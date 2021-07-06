Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

In America's other pandemic, the dying never stops

In America's other pandemic, the dying never stops

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Rosa Flores, CNN

In America's other pandemic, the dying never stops.

At least 150 people were killed on the long Independence Day weekend in more than 400 shooting incidents, as violence that coincided with the reopening of major cities intensifies. The data, collected by CNN reporters and the Gun Violence Archive, covers the 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, and the terrible toll of America's birthday weekend is almost certain to rise.

In separate incidents this weekend, a golf pro was shot dead on a green at his country club in Georgia. Eight people were wounded after an argument sparked a shooting at a car wash in Texas. Two people died in a park in Cincinnati, Ohio. No place is off limits -- there have been shootings at grocery stores and at workplaces. Since the year began, more than 22,500 Americans have died in violent gun incidents, including 10,000 from homicides and 12,000 from suicides, the Gun Violence Archive says.

This is not just the summer of liberation from Covid-19. It's also the summer of gun violence.

Generally, US crime rates have fallen in recent years — and cities like New York are far safer than they were in the 1980s, for instance. But fears of the bad old days are beginning to come back. So far this year, gun violence in Gotham has surged 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims. And 2020 itself was a bad year.

What unleashed this outburst of horror? The pandemic's economic and human toll has destabilized communities and increased criminal activity in some areas. There's also talk that months of lockdown may have spiked mental health issues and pent-up rage that all too easily spills into violence on the streets. Every explanation is exacerbated by the fact that the United States is awash in guns. Firearms sales spiked during the pandemic and are now at record levels — so much so, there's an ammunition shortage.

President Joe Biden has pleaded with lawmakers to do something, anything, to stop the shootings. But nothing is getting done. Lawmakers can't even agree on minor reforms expanding background checks for some gun purchases. The right to bear arms is often seen as a foundational principle of US conservatism, so Republicans almost always block meaningful firearms controls -- even if they are far from overturning that constitutional right.

In fact, many conservatives, who blame the spate of killings on Democrats defunding police budgets, argue that even more guns are needed so that more Americans can protect themselves from one another.

Postcard from Surfside

"I'm standing in front of a memorial wall covered with photographs of people missing from the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building. Their smiling photos are an eerie contrast to the scene of the tragic collapse itself, where the muggy air is thick with dust from the debris site and with the scent of well-wishers' flowers withering after days in the sun.

"It's been more than a week since the building collapsed. No one has been pulled out alive since then, despite the constant sound of heavy equipment sifting through the rubble. Many of the people who stop by to pay their respects are wearing glasses to mask their swollen eyes. Moshe Candiotti -- a resident of condo 407, who ran for his life when one side of the building crumbled -- says the site fills him with mixed emotions; he's grateful to be alive, but sad for his neighbors who perished.

"Candiotti points out that the scene has changed overnight. The portion of the building where he lived, which had been left standing after the collapse, was demolished on Sunday night, in order to ensure the safety of rescue workers in its shadow. Until yesterday, beyond the memorial wall, we could see the high-rise condo building brushing the heavens. Today, only two cranes rise from the rubble that was his home address, both flying American flags.

"Of all the money, jewelry and possessions he lost, Candiotti says, there is only one thing he wishes he could retrieve from under the tons of broken concrete and steel: a photograph of his mother. His voice takes an emotional turn as he describes looking at his mother's photo every morning, a habit that he says once energized him. The pain is palpable here in Surfside as the known death count rises. More than a hundred people are still unaccounted for." -- CNN's Rosa Flores writes to Meanwhile from Surfside, Florida

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dunn 1,000 career wins

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/6/21)

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 1

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 2

Image

Sean's Weather 7/6

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Community Events