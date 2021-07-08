'Hate fueled by white supremacy' behind killing of two Black people in Massachusetts, authorities say

The White man who authorities say shot and killed a Black Air Force veteran and a retired Black state trooper in Winthrop, Massachusetts, last month carried "hate fueled by white supremacy," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Authorities say Nathan Allen, 28, stole a large truck and crashed it into another vehicle and a building in Winthrop before shooting and killing veteran Ramona Cooper, 60, and David L. Green, 58.

Allen was subsequently shot by police and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office is leading the investigation, said journals recovered at Allen's apartment depicted him as fueled by hate.

"This man had fooled so many, outwardly appearing stable and upstanding while internally filled with extremist ideologies and hatred," Rollins said in a statement.

"White people are the worlds apex predators," Allen wrote in his journal, according to excerpts released by the DA's office. He also wrote, "Whites in the USA are waking up. FACT."

Prosecutors say he returned often to the theme of White people as "apex predators," and claimed, "Men need to kill things."

Elsewhere in his writings, he used a variety of slurs to refer to Black people and called on White people to "snap" and murder Black people in cold blood.

Rollins said Wednesday that Allen's family had been extremely cooperative with her investigation.

"The Allen family -- including Nathan's parents, sibling, wife, and her parents -- have met with our investigative team at every request and have cooperated at each turn. We would not have had immediate access to all of the information we do now without their full cooperation," she said. "Further, there has been no indication or evidence that the Allen family was aware of Nathan's intent or apparent ideologies.

"They have stated that they denounce any form of hatred or racism and request privacy during this difficult time," Rollins added. "All three of these families -- the Coopers, the Greens, and the Allens - are survivors of homicide, and my office will provide resources and assistance in whatever way we can for them."

At a press conference last month, Rollins described the shootings as an "execution."

Rollins said Allen "walked by several other people that were not Black" and did not harm them.

Cooper was shot three times in the back while Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso.

