2 ATF agents and a police officer shot in Chicago

Two ATF agents and one Chicago police officer were shot while they were in their car getting on the freeway at around 5:50 a.m., according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.
"Officers were fired upon from the street towards the on-ramp while they were in their car," as they entered the I-57 freeway the superintendent said
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
