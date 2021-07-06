Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

This stunning film opens a time capsule of Black Power

This stunning film opens a time capsule of Black Power

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Clay Cane

In August of 1969, a 36-year-old Nina Simone told a cheering audience at the Harlem Cultural Festival, "Are you ready to listen to all the beautiful Black voices, the beautiful Black feelings, the beautiful Black waves moving in beautiful air? Are you ready Black people? Are you ready?"

Black people were more than ready -- but for the rest of the country, those words from the High Priestess of Soul were the backbone of cultural expression that was powerful (and frightening) enough to be shelved for 50 years.

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's directorial debut, is not just a music documentary, it's a time capsule of silenced Blackness. Fifty-two years ago this summer, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place at Mount Morris Park from June 29 to August 24, 1969.

Extensive, amazing footage of this festival, a crucial part of Harlem history, lay dormant for over 50 years. Why? It wasn't solely because people with power in media and entertainment ignored its value. Black and brown history has always been subject to erasure in the US. The roads not taken in this complicated country are the truths we refuse to admit. Our history is threatening; what if it liberated the minds of not only Black folks but Whites as well?

Today, there are bills being proposed and passed in several states to bar the teaching of "critical race theory," a prohibition that is code for forbidding the teaching of history that isn't neo-Lost Cause propaganda. In this allowable version of so-called "history," everyone -- Black, White and everyone in between -- would likely let "Summer of Soul" stay erased, and not ask any questions about progress since 1969.

That said, we are not doomed. "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" shows us the power of optimism, unity and reinvention.

Some have wrongfully deemed the event a "Black Woodstock" (at least partially in an unsuccessful bid to market the film footage of it) but there is no comparison. Just imagine if nearly 400,000 Black people flooded a farm, high on psychedelic drugs in 1969 -- they would have been in handcuffs before the first act strummed a chord.

The Woodstock Festival, which -- like the moon landing and the Manson murders -- was also the summer of 1969, was in part an opportunity for suburbanites to play hippies. The Harlem Cultural Festival cut deeper; it was a marker in the celebration of people who were abandoning "Negro" and proudly embracing "Black" -- boldly carving out an identity that was theirs, not crafted for them by a White power structure.

Former New York Times writer Charlayne Hunter-Gault, one of the few Black women writers at the publication in 1969, said in "Summer of Soul" that she insisted on writing "Black" when she referred to Black people, instead of "Negro," which some of her White editors fought against (until the White executive editor, Abe Rosenthal, read her memo laying out her argument, told her "you're right," and changed the paper's policy). No one had ever written "Black" as a race in the New York Times before her, but Hunter-Gault demanded that change and she was heard. More importantly, she was listening to the people.

Hunter-Gault explained in the film that she took this action after listening to her community, Black people who were calling for this change.

Created and hosted by producer Tony Lawrence, the six-week festival captured an artistic revolution that should have been seen by the entire Black diaspora -- but was not.

Originally filmed by filmmaker, producer and television director Hal Tulchin, who died in 2017, the footage never aired because, the film says, no television or film studios were interested in performances from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Moms Mabley and countless others.

Decades later, producer Robert Fyvolent gained the film and television rights and brought Roots drummer Questlove on as director. The doc, which is playing in select cities and streaming on Hulu, premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the US Documentary Competition.

While the performances are jaw-dropping and the diverse music is a master class in the brilliance of Black art, the people of Harlem are the true stars of this film. Its textured narrative overflows with the memories and enduring elegance of Black people who survived the turbulent 1960s, which took the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy, Medgar Evers and, Harlem's own, Malcolm X.

In the film, the voices of Harlem are heard via footage from 1969 and current interviews. From activists like co-founder of the Young Lords, Denise Oliver-Velez, to Harlem Cultural Festival attendee Musa Jackson, there is beauty in every word and smile, wrapped in fiery resilience. But disturbingly, the wants and needs are the same as in 2021.

Harlemites of this time spoke out about the criminal justice system (the Black Panther 21 trial was taking place in New York City), police brutality, a drug epidemic, lack of access to jobs, low wages and a country more concerned in investing $28 billion to put a man on the moon than Americans living in deep poverty.

Fifty-two years later, Black communities all over America are living the same issues.

As someone degreed in Black Studies, I am disheartened to be reminded in such stark terms that our communities continue to fight the same social ills (along with the new ones). Yes, there has been progress but not nearly enough.

But as much as it summons a historical echo of despair, "Summer of Soul" also highlights the hope generated by revolutionary groups like The Black Panthers. They and others, like Rev. Jesse Jackson's Operation Breadbasket, focused on Black economic empowerment. Jackson and Operation Breadbasket's musical director, Ben Branch, are featured prominently in the film, the former talking in electrifying tones about Martin Luther King Jr's last words before he was shot and introducing an unforgettable performance of King's favorite song, "Precious Lord," by Mavis Staples and Mahalia Jackson.

This was Black Power.

Regardless of the fears of the time, Black Power was never about swapping roles of oppression but freeing people, including White people, from a mental, economic and a physical stranglehold that would control us 52 years later. Black Panther Fred Hampton, who was assassinated later that year at only 21 years old, frequently spoke of a multicultural Rainbow Coalition. Although the Black Panthers, who served as security during the Harlem Cultural Festival, believed in different tactics than Dr. King, they still personified his famous words, "No one is free until we are all free."

Now look where we are.

According to The Washington Post, the racial wealth gap has become a gulf in five decades and, in 2019, the Institute for Policy Studies reported that the 400 richest Americans own more wealth than all Black families, plus a quarter of Latino households, in the US combined.

There are many reasons for these dystopian numbers: a broken Congress, a failure to address institutional racism, exploitative wages and more. But "Summer of Soul," while its genius shines a painful light on our country's failures, also brings its Black joy to keep us going in the fight.

As legendary Puerto Rican percussionist Ray Barretto declared from the stage at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, "We got to do it all together before it's too g**damn late."

I hope it's not too late. As Nina said that day in August, "Are you ready?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up Clear Lake after 4th of July

Image

Activities to go return to Stewartville Public Library

Image

Drug drop box

Image

Buseum Stops By Mason City

Image

Paying off your Electric Bill

Image

More Deputies Needed

Image

Rochester Partnerships

Image

Thursdays Downtown are back!

Image

Virtual Tutoring Program Helps Near and Far

Image

Community United Olmsted County event

Community Events