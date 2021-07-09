Clear

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented.

As K-12 schools will have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the agency says it's still necessary to layer strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible -- people age 12 and older.

Students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school. For those who aren't vaccinated or aren't eligible, consistent, correct masking remains an important safety measure, the agency said.

The CDC says its guidance does not replace local guidance and policies. Schools that are ready to transition away from pandemic precautions should do so gradually, the agency said, as community transmission reaches low levels.

"If localities decide to remove prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they should remove them one at a time and monitor closely (with adequate testing) for any increases in COVID-19 cases before removing the next prevention strategy," the guidance says, adding that schools need to be transparent with families, staff and the community as they do so.

Vaccines and masks

The CDC suggests schools take steps to promote Covid-19 vaccination, including offering vaccines on site, providing paid sick leave for employees to get vaccinated and excusing absences for students to get vaccinated. Covid-19 vaccines are currently available for people ages 12 and older in the US.

While the vaccinated can go without a mask, the agency recommends unvaccinated people over the age of 2 wear masks when indoors.

In general, people don't need to wear masks outdoors, but in areas with high coronavirus transmission, people who aren't fully vaccinated may still want to wear them in some circumstances.

"Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained," the CDC notes.

Based on local conditions -- for example, in a school where students aren't yet eligible for vaccines or in an area with high transmission -- schools can still opt to require universal masking, even for those who are vaccinated. And, the CDC says, schools should still support vaccinated people who choose to wear a mask.

Layers of protection

The CDC guidance details layers of ways schools can prevent spread while staying open for in-person learning: "Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe."

Physical distancing should be practiced in schools where not everyone is vaccinated, it said, but students should not be excluded from in-person learning in order to maintain physical distancing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms that could be Covid-19 or flu should get tested, and stay home if they're sick. The guidance says unvaccinated people who were exposed to Covid-19 should quarantine, but fully vaccinated people who don't have symptoms do not need to quarantine or get tested after an exposure to a person with Covid-19.

Cohorting -- keeping people in small groups that stay together throughout the day -- can be useful to limit contacts, but it doesn't replace other key safety measures, the agency says. Cohorting people who are and are not vaccinated separately is not recommended.

The agency advises close monitoring of Covid-19 transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing and outbreaks when making decisions about the prevention strategies needed in their area.

In a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the alarm about "new and concerning trends" in cases and hospitalizations in areas with low levels of vaccination.

"Simply put, in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalizations are up," Walensky said. "Further, we are seeing some small clusters and larger outbreaks of Covid-19 in locations such as camps and community events where proper, hard-learned prevention strategies are not enforced and the virus is readily able to thrive."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606158

Reported Deaths: 7710
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253971791
Ramsey52654907
Dakota46975474
Anoka42913462
Washington27493295
Stearns22595226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16426151
Olmsted13443102
Sherburne1205195
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764544
Crow Wing684597
Kandiyohi669285
Chisago622552
Otter Tail587887
Benton583498
Goodhue484274
Douglas476281
Mower472733
Winona462952
Itasca461666
Isanti441765
McLeod432761
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389472
Becker387856
Lyon364454
Carlton354957
Freeborn348134
Pine335623
Nicollet332045
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298327
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264143
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston175016
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164223
Fillmore158210
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89017
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372375

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Unassigned60
Rochester
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar visits Austin's Hormel Institute

Image

Low vaccination rates have medical experts concerned

Image

Thursdays Downtown is back in action

Image

Sean's Weather 7/9

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota Gov. Walz promotes state's investment in working families during Rochester stop

Image

Garden forecast 7/8

Image

A look at southeastern Minnesota's underground

Image

Gov. Walz stops in Rochester to highlight state budget

Image

Gov. Walz appointed to the President's council of governors

Image

Family seeking answers after 2-year-old's death

Community Events