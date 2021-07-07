Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The insurrectionist Bible study vs. the conspiracy theories

The insurrectionist Bible study vs. the conspiracy theories

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Here's the first paragraph of an eye-opening story from CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz:

The FBI has infiltrated a "Bible study" group in Virginia that after the January 6 riot had members discussing surveilling the US Capitol and their wish for secession from the US, and investigators closely followed one member's plans to build and test Molotov cocktails, according to recently unsealed court records.

So. In case you were wondering, there appear to be people out there still casing the Capitol and thinking about setting things on fire. The insurrection is far from over. That's the first takeaway.

Read the full details here.

The gist is that an undercover DC police officer encountered a Virginia man, Fi Duong, on January 6 at the Capitol, when he was dressed in black to appear as though he was antifa, according to court records. An undercover FBI agent subsequently attended his "Bible study," where insurrection was discussed.

More from the story:

Duong told the FBI agent that his group tried to be "cloak and dagger" and wanted to "build resistances," according to court records. The agent then attended what the group members called a "Bible study" meeting at an Alexandria, Virginia, house in February, where the group members discussed the Bible and secession, weaponry and combat training, and using methods to make their communications private, according to court records.

Where is Duong now? He faces charges tied to taking part in the riot, although not with committing any acts of violence. He has not yet entered a plea but appeared in federal court in DC last Friday, though his court record indicates he was released.

More than 500 people have been charged in connection to the riot and FBI Director Christopher Wray has suggested that more serious charges could be coming for the leaders of extremist groups that took part. Duong is not connected with any of the known groups but did associate with some of them, according to court documents.

An elaborate trap. Duong's case will obviously have to play out in court. But this story will fit very snugly into the brewing conservative conspiracy theory that the January 6 events were actually an elaborate FBI trap rather than an insurrection.

CNN's Marshall Cohen wrote about this last month when it was pushed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson, who amplified a cockeyed story published on a fringe website.

The crux of the conspiracy. Per Cohen: "Several indictments against Capitol rioters who are accused of planning the attack with extremist groups include references to unindicted co-conspirators. The article claimed these co-conspirators could actually be FBI informants or undercover agents who infiltrated the groups, played a leading role in planning the attack, and stormed the Capitol."

That's not exactly what's described in the Duong documents, but skepticism about federal law enforcement is viral among conservatives.

Proving the error. I asked Cohen for his perspective on the Duong documents and he argued they further disprove the conspiracy fallacy.

"This case demonstrates why Tucker Carlson's crackpot theory was so wrong. His theory was based on a bad misreading of court documents -- claiming that 'unindicted co-conspirators' were actually undercover FBI agents. But look at the filings in Duong's case. This is how prosecutors ACTUALLY describe undercover agents. ... The DOJ clearly said that 'undercover employees' from the FBI and from DC police were involved in the Duong investigation. This was disclosed upfront and in clear terms."

Conspiracy theories beget conspiracy theories. Carlson has also said he's convinced, although he's offered no proof, that the government is spying on him.

Reimagining the riot. Republicans like Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator who may or may not run for reelection, have similarly tried to numb the truth of January 6.

"We've seen plenty of video of people in the Capitol, and they weren't rioting," Johnson said during a Fox News interview in June. "It doesn't look like an armed insurrection when you have people that breach the Capitol -- and I don't condone it -- but they're staying within the rope lines in the Rotunda. That's not what armed insurrection would look like."

Here's CNN's fact check of Johnson's comments, which ignore the truth about that deadly day.

What to do? Republican leaders have struggled over how to move past the insurrection attempt -- to be clear, the rioters tried to stop Congress from counting electoral votes.

After Senate Republicans killed an effort to make a bipartisan commission to write the definitive report on the day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has apparently decided to take part in a special committee Democrats created instead.

RELATED: McCarthy nailing down GOP members for Capitol riot panel as Republicans' defense strategy comes into view

He's working on his list of finalists for the panel, including Trump allies. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who has called out the insurrectionists and former President Donald Trump for whipping them up, will sit on the panel at the invitation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Stern warnings about misinformation. Republican media personalities and policy makers might be trying to rewrite what happened six months ago, but the Department of Homeland Security is warning about the possibility of a fresh wave of violence in August.

DHS officials briefed lawmakers in June and warned that misinformation, including the bizarre idea that Trump could be reinstated as president, is contributing to the situation. They issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies even though there is no evidence of a specific threat.

The court documents relating to Duong included the allegation that he orchestrated surveillance of the Capitol after the riot. Capitol Police instituted a number of immediate security changes after the riot, but they have not yet engaged in a systemic review, which has concerned some lawmakers, according to a CNN report this week.

Whether threats from Trump supporters are real or on the fringe is clearly not a chance US law enforcement is willing to take after watching the Capitol be overrun six months ago.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Image

How the drought can impact the growth of trees

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair preps are well underway

Image

Sean's Weather 7/7

Community Events