl from Oklahoma wins a regional spelling bee and qualifies to compete in the 2017 national event. She is the youngest participant to secure a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The girl, named Edith Fuller, defeats 52 other children at the regional contest, spelling such challenging words as jnana, sarsaparilla and Baedeker.

May 30, 2019 - Eight co-champions: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Abhijay Kodali, Shruthika Padhy, Rohan Raja, Christopher Serrao, Sohum Sukhatankar, Saketh Sundar. All of the competitors from round 17 make it to the end. The competition goes on more than an hour and half past its scheduled time.

April 19, 2021 - The Scripps National Spelling Bee announces a spell-off option that can be used during the finals to declare a single champion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606158

Reported Deaths: 7710
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253971791
Ramsey52654907
Dakota46975474
Anoka42913462
Washington27493295
Stearns22595226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16426151
Olmsted13443102
Sherburne1205195
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764544
Crow Wing684597
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622552
Otter Tail587887
Benton583498
Goodhue484274
Douglas476281
Mower472733
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441765
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389472
Becker387856
Lyon364454
Carlton354957
Freeborn348134
Pine335623
Nicollet332045
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298327
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264143
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston175016
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89017
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372375

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar visits Austin's Hormel Institute

Image

Low vaccination rates have medical experts concerned

Image

Thursdays Downtown is back in action

Image

Sean's Weather 7/9

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota Gov. Walz promotes state's investment in working families during Rochester stop

Image

Garden forecast 7/8

Image

A look at southeastern Minnesota's underground

Image

Gov. Walz stops in Rochester to highlight state budget

Image

Gov. Walz appointed to the President's council of governors

Image

Family seeking answers after 2-year-old's death

Community Events