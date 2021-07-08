Clear

A 2020 report found Surfside condo lacked funds for necessary repairs. One expert called it a 'wake-up call'

A 2020 report found Surfside condo lacked funds for necessary repairs. One expert called it a 'wake-up call'

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan, Curt Devine and Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

An independent budget review warned the Champlain Towers South condo association that its financial reserves were critically underfunded in the face of urgently needed structural repairs a little over a year before the building collapsed, a document obtained by CNN shows.

The condo association only had 6.9% of the recommended level of money to complete repair and replacement projects and stay financially secure, according to a March 2020 report from Association Reserves, a company that analyzes housing association finances.

The report said that various components of the Surfside, Florida, building had zero years of "remaining useful life." Those included the entrance and garage -- where some experts believe concrete cracking may have contributed to last month's deadly collapse.

The study, which has not been previously reported, underscores how squabbling over assessments and underfunded reserves brought the repair situation at Champlain Towers South to a head.

The association was projected to have a little over $706,000 in its reserves as of January 2021, according to the report, while Association Reserves recommended it stockpile nearly $10.3 million to account for necessary repairs.

Based on that gap, the report found that the Champlain South board was at "high risk" of "special assessments & deferred maintenance." About a year after receiving the report, the board moved in April 2021 to levy a $15 million special assessment on condo owners to raise money needed for repairs.

Robert Nordlund, the founder and CEO of Association Reserves, told CNN in an interview that about three out of 10 condo associations nationwide that his company reviews are at high risk, with less than 30% of the recommended reserves. He said the report showed the importance of condo associations stockpiling enough money to conduct regular repairs.

"I just wish they had hired us five years or 10 years or 20 years prior," he said of the Champlain South condo board.

The board had never previously received a reserve budget study, according to a separate PowerPoint presentation to residents from November 2020. The presentation alluded to the contentious debates among owners about the big-ticket items. "Complaining Or Shouting At Each Other Doesn't Work!" one slide of the presentation said, underlining the statement.

The lack of reserves complicated the condo association's efforts to secure money for repairs. Another presentation to residents in December 2020 said that "two major HOA [Homeowner Associations] lenders declined us" for loans.

The loans were declined because the condo association was in a "higher risk category" due to its relatively low monthly maintenance fees and the lack of funds saved in the reserves, according to the presentation.

"We should have a lot more money in the bank for lenders to be comfortable," the presentation stated. "We have not done reserve studies or set enough reserve money aside to prepare for this day."

The condo association did eventually secure a $12 million loan from Valley National Bank in March 2021 to pay for repairs, according to financial documents obtained by CNN. The $15 million special assessment was designed to pay that back.

Nordlund said that he believed his company's report was "a wake-up call" for the condo board, spurring the assessment.

The report, which included a visual inspection of the building, also includes photos of damaged concrete on the balconies and facade. Nordlund said that as part of the report, his employees reviewed the 2018 engineer's study warning of "major structural damage" in the building's concrete. He said the designation of zero years of useful remaining life for areas such as the garage was likely inspired by that report, and meant that repair projects "need to be done immediately."

A spokesperson for the Champlain Towers South condo association did not provide comment about the budget report. Donna DiMaggio Berger, an attorney for the association, told CNN's Chris Cuomo last month that under Florida law, association boards create operating budgets with reserves but a majority of association members can vote to waive reserves.

"In far too many communities we do have members voting to waive reserves each year," she said.

Peter S. Sachs, a Florida attorney who specializes in condominium law, said the report shows the board tried to "do the right thing" by obtaining a thorough analysis of its reserves. But he said it also reveals how "prior boards may have been asleep at the wheel or unable to overcome political resistance from the unit owners" to raise money for maintenance.

The collapse should inspire new regulations requiring condo associations to save reserve money and avoid deferring necessary maintenance, said Eric Glazer, a South Florida-based attorney who is part of a committee that will be advising the task force reviewing Florida condominium law in the wake of the collapse.

"Florida needs to step up and force people to put money away for a rainy day," Glazer said.

Florida law already mandates condo associations keep reserves for repairs that cost more than $10,000, but a majority of owners can vote to waive that requirement, legal experts in the state said.

In 2008, the state passed a law requiring condo associations to conduct reserve studies at least every five years. But that rule was repealed in 2010 amid criticism from some real estate lawyers and property managers, NBC News reported Thursday, and regular studies are no longer required.

Nine other states around the country require associations to conduct some form of reserve studies, according to the Community Associations Institute, a trade association.

Nordlund agreed that the building collapse could lead to changes in the practice of condo finances. After the disaster, he said, "we scoured that file, looking, did we miss anything?"

"We are in the budget business, not the safety business," he said. But if the board had conducted an earlier budget study and moved more quickly to raise money and conduct repairs, he said, it could have possibly meant "preventing a tragedy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606034

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253671791
Ramsey52639907
Dakota46964474
Anoka42903462
Washington27483295
Stearns22593226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16420151
Olmsted13438102
Sherburne1204895
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764644
Crow Wing683997
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622252
Otter Tail587786
Benton583198
Goodhue484174
Douglas476081
Mower472833
Winona462952
Itasca461566
Isanti441665
McLeod432561
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389372
Becker387756
Lyon364254
Carlton354757
Freeborn348134
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298227
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264043
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore158110
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373322

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Unassigned9530
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms possible Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Five A-Block

Image

Counseling Law Enforcement

Image

Heart of The City Project

Image

Thursdays Downtown Returns

Image

Biden Pulls U.S. Troops

Image

Peace Officer diversity training

Image

RPS Career Fair

Image

Thursdays Downtown return to Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/8/21)

Image

Thursdays Downtown is officially back

Community Events