Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19.

In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

The government added that the vaccine was now 93% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations, compared to 97% reported in the medical journal The Lancet in May.

The statement cited top line figures, but did not release underlying data or other details about its analysis. A team at Hebrew University said in a separate statement that it was too soon to tell how much the Delta variant was affecting vaccine efficacy.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, was also cautious about drawing conclusions. "Best data still suggest mRNA vaccines offer high degree of protection against infection and superb protection against severe illness. Lets await more data but as of now ... If you're vaccinated, I wouldn't worry," he tweeted.

In another statement Tuesday, Israel's Ministry of Health released some data about illness caused by Covid-19 and offered an expanded explanation of the vaccine's protectiveness. Despite an apparent decline in the vaccine's ability to prevent all infections during the spread of the Delta variant, the statement emphasized its continuing benefit in preventing severe cases.

Israel has deployed the Pfizer vaccine to everyone over the age of 12, and its early and quick rollout gave scientists one of the first real-world snapshots of its efficacy.

The government said the drop in efficacy is likely due to the spread of the Delta variant in Israel. This more infectious strain of the virus was first identified in India earlier this year and is also known as B.1.617.2.

Pfizer said it could not comment on unpublished data, but a recently published lab study it conducted with the University of Texas Medical Branch that found its vaccine was effective against lab-made versions of the Delta strain and others. The study found that full vaccination elicits an immune response that should be expected to protect people well against infection with the new variants.

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with more than 60% of the population fully inoculated and two-thirds having received at least one dose.

The statement highlights a big risk going forward: the emergence of new variants that might evade some of the protection provided by vaccines.

Public health officials are stressing that the current shots offer good protection against the Delta variant.

A study by Public Health England found this month that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were each highly effective -- at 96% and 92% respectively -- against hospitalizations from the Delta variant after two doses.

Separately, preliminary findings of a Scottish study published in The Lancet last month found that the Pfizer vaccine provided 79% protection against all infections from the Delta variant, compared with 92% against the Alpha variant. The same study, which analyzed data from 5.4 million people in Scotland found the the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60% protection against infection with the Delta variant compared with 73% for the Alpha variant.

Moderna's vaccine was found in lab experiments to work against new variants such as the Delta strain, the company said.

Johnson & Johnson said lab tests of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine suggest it provides protection against the Delta variant.

However, this can change if the virus mutates further. That's why doctors and public health officials want more people to get vaccinated. "The more we allow the virus to spread, the more opportunity the virus has to change," the World Health Organization (WHO) advised last month.

Israel lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions in early June. However, the government then reinstated an indoors mask mandate after a spike in cases caused by the Delta variant. It also appointed a "special manager" to prevent the entry of the coronavirus and its variants into Israel and approved a plan to build a permanent testing facility at Ben Gurion Airport.

The country has reported a slight increase in daily cases in the past few weeks, but only a handful of people have died of the disease in Israel in the past month.

Meanwhile, England, where the Delta variant has become the dominant strain, is pushing ahead with its plan to drop most of its remaining restrictions in just two weeks' time -- despite strong warnings from many scientists.

Speaking at a government news briefing on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the effectiveness of the vaccine against death was allowing the government to unlock further, even though the number of cases is rising rapidly. He said the government needed to balance the risk from the virus and the impact of the restrictions on people and added the country "must find a new way of living with the virus."

"I want to stress form the outset that this pandemic is far from over ... we're seeing cases rise fairly rapidly. There could be 50,000 cases detected per day by the 19th [of June] and again as we predicted we're seeing rising hospital admissions, and we must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths form Covid," Johnson added.

The WHO has warned against this approach. "Many countries seem to be completely abandoning the idea that we have some control over this virus," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's executive director for health emergencies, said during a live Q&A session Monday. He warned against any "premature rush" to reopen at a time when cases are on the rise.

"We seem to be very much caught in the headlines that there is nothing we can do, it's inevitable that we will going to see these waves and it's inevitable that hospitals will fill up and inevitable that the graveyards are going to fill up," he said. "It's not inevitable, it can be stopped, but it's going to take yet another effort from communities that are exhausted."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up Clear Lake after 4th of July

Image

Activities to go return to Stewartville Public Library

Image

Drug drop box

Image

Buseum Stops By Mason City

Image

Paying off your Electric Bill

Image

More Deputies Needed

Image

Rochester Partnerships

Image

Thursdays Downtown are back!

Image

Virtual Tutoring Program Helps Near and Far

Image

Community United Olmsted County event

Community Events