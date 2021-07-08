Clear

Haitian Americans say they are soul-searching after the assassination of Haiti's president

Haitian Americans say they are soul-searching after the assassination of Haiti's president

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has many Haitian-American community leaders fearing what may come next.

"There are very real fears about whether or not violence in the streets will ensue," said Vania Andre, publisher of the Haitian Times, an influential newspaper for the Haitian diaspora in the US.

The attackers stormed Moise's home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and fatally wounded the head of state, according to acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who described the assassination as a "heinous, inhumane and barbaric act."

Haiti's first lady, Martine Moise, was shot in the attack and was evacuated to a hospital in Miami for treatment, said Haiti's ambassador to the US. Her condition is stable but critical, Ambassador Bocchit Edmond said Wednesday.

Moise's death comes as the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince faces extreme violence that has escalated since June and claimed the lives of many citizens.

Rival groups have battled with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing tens of thousands of people and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.

Following the outpouring of international support for the country in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake, many Haitian Americans were optimistic that political and social unrest in the country would improve, and some people even moved back to be a part of the growth, Andre said in a statement.

"Moise's assassination is the final nail in the coffin for them," Andre said. "This is a generation of change, anyone who had a nonprofit, a business, an idea for initiatives that support sustainability in the country, will now think twice on whether Haiti is worth it."

The nation is also still waiting for Covid-19 vaccines and facing a dire economic situation. Its economy was contracting before the pandemic and shrunk a further 3.8% in 2020, with about 60% of the population now living in poverty, according to the World Bank.

Throughout his presidency, Moise repeatedly failed to hold elections at local and national levels, leaving much of the country's governing infrastructure empty. Many in Haiti challenged Moise's right to continue serving in the presidency this year, citing a dispute over when his term officially began.

"Combined together, the economic instability, the social-political instability, plus corruption -- it's a formula for this type of situation to happen," Organizer for Humanitarian Relief For Haiti, Alba Mota, told CNN affiliate Spectrum News NY1.

Rev. Reginald Jean-Mary, a priest in Little Haiti in Miami, told CNN affiliate WSVN Haitians all over the world are mourning a president as well as a sense of stability.

"I felt very broken by knowing the news, that we get so low, we get so down as a country," Jean-Mary said. "The country's in a very difficult position. In the 21st century, that's not where we expected the country to be."

Now, he said, is a time for Haitians and Haitian Americans to do some "soul-searching."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606034

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253671791
Ramsey52639907
Dakota46964474
Anoka42903462
Washington27483295
Stearns22593226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16420151
Olmsted13438102
Sherburne1204895
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764644
Crow Wing683997
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622252
Otter Tail587786
Benton583198
Goodhue484174
Douglas476081
Mower472833
Winona462952
Itasca461566
Isanti441665
McLeod432561
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389372
Becker387756
Lyon364254
Carlton354757
Freeborn348134
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298227
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264043
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore158110
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373322

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Unassigned9530
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Rochester
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/8

Image

United Way launches program to strengthen nonprofits advancing equity in Olmsted County

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough says the time to get a vaccine is now

Image

Douglas Trail trees down

Image

Biking for cancer research

Image

Boys and Girls Club prepares for Gov. Walz's visit to Rochester

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Image

Local pools close early due to cool weather

Image

New United Way program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Community Events