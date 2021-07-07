Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

England reaches first major final since 1966 after tense Euro 2020 victory over Denmark

England reaches first major final since 1966 after tense Euro 2020 victory over Denmark

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

England reached its first men's major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark 2-1 at Euro 2020 in a gripping encounter on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's team had to come from behind to win and, as the match went into extra-time, a contentious penalty decided the match.

Raheem Sterling went down in the box under pressure from a melee of Denmark players and, after referee Danny Makkelie awarded the penalty, the decision was confirmed by VAR.

To add to the drama, Harry Kane's spotkick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the England striker pounced to score from the rebound.

Simon Kjaer's own goal had canceled out Mikkel Damsgaard's wonderful free-kick in the first half in a game that saw Denmark produce another gutsy performance that has typified their tournament, following Christian Eriksen's collapse in the team's opening match.

For England, the tie bore similarities to its last semifinal at a European Championship, against Germany in 1996. That too was played in front of a packed Wembley Stadium but the tie ended in very different circumstances.

Southgate was the man to miss the decisive penalty that night but, fast forward 25 years, and the 50-year-old has guided his country into its first European Championship final.

"I'm so proud of the players," Southgate told the UEFA website. "It was an incredible occasion to be a part of. The fans were incredible all night."

England will now face Italy in the final after the Azzurri beat Spain on penalties Tuesday.

Whilst the Italian side has looked imperious during Euro 2020, England will hope the home support at Wembley can inspire it to a historic victory on Sunday.

READ: Italy wins dramatic penalty shootout against Spain to reach Euro 2020 final

Crowds pack out Wembley

The UK government allowed 60,000 fans to pack into Wembley Stadium for the semifinals, and those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets for Wednesday's match experienced an atmosphere like no other.

England fans were unsurprisingly in the majority, singing and dancing their way down Wembley Way -- the famous road that leads to the ground -- before creating a party atmosphere inside the stadium as the sound of "Sweet Caroline" swirled around the cavernous venue.

If fans of the Denmark team were in the minority, they certainly made their presence noticeable, with one end of the stadium littered with Danish flags.

A wall of noise and a sense of nervousness and anticipation greeted as the players made their way out of the tunnel. After being locked down amid Covid-19 restrictions, it felt like one huge outpouring of emotion, reverberating through Wembley.

"The whole feel good factor is about to burst with pure joy," one England fan told CNN as he walked to the stadium with his son.

"I think everybody has just had this pent up emotion over this last year. It's a time when the end is in sight ... I think we are on that crest of the wave that I hope never breaks."

In those opening minutes England, in particular, looked inspired by that support.

Extra-time

After a manic start, the game settled down with Denmark sitting back and England doing most of the attacking. Sterling had a couple of half chances as the home support roared on the men in white.

All of England's good early work was almost undone by a moment of madness from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

After a routine save and under no pressure at all, his weak throw was easily intercepted but Denmark just couldn't work a space to shoot into what would have been an empty net.

After that, the Danes grew into the game and took the lead through a magical Damsgaard free-kick on the half-hour mark. The set-piece was near perfect, whipped over the wall and giving Pickford no chance of saving it.

The goal, the first England has conceded in this tournament, quieted the crowd -- but only temporarily.

England was galvanized and moments after Sterling was denied an equalizer by a wonderful save from Schmeichel, Bukayo Saka's cross was accidentally turned in by defender Kjaer. In truth, Sterling was waiting for a tap-in had Kjaer not deflected the ball into the net.

The second half started like the first with England on the hunt for a goal. Harry Maguire almost found the net with a header but Schmeichel was there yet again to push the effort to safety.

Clear cut-chances were then few and far between as nerves seemed to take over in that second period, with extra-time needed to separate the sides.

The English pressure only intensified after the break as it continued knocking at the red wall of defenders. Kane had an effort well saved before Jack Grealish's shot stung the keeper's palms.

Then came the pivotal moment when Sterling went down under pressure in the box. Contact was minimal but enough, according to the referee.

Kane, usually so assured from the spot, had his first attempt saved but sent a country into delirium as he stabbed home the rebound.

"Unbelievable -- what a game though, credit to Denmark," Kane told the UEFA website. "We dug deep and we got there when it mattered. We reacted really well. We're in a final at home, what a feeling."

READ: Coldstream Guards play England football anthems on Prince Charles' lawn

Denmark credit

For Denmark, which won Euro 92, this has been an extraordinary tournament.

The team, and nation, was shaken when its talisman Eriksen collapsed on the field during its opening group game against Finland.

The power, strength and resilience shown by the Danish players as Eriksen recovered will inevitably go on to define this tournament and both teams paid tribute to the playmaker before the semifinal.

England captain Kane presented Denmark with an Eriksen shirt signed by all the players ahead of kick-off, a gesture applauded by both sets of fans.

Then Southgate's side went about the task of trying to make history. The country felt like it needed, almost expected, a win on Wednesday after so many years of disappointment and it finally got its wish.

Italy awaits and is likely to present England with it sternest test yet at Euro 2020.

"We know it's going to be a very tough game against Italy," Kane told the UEFA website. "We've had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home, and we can't wait."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Image

How the drought can impact the growth of trees

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair preps are well underway

Image

Sean's Weather 7/7

Community Events