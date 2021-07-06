Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Britney Spears' lack of autonomy is chilling

Britney Spears' lack of autonomy is chilling

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 10:31 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 10:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Late last month, Britney Spears told a judge she was "traumatized" and "angry" because she can't make key decisions about her life and asked for a court-established conservatorship to be abolished.

Under the conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears, has exerted control over her personal life since 2013 (other than during a 2019 break due to his health problems). He also controlled her finances until February, when a wealth management company was named co-conservator of such decisions.

Of all the troubling things about this situation, one of the most problematic is that we know about it at all.

Earlier, The New York Times published details from confidential court records showing that Britney Spears has long opposed this arrangement. She has said that, under it, she has been sent to a mental health facility against her will, been forced to perform with a 104-degree fever, been limited in who she has been allowed to date and has even been prevented from changing the color of her kitchen cabinets. In the hearing, she also said she was put on the drug lithium and forced to stay on birth control, as well as tour and perform against her will. This lack of autonomy is chilling.

A lawyer for her father told People earlier this year that "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been -- conservatorship or not.")

There are so many disturbing elements here that it's difficult to decide where to start unpacking all of them. But, first, in the case of adults, conservatorships are set up when a person is not considered competent to make decisions that serve his or her own interests. This suggests that Spears continues to suffer from serious issues. Of course, it would be hard to imagine her not struggling, given the way she grew up being sexualized by the media and stalked by paparazzi.

But there's also reason to believe that the conservatorship has been overly controlling. After all, during the time of this arrangement, Spears has released four albums, including two that racked up platinum sales; served as a judge on two television shows; and reportedly earned $138 million for performing in Las Vegas. As NPR points out, "those accomplishments don't exactly line up with the typical profile of someone unable to look after themselves."

And, in November, Spears' attorney said she had stopped working and will not work again as long as her father controls her career. This in and of itself suggests the conservatorship is not working out for her.

But there's something arguably even more distressing here: the fact that we know about it in the first place. The conservatorship itself and whether it remains or has ever been the proper course of action here center on Spears' mental health and finances. These are topics that she -- and every woman (and man) -- should have the right to keep private. In the United States, the right to privacy around these concerns is so clear that the Freedom of Information Act specifically exempts private medical records and financial information from being disclosed by the government.

Reporting done by the Times and other news outlets isn't illegal, but it's difficult to understand what public interest is served by digging up salacious details about a woman's private life.

While Spears asked for her testimony to be made public, it's understandable after all she's endured for her to want a chance to tell her side of the story. As she said at the hearing: "By making me keep this in for so long, it's not good for my heart. It concerns me I'm not allowed to be able to (be) heard. I have the right to use my voice."

The world simply doesn't have a right to know any of these things about Spears. But, of course, the public and media love to obsess and pass judgment over the most intimate details of the lives of women in the public eye. As Jill Filipovic (a CNN Opinion contributor) pointed out in her book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness," men just don't face the same "jeweler's loupe scrutiny" over "every one of their life decisions."

Since Spears is an artist, we should be judging her based on her art. The fact that every fan, reporter and media commentator thinks it's his or her right to be informed of and weigh in on Spears' most personal matters is a disconcerting kind of intrusion that doesn't feel all that different from the nature of the conservatorship itself.

This is why even the documentary released by The New York Times earlier this year -- which portrays #FreeBritney activists' opposition to the conservatorship and suggests the media and music industry shoulder much of the blame for many of the star's problems -- was so distressing. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks," Spears wrote on Instagram.

Put yourself in Spears' shoes. The fact that she has had to contend with a setup that exerts such vast control over so many aspects of her life is dreadful enough. She shouldn't also have to consider how her plea to a judge will play in the court of public opinion. These matters should be kept confidential.

What's happening to Spears also sends a disturbing message to other women: that we can't count on privacy when we engage with the legal system. It's no wonder, then, that other women often don't turn to courts for help when faced with their own chilling problems, from rape to revenge porn.

No one has the right to pry into the personal health and financial details of women's lives, even if they are in the public spotlight. Today, it's not just a judge who should be taking a hard look at what Spears is facing. Fans and reporters also need to think carefully about how they treat women in the public eye, so that in the future they don't find, as Spears would sing, that they did it again.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Successful 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake

Image

A new option for 'whisky plate' holders

Image

Funding a playground expansion in Rochester

Image

Olmsted Medical Center impacted by international cyberattack

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (7/6/21)

Image

Cleaning up Clear Lake after 4th of July

Image

Activities to go return to Stewartville Public Library

Image

Drug drop box

Image

Buseum Stops By Mason City

Image

Paying off your Electric Bill

Community Events