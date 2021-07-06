Clear
This could be Democrats' kryptonite in 2022

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 1:31 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 1:31 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Republicans plotting to retake the majority in the House and Senate next November may well have found the issue that could make that happen: Crime.

"It's past time radical socialists look in the mirror, begin to understand the importance of law and order, respect their fellow man (including those serving in law enforcement), and realize that their calls to defund the police are dangerous and foolish," wrote Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an op-ed that ran in the Washington Examiner on Monday. "At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support for our front-line heroes, not less."

Marshall's rhetoric apes that of the broader Republican Party, which has seized on criticism of law enforcement -- and, in some corners of the Democratic Party, calls to either defund police departments or reallocate their resources -- as a way to cast the ruling party in Washington as deeply out-of-touch with the average American. (In April, following the death of Daunte Wright, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted this: "No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed.")

(Sidebar: Republicans have been far less vocal about the more than 100 police officers who were injured by largely pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.)

The political fight over police reform began in earnest last summer when, following the death of George Floyd, there were Black Lives Matter protests around the country aimed at highlighting the racial inequities in policing. The circumstances surrounding Floyd's death, coupled with a spate of other incidents in which Black Americans died while in police custody led to a groundswell of support -- especially among liberals -- for serious reform of policing practices in the country.

"'Defund' means that Black & Brown communities are asking for the same budget priorities that White communities have already created for themselves: schooling > police,etc.," tweeted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) in June 2020, adding: "Lots of DC insiders are criticizing frontline activists over political feasibility and saying they need a new slogan ... the fact that ppl are scrambling to repackage this whole conversation to make it palatable for largely affluent, white suburban 'swing' voters again points to how much more electoral & structural power these communities have relative to others."

Calls for defunding -- or differently allocating resources devoted to -- police departments around the country dovetailed with a major rise in crime, particularly in large metropolitan areas. The statistics are jarring. Major American cities saw a 33% rise in homicides in 2020 as compared to the prior year. In addition, "63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes in 2020, which include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, according to a report produced by the Major Cities Chiefs Association," wrote CNN in April.

So concerned was the White House about the rising crime numbers that President Biden himself addressed the issue in a speech late last month. "Crime historically rises during the summer and as we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may be more pronounced than it usually would be," Biden said. As part of his attempts to fight back against rising crime numbers, Biden announced a "major crackdown to stem the flow of guns used to commit violent crimes" and promised a "zero tolerance" policy for any gun dealers who violated existing rules and regulations governing sales.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that there was reason for the worry in the White House. Just 39% approved of how Biden has handled the issue of crime so far in his presidency while 48% disapproved -- a far cry from the 62% approval Biden received for his work on the Covid-19 pandemic in that same survey. The poll also showed that nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) called the issue of crime either "extremely" (28%) or "very" (31%) serious. More than half (55%) said that "increasing funding for police departments" would reduce crime.

The challenge for Biden is this: Liberal Democrats and minority voters believe strongly that significant police reform is required. But in swing districts where the House majority will be decided, voters are far less willing to support policies like defunding the police or even reallocating resources devoted to crime fighting.

Biden -- and every Democrat running for House or Senate in 2022 -- needs the support of liberal and Black voters to win. But many of the toughest seats and states also require a Democrat to appeal to middle-of-the-road voters who are, polling suggests, far more wary of major police reform.

Know this: The more any Democrat talks about defunding the police or attacks policing writ large, it gets just a little bit more difficult for Democrats to hold their House and Senate majorities next November. The real issue is whether Biden --- or any other Democrat -- can convince those most outspoken voices of that fact.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
