Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Children slept over an hour more with mindfulness training, study finds

Children slept over an hour more with mindfulness training, study finds

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Elementary schoolchildren who took mindfulness training two times a week for two years slept an average of 74 extra minutes a night, a new study found.

That boost in total sleep time included an additional 24 minutes of rapid eye movement (REM), the dream stage of sleep when memories are consolidated and stored.

"The improvement in the rapid eye movement stage of sleep is really remarkable," said senior study author Ruth O'Hara, a professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University.

"Rapid eye movement is a very important phase of sleep for neuronal development and for the development of cognitive and emotional function," O'Hara said. "So it was a striking finding for us, and we were somewhat surprised at the substantial amount of benefits we saw in the quality of the children's sleep."

The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, found improvement in sleep began within three months of starting the training, and it increased with higher participation.

"Children who reported using the techniques more often outside of class, at home, had larger gains in sleep over the time period we studied," O'Hara said.

In stark contrast, children who did not receive mindfulness training lost nearly 64 minutes of sleep over the same two-year period.

"It makes intuitive sense that children who didn't participate in the curriculum decreased their sleep, based on what we know about what it's like to be a kid this age," said lead author Christina Chick, a postdoctoral scholar in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford.

"Older children are possibly staying up to do homework or talk or text with friends," Click added. "I interpret our findings to mean that the curriculum was protective, in that it taught skills that helped protect against those sleep losses."

Sleep is critical for youth

Elementary-age children and pre-teens are supposed to get nine to 12 hours of sleep each night, while teens should sleep eight to 10 hours, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Children and adolescents who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk for many health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, and injuries," according to the CDC. "They are also more likely to have attention and behavior problems, which can contribute to poor academic performance in school."

However, a 2015 CDC study found a majority of middle school and high school students reported getting less than the recommended amount of sleep for their age.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has called sleep deprivation among children an "epidemic" and recommended in 2014 that middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to allow teens to get the sleep they need.

The consequences of a steady diet of poor sleep include mood disorders -- such depression and the potential for self-harm -- cognitive and memory problems, and metabolism disruption and obesity, according to the AAP.

'Starfish' and 'ocean' breath

The study recruited 1,000 third and fifth graders from two school districts in lower income communities in the San Francisco Bay area. Many of the children's families were at or below poverty level and received food stamps, and all of the children participated in school lunch programs.

Sleep can be especially problematic for children living in poverty due to crowded, unstable housing, food insecurity and possible higher levels of crime, according to the study.

"To fall asleep you have to relax, but they have a hard time letting their experiences go," said the study's lead investigator Dr. Victor Carrion, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry who directs the Stanford Early Life Stress and Resilience Program.

"They don't feel safe and may have nightmares and fears at night," said Carrion in a statement that said he launched the study to help young people manage the effects of living in a stressful environment.

As part of the study, one school district served as a control group -- it did not implement any mindfulness education in physical education (PE) classes.

The other school district implemented during PE a mindfulness curriculum from Pure Edge, a non-profit organization which provides free programs to schools and non-profits to build skills in stress management.

Twice a week children were taught breathing techniques, yoga-based movement, and ways to recognize and cope with stress in PE class; they did traditional PE exercises for the other three days.

"Bringing awareness into the present moment, paying attention to bodily sensations of stress and recognizing how it can affect their mood was one focus of the training," Click said.

"Alongside the mindfulness practice was teaching kids what stress was and recognizing that in their environment," Chick added.

Techniques for mindful breathing were taught in an age-appropriate way. For example, Chick said, children in grades three through five were taught "starfish breath," in which they "imagine their hand is a starfish and they trace each finger up with the inhale and out with the exhale."

Children in grades six though 12 were taught "ocean breath," in which "they breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth, as though they were fogging a mirror," she said.

"Children were taught that, through this type of mindful breathing, they could 'hack' their brain and nervous system by calming a part of the nervous system that is usually automatic," Chick explained. "In this way, they were taught how to be active participants in their own wellness."

First study to objectively measure sleep

Out of the 1,000 children in the study, 58 who received the curriculum and 57 who were in the control group were recruited for at-home measurements of their brain activity during sleep.

"It was like a mobile sleep lab," Chick said. "We went to their homes, set up our sleep monitors, and placed a cap of electrodes on each child's head to measure their sleep cycle. We also measured their breathing, heart rates and blood oxygen levels."

It is the first study to use objective sleep measurements, instead of relying on a child's description of how well they slept, O'Hara said.

"Our study was the first to use this external, extensive polysomnography system -- which is the gold standard for measuring sleep architecture -- combined with a curriculum that actually targets mindfulness in the school setting," she said.

In addition to the overall 74-minute increase in sleep, children who gained the most sleep during the study also reported increases in stress. That's likely because the mindfulness curriculum helped them understand what stress was, Chick said.

"Students actually reported using the stress reduction techniques quite a bit, even bringing them to the home environment," Click said. "We have some quotes from the students like, 'If my mom is getting stressed, I tell her we should do a deep breathing exercise.'"

Sign up for for CNN'S Sleep, But Better newsletter. You'll get more guidance and support for sleeping better.

Researchers at Stanford plan to continue to analyze the data gathered from the study to see whether the extra sleep also impacted the children's academic scores, and they hope to encourage other school districts around the country to implement such mindfulness training.

"Given the that the curriculum is available at no cost to schools. I would highly encourage parents to advocate for the implementation of this or similar programs by their school districts," O'Hara said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dunn 1,000 career wins

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/6/21)

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 1

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 2

Image

Sean's Weather 7/6

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Community Events