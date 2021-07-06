Clear
Covid outbreaks are still popping up even as more Americans get vaccinated

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:11 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The country continues to creep back to normal, but Covid appears, Whack-a-Mole style, particularly where young and potentially unvaccinated people congregate.

The pop-up outbreaks add a thread of anxiety to America's hot vaccine summer. The people who will likely be most concerned are those who are already vaccinated. The people who will be least concerned are likely to be those who were already running free last summer, when Covid really took off.

Related: Your top questions about Covid and the Delta variant, answered

Summer camp in Texas. The horror story this week is about a summer camp run by a church in South Texas, where, of more than 400 attendees in late June, 125 campers and adults were diagnosed with Covid, including the Delta variant, after returning home.

Rescue team in Surfside. Last week, a rescue team helping at the Surfside condo collapse was taken offline after six members tested positive.

Summer camp in Illinois. Days before that, it was another summer camp, this one in Illinois, where more than 80 teens and adult staffers tested positive after attending the camp, which did not check vaccination status for campers or counselors and did not require masks to be worn indoors.

Migrant detention facilities. A group of three whistleblowers has called for more to be done by the Biden administration to protect migrants detained at the Southern border as things return to pre-pandemic levels. There have been 7,500 Covid cases in the centers since April, according to a New York Times review.

A US embassy. Days before that, there were reports that Covid had run through the US embassy in Afghanistan.

Neither the State Department nor the US military are requiring vaccination -- despite more than a hundred million doses administered in the US, the vaccines remain approved for emergency use rather than full approval.

"Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making it mandatory," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

The military's vaccination rates are actually quite high -- over 70% for both the Army and Navy. The Air Force and Marines lag at 61% and 58%, respectively.

Delta Force? The Biden administration has moved to put together groups of quick-response teams specifically to deal with potential flare-ups of the Delta variant.

I'd like to call them Delta Force, but there's already one of those.

From CNN's report:

These teams -- made up of officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- will go into communities where officials are worried about a potentially deadly combination: low vaccination rates and a significant presence of the highly transmissible form of the virus.

The White House has deployed similar response teams in the past, but this is the first time they are focused on the Delta variant, a White House official said. These response teams will conduct surge testing, provide therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies and deploy federal personnel to areas that need support staff for vaccinations.

Some countries return to lockdown. The US is not handling Covid in the same way as other countries. Australia locked down 5 million people in Sydney over 300 Delta variant cases in a suburb.

But Australia's vaccine situation -- less than 10% of the total population is fully vaccinated -- is far different than what we have in the US, which is slowly approaching half of the total population.

The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but perhaps not quite as effective. A report from Israel suggests the Pfizer vaccine protected 64% of people from infection with the Delta variant. But it was 94% effective at preventing severe illness, according to Israel.

Johnson & Johnson said last week that its one-dose vaccine offers eight months of protection and, according to the company, provides adequate protection against the Delta variant.

Vaccines remain the most important protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, said nearly every American who died of Covid in June -- there were around 10,000 -- had not been vaccinated.

"If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8% are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," Fauci told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

Deaths have certainly fallen in the US. Covid was the seventh-leading cause of death in the US in June, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation review of CDC data.

Those deaths will not be evenly distributed across the country, however.

Read this CNN report on where the virus is spreading in the US: States with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Case study: Arkansas, where less than 35% of residents were fully vaccinated Sunday, averaged 16 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. That's about five times the nationwide rate of new cases... And Arkansas is one of 10 states where the rate of new cases jumped more than 25% over the past week compared to the previous week. Of those 10 states, all but one -- Delaware -- had below-average vaccination rates.

"We're already starting to see places with low vaccination rates starting to have relatively big spikes from the Delta variant. We've seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming ... those are the places where we're going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, unfortunately," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Madeline Holcombe.

Another state seeing increased Covid is Missouri, where Holcombe writes about a hospital system that is seeing fewer Covid cases than it did last year, but is struggling to find staff to treat them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

