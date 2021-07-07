Clear
BREAKING NEWS Brothers age 3 and 6 killed in Algona homicide; man found dead by suicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Henry Golding's travel tips: Eat street food, make new friends and go to Sri Lanka

Henry Golding's travel tips: Eat street food, make new friends and go to Sri Lanka

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:31 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:31 PM
Posted By: By Lilit Marcus, CNN

Henry Golding could rival James Bond for being a smooth talking, crisply dressed world traveler.

But before he was the star of blockbuster movies like "Crazy Rich Asians," British-Malaysian Golding hosted the BBC's aptly named "The Travel Show."

When it comes to personal travel, though, Golding does have a few rules -- invest in a quality camera, never wear Birkenstocks with socks and always eat street food.

The frequent jetsetter tells CNN Travel he has a "go bag" handy so he can always be ready to leave in a hurry. Besides his go-to Chuck Taylors, the bag is full of "fast-drying trousers, quick-drying shirts, cool jackets. Even cotton shirts in really humid places just don't work. You get completely saturated with sweat."

Next step: devices. Golding always travels with a tablet in addition to his phone.

"Your phone is probably one of the greatest companions," he says. "It's your lifeline sometimes. Gives you your directions, gives you the reviews of the restaurants, the insider tips as to where to go."

Devices aren't just about pure utility, though. On top of that, he advises toting a portable speaker.

"Sometimes just sitting and with a bit of music playing, having a picnic out overlooking a lake or a river of some sort, just chilling out in the park and taking a moment to relax. That's one of the joys of traveling," says Golding.

Getting to travel for work can be an incredible perk, but it doesn't always mean a free vacation. If Golding has a day off from shooting, he uses it to embrace his two favorite parts of travel -- food and photography.

"You have to eat on the street!" he says emphatically. "You have to eat where the locals eat. The streets of Saigon or Hanoi have some of the best food."

But if you're going to eat at a sit-down restaurant, Golding says it's hard to go wrong in Japan.

"Japan has such attention to detail. One of the best pizzas I've ever had in my life is in Tokyo, a place called Savoy in Moto Azabu (district). I go there religiously when I'm back there. It's just because they understand the intricacies of ensuring it's authentic -- not only technique, but ingredients."

Golding believes that some of the beauty of travel is in its ephemeral nature. His two favorite things to bring back are pictures and memories. And while he often chats up locals while abroad, those new connections don't always translate into lifelong friendships -- and it's okay.

"I don't think you should shy away from being a part of somebody's life in such an impactful way that you never forget them, but understand that sometimes goodbye is forever. You don't feel sad about it. You just feel as though you've left or you and them have left a lasting impression. And I think that's good enough."

When it comes to his own travel memories, a few countries stand out, such as Croatia, where he and wife Liv Lo spent their honeymoon. Golding also shouts out Sri Lanka as an underrated Asia destination.

"It has everything from surfable waves, to beautiful forts to walk around, to safaris that you can do. We saw leopards and elephants there. It's just one of those hidden gems."

So .... he has great taste in food, makes friends everywhere he goes and gets paid to visit some of the coolest places in the world? That doesn't mean Golding has never made a travel error when on the road.

Yes, even a movie star can still fall prey to a scam.

One day in New Delhi, a man tapped Golding on the shoulder and told him to look down at his shoe, which suddenly had a huge green blob on it.

Before he knew it, Golding was being whisked off to the man's friend, who had a "special way" of removing the stain, which he then charged him for. While the first man had claimed a bird was responsible for the damage, Golding figured out that it was a pretty common travel scam.

Luckily, it only ended up costing him about $5 -- and some embarrassment.

Most recently, Golding has partnered with the app Affirm, which helps users get a handle on their finances and save up for big purchases like vacations. Considering how many people are planning big bucket list trips now that international borders are beginning to reopen, the timing couldn't be better.

"This year and a half has been hard mentally for a lot of people -- not being able to see friends, not being able to see family, not being able to experience new things, new cultures," says Golding.

"Travel is definitely medicine for the soul."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Image

Local pools close early due to cool weather

Image

New United Way program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Community Events