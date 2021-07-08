Clear

Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

Restaurant workers are calling it quits just as people are starting to dine out again and restaurants rush to reopen.

In May, the rate of quits per share of employment in the accommodation and food services sector, which includes restaurants, was 5.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure held steady from the month prior, and is higher than the quit rate across all sectors, which fell from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May.

Restaurant workers have had a challenging time during the pandemic. Many had to close their dining rooms early in the pandemic, some of them permanently. It was months before those that survived could return to serving guests at full capacity, and many had to close periodically if staffers got sick or were exposed to Covid-19. Many workers were laid off suddenly, and some left the industry for good.

Servers in particular put themselves at risk of contracting Covid-19 by interacting with customers. On top of that, they had to police customers who pushed back on mask or social distancing policies — without risking losing tips by offending or upsetting them.

"People had to actually work harder to show that they were friendly and welcoming, despite the fact that their smile was covered up by a mask," said Alicia Ann Grandey, a psychology professor at Penn State who specializes in labor issues. "Trying to put on that friendly demeanor, even in the face of work stress and hostile customers, is linked to turnover," she added.

With a high rate of employees quitting, more could follow, according to those who study labor relations, perpetuating the high rates. To keep them on board, restaurants may have to improve what they offer.

'Turnover contagion'

When quit rates are high, "there's a feedback loop," said Rebecca Givan, an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers' School of Management and Labor Issues. "These jobs are very difficult. And if restaurants are short-staffed ... the jobs are worse, and they're harder," she said. "And so that can perpetuate the high quit rates."

There are plenty of reasons for restaurant workers to walk away from their jobs, Givan noted. They are expected to work unpredictable hours at a moment's notice, for example. That can make it challenging to plan for childcare or a second job, she said.

Restaurant "workers are realizing that there are higher quality jobs available" to them, she said.

Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M's business school, ​​has a different name for that feedback loop. "We refer to that as turnover contagion," he said. Turnover contagion doesn't only lead to burnt out employees, he said. It also makes frustrated workers think more about their options.

"Whenever your co-worker leaves, it causes you to think ... 'what is she going to do next? And am I missing out on that opportunity?'"

Now that the pandemic has upended the traditional office model, "there's this huge assortment of work arrangements that run the spectrum from fully in-person to fully remote and everything in between," he added. Restaurant workers, who can't do their jobs from home, "may want to go explore those other work arrangements and see how they fit their life."

How to keep people from quitting

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, previously told CNN Business he's hopeful that some labor shortages will ease when schools reopen and enhanced unemployment benefits expire in the fall. But he and others warn that worker shortages could persist.

Job openings in the accommodation and food services sector increased from 1.16 million in April to 1.25 million in May.

To entice workers to stay — and to hire more people — restaurants have been raising wages. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, announced in March that it is hiking pay. McDonald's, too, announced wage hikes for employees at corporate-owned stores in May. Others have done the same.

But higher wages aren't always enough to get people to stay, said Givan. "If [you] don't have enough hours, even a better hourly wage doesn't allow you to pay your rent or put food on the table," she said.

To keep workers, restaurants "have to think carefully about how to make these good jobs and multiple respects, Givan said.

Restaurants that offer the best pay and offer a better working environment may be able to pick up some workers who have quit, noted Nick Bunker, director of economic research for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab. Quit rates don't track where workers end up, he explained. That means that people who quit their restaurant jobs may end up at restaurants they think will treat them better.

— CNN Business's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606034

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253671791
Ramsey52639907
Dakota46964474
Anoka42903462
Washington27483295
Stearns22593226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16420151
Olmsted13438102
Sherburne1204895
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764644
Crow Wing683997
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622252
Otter Tail587786
Benton583198
Goodhue484174
Douglas476081
Mower472833
Winona462952
Itasca461566
Isanti441665
McLeod432561
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389372
Becker387756
Lyon364254
Carlton354757
Freeborn348134
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298227
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264043
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore158110
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373322

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Unassigned9530
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursdays Downtown is officially back

Image

Businesses express slight concern over Thursdays Downtown making a comeback

Image

Thursdays Downtown returns to the Med City

Image

Sean's Weather 7/8

Image

United Way launches program to strengthen nonprofits advancing equity in Olmsted County

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough says the time to get a vaccine is now

Image

Douglas Trail trees down

Image

Biking for cancer research

Image

Boys and Girls Club prepares for Gov. Walz's visit to Rochester

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Community Events