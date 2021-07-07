Clear

Inside the Myanmar mountain camp where rebels train to fight for freedom from the junta

Inside the Myanmar mountain camp where rebels train to fight for freedom from the junta

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: Exclusive by Sam Kiley, CNN

Full-throated they belt out songs of victory, their boots adding the drumbeat as ranks of new recruits jog in formation through their jungle training camp.

There's no doubting the shining eyes of these young people united by an ideal -- freedom from the junta that's smothered democracy in Myanmar.

Nor, perhaps, hiding from the dark tragedy that may await them.

They pour into Camp Victoria, the headquarters of the long-standing ethnic army of the Chin National Front (CNF) in western Myanmar, close to India's border. They defy attempts by the camp's leadership to suspend training because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many come from within the surrounding mountainous territory. But many others make the dangerous journey across a nation that's already riven with protests, army violence and oppression -- in search of military skills.

On the cusp of adulthood, these volunteers say they demonstrated against the military coup that swept away their civilian government in February. And as the junta's response has grown increasingly bloody, so they have taken up arms.

But any hope of singing songs of actual victory anytime soon are remote. Their leadership is warning of a long fight.

"Now it's a kind of an urban guerrilla-type (conflict) but within months it will transform into a conventional civil war," Suikhar, vice chairman of the CNF, tells CNN.

This bleak truth raises the prospect, indeed the probability, that Myanmar will descend into a protracted conflict where no victors emerge, and the country collapses.

In a report on the emerging civil war in Myanmar published at the end of June, the International Crisis Group (ICG), a transnational think tank, accused the military of using a strategy that targeted civilians to undermine militia support.

But the experts' prognosis for the civilian population was grim, too. "The coming period of national economic collapse, widespread poverty and deprivation will give them greater incentive to secure sources of revenue, either directly from locals or at their expense. These factors point to the likely emergence of new, sustained armed groups in these areas, following dynamics witnessed many times over the decades of insurgency in various parts of Myanmar," the report said.

Suikhar insisted that his movement and the Chinland Defence Force, which are also being trained at Camp Victoria, were led by Myanmar's National Unity Government.

This exiled administration that exists largely, for now, in name only, is a loose alliance of anti-junta forces and has no command or control authority over the armed groups inside Myanmar itself.

And for the new graduates from the jungle training camp, there may be a bitter end to the romantic vision of a fight for freedom.

Anxious to hear how outsiders saw the conflict unfolding, a young fighter, a former journalist and graduate from the University of ​Yangon explained that he was the commander of what started out as a 10-person group specially trained in urban guerrilla warfare.

"At least, I did command 10 people. Now there are only seven. I lost three last week when they were carrying a homemade bomb to use against the junta. It blew up in their hands. They all died on the spot," he says.

He's been ordered by his superiors in the Chinland Defence Force back to Camp Victoria for a break after this blooding. In a few days he was in a new black uniform and undergoing more specialist training. His eyes now shone with cold determination, not hope.

Stalemate is not victory

But the junta army is striking back ruthlessly, analysts say.

"The Tatmadaw is using its long-established 'four cuts' counter-insurgency strategy in these areas, a cruel approach that deliberately targets civilians in an effort to deprive insurgents of food, funds, recruits and intelligence on troop movements (hence the four cuts). Attacks on populated areas are an integral part of this strategy, along with the looting of food stores and denial of relief supplies, in clear violation of international humanitarian law," the ICG alleges.

The strategy is well enough known around Camp Victoria, where civilians are leaving outlying villages for small refugee encampments, or safety in Indian communities across the Tiau River. Most of the refugees are women, children and the old. They all left their villages for the same reasons.

"I am really afraid of the Myanmar military because they're very nasty and they are ​a brutal military. Twenty years ago the military tortured my son in my own house. They hit him on the head. There was blood all over his head and that's why I am really afraid of them," said Tial Song, an elderly woman who was sitting under the orange plastic sheeting of a newly erected shelter.

"How long will be you a refugee?" CNN asked Chanlal, Song's neighbor on this muddy hillside.

"As long as the military rules over us," he replies.

Beyond the outer defenses of Camp Victoria, the mountains of Chin State leap in near-vertical waves of thick jungle. Travel is on precipitous mountain passes along tiny mud tracks.

Locals, many of them experienced hunters, have the edge over invading armies. They also have the mass intelligence network of their own communities, with fighters receiving live updates of enemy troops movements from village agents all over the state.

But these advantages alone won't help the anti-junta forces survive. Stalemate is not victory.

An unlikely jungle guerrilla

Getting in, or out, of the Chin-controlled zone is a grueling test of endurance. It often involves entire days of back-breaking bouncing along the mud-slickened tracks on the back of small Chinese-made motorbikes. These little 125cc workhorses are the mules of the modern era, carrying fighters, ammunition and food to far-flung camps run by the Chinland Defence Force.

One of these camps that CNN visited sits close to a jungle trail, with a small network of bunkers and dormitory tents for the volunteers. It may be their home and fighting base for many months to come.

John Ling gave up his history studies at ​the University of ​Yangon to join the insurgency. Swapping the classroom for a hilltop camp​, he's the administrator, or quartermaster, for about 150 other volunteers. A slightly built man of 22, Ling's an unlikely jungle guerrilla.

"Aren't you afraid of being killed?" CNN asks him. "No, because I stand for my country," he replies -- adding that his parents are not worried about him, but proud of the stand that he's taken.

It may be noble -- but it's also open-ended.

The armory is an A-framed tent of plastic sheeting and tree trunks. Its precious contents, dozens of shotguns designed for shooting birds, are lined up along each wall. On the floor, a log fire burns to keep the damp out, and rust off the guns.

Suikhar, the Chin National Front vice chairman, is adamant that these fighters will soon be supplied with automatic firearms, such as AK-47s.

"There are international smugglers. ... You can get weapons anywhere," he insists, but is opaque about how those weapons would be paid for.

"People donate, raise the funds. So I don't think that money will be a problem."

Many armed groups in Myanmar have relied for decades on smuggling, especially drugs like heroin and methamphetamines, to fund their insurgencies. And the longer they depend on local populations, the greater the chances are that civilians will be burdened by graft, protection rackets or simple taxation by rebel armies.

The CNF says it believes it's one of 16 ethnic armies, and hopes for cooperation among them against a common enemy -- all in the name of "democracy and federalism."

Young citizens have flocked to this ideal; it was the thwarting of a democratic future that drove so many young people into the forests with guns. But the future length of their war, indeed whether they win or lose, may depend less on the young people of the opposition than on the young soldiers and officers being sent to fight them from the national army.

The quickest end to fighting rests in a "young officers' coup" against the brutality and corruption of the generals who returned to power in February. The Chin leadership knows this.

"We're working on it," says Suikhar.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Image

Local pools close early due to cool weather

Image

New United Way program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Community Events