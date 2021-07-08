Clear
BREAKING NEWS Brothers age 3 and 6 killed in Algona homicide; man found dead by suicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The abandoned airport terminal where everything still works

The abandoned airport terminal where everything still works

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Chris Sloan, CNN

"The first thing you notice about New Orleans are the burying grounds -- the cemeteries -- one of the best things there are here" wrote Bob Dylan in his 2004 book "Chronicles: Volume One."

"Going by, you try to be as quiet as possible, better to let them sleep... The past doesn't pass away so quickly here."

The legendary American folksinger wasn't thinking about the virtually abandoned airport terminal at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International (MSY), but his words certainly are apposite. While not dead yet, the old MSY is currently stuck in quiet purgatory.

CNN Travel went to explore.

New $1.3 billion terminal

In November 2019, just months before the Covid pandemic swept the world, New Orleans inaugurated its gleaming new $1.3 billion airport terminal, which speaks more to where the Crescent City, then celebrating its Tricentennial, was headed for the next 300 years than wallowing in its past.

Architecturally speaking, the ultramodern César Pelli-designed terminal is an international gateway that might look more at home in Bahrain than the Bayou.

In its 20 months in operation, the new MSY has won praise from passengers and pundits, with USA Today naming it "one of America's three top airports in 2020." This, even after the devastation to the aviation industry wrought by the pandemic.

On the south side of the airfield, "The City That Care Forgot" has all but forgotten its old airline terminal.

It was the bustling location of countless tourists toasting their Mardi Gras trip with one last Hurricane, emotional embraces of reunions and farewells, and late passengers breathlessly running to make their flight. The building's darkest and finest hour was as a shelter and staging area during Hurricane Katrina. Now it lies in repose.

On its final day of operations on November 5, 2019, nearly 15,000 people flowed through its doors. As the last flight out neared, New Orleans laissez le bon temps rouler one last time, sending the tired 61-year-old edifice off in style with a traditional jazz funeral second line parading throughout the terminal.

As is tradition, when the deceased is laid to rest -- or "the body is cut loose" -- the mourners cut loose too.

In MSY's case, the mourners weren't actually mourning but were passengers joining in the impromptu celebration while others looked on in bemusement. The passengers boarding the last departure out, a Southwest Airlines flight to Tampa, Florida, just after 9 p.m., struck up a rousing rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In."

With the hard cutover to the new terminal just hours away, work crews loaded the last of airline signage, computer terminals, concession supplies, and TSA security equipment into an armada of moving vans -- bound for their new home.

By midnight, with its raison d'être done, the curtain had come down on the South Terminal on Airline Drive which abruptly and hauntingly became a ghost town.

Terminal decline

Kevin Dolliole, a native New Orleanian and the airport's director of aviation, has a whiff of nostalgia when describing what it's like when he steps from his new 21st-century airport showplace back in time to the old facility where the airport's administration offices still remain.

"My very first flight was out of this facility when I was seven years old," he says. "And having worked here over the years, having all of the memories of the hustle and bustle in this facility it was really strange and almost sad to see it in a state like this."

A year and a half since it closed, I paid a visit to a forlorn old friend I'd last seen on its last day as a functioning airline terminal.

A passenger hadn't set foot in the place nor a jet parked on one of its gates since that last 2019 flight before the world changed.

I'd expected to find a deserted shell with old tickets, unsold magazines, and beignet crumbs strewn about. I imagined a dark, moldy space with clocks frozen in time, and evidence of a last-minute evacuation, much like I'd seen at another deserted airport I'd visited years before, Colorado's Denver Stapleton.

Instead, New Orleans, a city that reveres its past, has cleaned and temporarily preserved the city's old front door -- a stay of execution, before the inevitable. I found the lights and air conditioning on. And it was cleaner than I'd ever seen it. Spotless. Even in the still functioning restrooms.

It wasn't quite dead, but wasn't quite alive either. The flight screens were all dark and powered down. Check-in desks were devoid of signage, stanchions, kiosks... and people. I was hard-pressed to find any detritus, save for a sole unprinted boarding pass. The former rumbling baggage claim belts were stopped in their tracks.

Where once TSA checkpoint screening equipment, personnel and interminable passenger lines had stood, was now clear and empty space. The jetways, though still intact, were empty portals to nothingness. The bars and restaurants cleared out of their last Abita beer and Lucky Dogs, with nary a discarded bottle or napkin left behind.

The iconic nine-foot-high Louis Armstrong "Satchmo" sculpture which presided over the vintage parabola structure, welcoming the masses of humanity, was still there. But his ebullient expression belied a loneliness that comes with no one to welcome.

Apart from a layer of dust, what was left behind was almost perfectly preserved. Curiously there were canned airline public address announcements still occasionally echoing through the air: "Curbside is used for loading and unloading only."

It was as if the rapture had happened. Or Stephen King's "The Langoliers" was fact, not fiction.

Airport afterlife

Much of the 1.2 million square feet terminal will eventually meet its demise, with the original 1950s-era departures hall and Concourse A and B being the first to fall to the wrecking ball in the next 18-24 months. This isn't as easy as it seems.

"Our architectural team is going through the building figuring out how to break down a building with multiple generations of construction that makes it a little bit complex", says Jamie McCluskie, the airport's deputy director of aviation, planning and development.

The Old MSY still exhibits a faint pulse. Much of the building continues to be maintained and powered up because the airport's administrative offices, emergency operations center, law enforcement offices, and maintenance and carpentry shops remain here; and will for some time. Their move across the campus was delayed by the pandemic.

The sprawling capacious terminal has found a temporary second life as a location for TV and film productions which provides a revenue stream. The shows shot here include "NCIS: New Orleans" and adventure reality game show "The Amazing Race." The airport director says with a laugh that he "tried to convince the producer to put clues in my office, but they didn't end up going for it."

In May 2021 it was also turned into a temporary skate park, when skate crews from across the southern states gathered for a skate jam as part of the Red Bull Terminal Takeover.

In fact, part of the terminal will be preserved and repurposed, including the iconic 1959 parabola dome structure.

"In New Orleans we have a lot of value for historic buildings and it certainly has a lot of history. So we're all for retaining that as part of future development plans", said McCluskie. The relatively new Concourse D, which opened in 1996, will be repurposed for charters and possible uses for private operation. The parking structures and rental car facilities will remain permanently in place as well.

For those interested in owning an old ticket counter, a baggage claim carousel, gate chairs, or even a jet-bridge; there will likely be a public auction. Yes, history has proven there are actually enthusiastic buyers for these concourse castoffs. Just check eBay.

With a small hemmed-in site area of 1,700 acres, redevelopment of the current terminal's footprint is crucial to the economic future of the airport and region. The airport is in the midst of a 20-year master plan that seeks to redeploy that real estate into space for hangars, cargo, a logistics hub for companies like Amazon and UPS, and even light rail. "We're going to be very prudent about how we go about this and be very thoughtful looking forward", says Dolliole.

As he oversees the long, slow goodbye to the old MSY, Dolliole knows the time has come in spite of his affection for it. "The new terminal kind of makes you forget about the old one. I just sold a car that I had owned and loved for 13 years. I almost cried when I walked away from it. But the first time I drove its replacement, I forgot all about that old car."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 606034

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253671791
Ramsey52639907
Dakota46964474
Anoka42903462
Washington27483295
Stearns22593226
St. Louis18175318
Scott17581139
Wright16420151
Olmsted13438102
Sherburne1204895
Carver1069249
Clay827692
Rice8221111
Blue Earth764644
Crow Wing683997
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622252
Otter Tail587786
Benton583198
Goodhue484174
Douglas476081
Mower472833
Winona462952
Itasca461566
Isanti441665
McLeod432561
Morrison425962
Beltrami408563
Nobles408450
Steele399019
Polk389372
Becker387756
Lyon364254
Carlton354757
Freeborn348134
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312555
Brown308440
Le Sueur298227
Cass287332
Todd286733
Meeker264043
Waseca239123
Martin235533
Roseau211321
Wabasha20803
Hubbard197441
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176840
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore158110
Faribault156219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83513
Lake83420
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4037
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373322

Reported Deaths: 6088
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58593643
Linn21353342
Scott20339250
Black Hawk16422316
Woodbury15238230
Johnson1466985
Dubuque13561213
Dallas1137299
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1077448
Warren589292
Clinton562493
Cerro Gordo559397
Webster523194
Sioux518474
Muscatine4901106
Marshall489676
Des Moines471073
Jasper450173
Wapello4352122
Buena Vista429240
Plymouth404482
Lee386358
Marion364977
Jones300957
Henry300437
Bremer290862
Carroll285552
Crawford269541
Boone268834
Benton261855
Washington259351
Dickinson250545
Mahaska230751
Jackson225542
Clay217027
Kossuth216966
Tama213172
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199635
Buchanan194934
Page194922
Cedar192323
Hardin189244
Fayette187843
Wright186340
Hamilton183151
Harrison181273
Clayton171657
Butler167035
Madison166119
Floyd164542
Mills163724
Cherokee161038
Lyon160741
Poweshiek158436
Allamakee154552
Hancock151134
Iowa147924
Winnebago145131
Calhoun140213
Cass138855
Grundy138733
Emmet136641
Jefferson133935
Sac132320
Shelby130737
Louisa130149
Union129235
Appanoose127549
Mitchell126543
Franklin125423
Chickasaw125217
Guthrie124032
Humboldt122226
Palo Alto114424
Howard105222
Montgomery105138
Clarke102124
Keokuk98832
Monroe97732
Unassigned9530
Ida92135
Adair88432
Pocahontas86322
Davis86025
Monona84731
Osceola79017
Greene78811
Lucas77123
Worth7558
Taylor66912
Fremont64610
Decatur6439
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56124
Wayne55923
Audubon52911
Adams3414
Rochester
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Way launches program to strengthen nonprofits advancing equity in Olmsted County

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough says the time to get a vaccine is now

Image

Douglas Trail trees down

Image

Biking for cancer research

Image

Boys and Girls Club prepares for Gov. Walz's visit to Rochester

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Image

Local pools close early due to cool weather

Image

New United Way program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Community Events