Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In the heap of concrete and twisted steel, the imprint of lives lost, memories and dashed hope

In the heap of concrete and twisted steel, the imprint of lives lost, memories and dashed hope

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

The hulking pile of concrete and twisted steel rises from the ground -- a heap of mangled air conditioning units, razor-sharp metal bars, shattered walls and balconies and now-browning palm fronds that had once been the thriving Chaplain Towers South.

In the gray and dusty remains of the condo building that partially collapsed in the early hours of June 24 in Surfside, Florida, you could see a piece of what appeared to be a window blind or wallpaper with a floral pattern.

And you couldn't help thinking that someone might recognize the flowery pattern that once adorned their mother or grandmother's home. Many things cross your mind. The enormity of the disaster. The number of people who have lost a loved one. Someone they knew. Those who held out hope for a miracle.

Hope that was dashed Wednesday when families of the missing were informed that crews were shifting their efforts from rescue to recovery, according to multiple sources.

Two weeks after the building collapsed, 54 people have been confirmed dead, officials said Wednesday. The victims range in age from 4 to 92. Another 86 residents are unaccounted for as the chances of finding survivors diminished with each day.

You struggled to find something -- anything -- recognizable in the debris. For any sign of life after nearly 55 of the building's 136 units collapsed -- one floor falling into the floor below and so on and so on.

The beige entrance sign that greeted residents and visitors to 8777 Collins Avenue still stands before the debris pile. The letters that spelled out Champlain Towers South appeared worn and faded. Maybe they were removed.

Reporters got their closest look at the site this week -- the remains of the portion of the Champlain Towers South that had stood until it was demolished on Sunday. The demolition allowed crews to safely continue the search, eliminating the threat of a secondary collapse.

Behind the pile, cranes and other heavy machinery rumbled in the methodical search. A pair of American flags fluttered atop a crane that towered over Collins Avenue.

You can feel the pain and sense of urgency among relatives awaiting news and among the small army of rescue personnel who risk their lives working 12-hour shifts. Crews monitored the site for any signs of danger from nearby buildings.

The site has been divided into grids. Some 200 search and rescue workers ferret through the rubble. Crews in hard hats meticulously work to remove debris chunks with their hands, looking for voids and spaces to fit cameras that widen their reach. K-9 units combed the mound for signs of life. Heavy equipment moved in only after an area is considered safe and free of human remains or survivors.

The search continued through inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, which passed by the opposite coast of Florida.

A relative of one missing resident watched the operation from a memorial wall about a block away. Hope was running out, he said. Photos of the missing, many of them smiling, look out on visitors to the makeshift memorial.

The muggy morning air, thick with dust from the debris site, mixes with the scent of flowers withering under a hot sun. Heavy machinery roars in the background.

Passersby mask swollen eyes behind sunglasses. Some weep. Others briefly pay their respects by leaving a candle, a stuffed animal or a religious figurine. A baby blue heart with a name is left for each confirmed victim.

Moshe Candiotti, who ran for his life and survived the collapse, said the memorial fills him with mixed emotions. He's grateful to have made it out alive. But his heart aches for neighbors who perished.

Of the money, jewelry and other possessions lost in the collapse, Candiotti said, he only yearns for an old photograph of his mother that he looked at every morning.

Concrete-filled dump trucks passed by. Candiotti wondered if the beloved portrait was hauled away forever.

Surfside is a quaint, tight-knit community. It is not Miami Beach. Strangers greet each other on the street. Its beaches and walking paths provide a respite from the pace of life further south.

Alfonso Enrique Guzman, a 64-year-old man who has lived on the street for five years, pointed out a photograph of a missing woman. He never got her name but her kindness and generosity touched him. One day she handed him five dollars and a bottle of cold water.

You only hope you tell their story with the respect they deserve.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Image

How the drought can impact the growth of trees

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair preps are well underway

Image

Sean's Weather 7/7

Community Events