Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's time to end the 40-hour workweek

It's time to end the 40-hour workweek

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 8:41 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 8:41 PM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

Welcome back to a four-day workweek, aka what every week should be. Let's get into it.

THE HANGOVER

If you're feeling a little sluggish today after the long weekend, you're not alone. Wall Street spent last week partying, notching back-to-back records. But today, it seemed like traders stumbled into work in sunglasses, chugging black coffee as they tried to stay awake at their Bloomberg terminals.

The Dow tumbled 209 points Tuesday, after ending last week at an all-time high. The S&P 500, fresh off its seven-record closing streak, fell 0.2%.

It wasn't clear what sparked the selloff, but a few factors may have played a role:

  • Oil market chaos: Oil prices soared and then retreated Tuesday after OPEC countries failed to reach a deal on production increases. That's left investors scratching their heads over what comes next.  
  • Summer slump: Even bankers go on vacay, and when trading volume is low, that can exacerbate volatility.  

Stocks to watch:

  • AMC popped 5% in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it's ditching plans to sell 25 million additional shares. (The stock pared those gains, ultimately finishing down nearly 4%.) The sale would have allowed it to capitalize on its success as a Reddit-backed "meme stock," which has driven shares up more than 2,300% this year. At the same time, a sale would have diluted value for existing shareholders.
  • Didi, which made its US debut only last week, plunged 25% Tuesday after Chinese regulators banned its ride-hailing platform from app stores over the weekend, citing cybersecurity risks.   
  • Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is one of the most heavily shorted stocks among customers of online broker TradeZero America. Shares have nearly doubled this year, and the company made a surprise announcement last week that its founder would take off in Virgin's rocket-powered plane on July 11 — nine days before Jeff Bezos' planned July 20 launch. 

NUMBER OF THE DAY 

$10 BILLION 

Here's some high-level drama with deeply petty roots: The Department of Defense is canceling a $10 billion cloud computing contract, known as JEDI, that the Trump administration awarded to Microsoft over Amazon in 2019. The contract was supposed to modernize the Pentagon's IT, and Amazon, the market leader in cloud computing, seemed like a shoo-in. (But remember: Trump, a wildly unsuccessful businessman, hated Jeff Bezos, a wildly successful CEO.) Amazon sued over the decision, saying it was politically motivated. Now the DoD plans to solicit bids for a new, updated contract from both Microsoft and Amazon.

WORK LESS 

The latest from the Department of Why Is This Still A Thing?: 40-hour workweeks are pointless and even harmful. And scientists are proving it.

THE NEWS 

Researchers in Iceland are calling trials of a shorter workweeks an "overwhelming success," after productivity improved and workers reported feeling less burned out.

In two large trials between 2015 and 2019, public sector employees were asked to reduce their work time by about five hours a week, without reducing their pay. To the surprise of literally no one, the workers' wellbeing improved dramatically.

After shortening the workweek to about 35 or 36 hours, instead of 40, researchers found that productivity and services stayed the same or improved across the majority of workplaces.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

  • Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns has been named chairwoman of Teneo, the embattled consulting firm whose CEO resigned last week, reportedly over drunken behavior at a party. 

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Successful 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake

Image

A new option for 'whisky plate' holders

Image

Funding a playground expansion in Rochester

Image

Olmsted Medical Center impacted by international cyberattack

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (7/6/21)

Image

Cleaning up Clear Lake after 4th of July

Image

Activities to go return to Stewartville Public Library

Image

Drug drop box

Image

Buseum Stops By Mason City

Image

Paying off your Electric Bill

Community Events