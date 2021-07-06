Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Turns out Donald Trump wasn't the worst president in US history, historians say

Turns out Donald Trump wasn't the worst president in US history, historians say

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 1:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Thomas Balcerski

On Wednesday, C-SPAN released its 2021 Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership, including for the first time former President Donald Trump. The survey organizers have assembled a broad ideological and demographic spectrum of 142 presidential historians and professional observers of the presidency invited to participate. I was one of them.

The results from my fellow historians are now in: Donald Trump is not our worst president. Instead, James Buchanan continues to hold the bottom spot. Trump ranks in 41st place, with three presidents beneath him.

As a historian who has studied James Buchanan, I can't say I am surprised. The case for Buchanan as the worst president in American history is, after all, a very strong one. From unwise meddling into the affairs of the Supreme Court during the Dred Scott case -- he allegedly influenced the court's ruling that Black people are "not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word 'citizens' in the Constitution" -- to his role in the struggles that split his own Democratic Party in two, Buchanan blundered badly when the nation needed a steady hand to guide the ship of state.

Worse still, he presided over the secession of seven Southern states from the Union and declared himself unable to stop it. "It is beyond the power of any president, no matter what may be his own political proclivities, to restore peace and harmony among the states," he said in his annual message to Congress in 1860. "Wisely limited and restrained as is his power under our Constitution and laws, he alone can accomplish but little for good or for evil on such a momentous question."

Whether right or wrong, Buchanan has as a result often been pinned with the full blame for the resulting Civil War.

Nevertheless, the idea that Donald Trump would surpass James Buchanan for last place had seemingly become standard thinking by 2021. A veritable torrent of opinion pieces arguing for the historical magnitude of Trump's failures -- such as those in the The Washington Post and in the Atlantic -- make the point. Several of my fellow historians also said as much in the days immediately leading up to and following Trump's departure from the White House.

Public opinion equally mirrored the new conventional wisdom. In December 2020, a Fox News poll found that 42% of voters said history would remember Trump as one of the worst presidents. Of course, this initial polling about Trump's place in history took place before the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the ramifications of which are ongoing. A recent Gallup poll on the question, conducted over January 4 to 15, 2021, revealed that fully six in 10 Americans thought Trump would be rated either "below average" or "poor."

So why did Trump not rank last in this latest survey? For starters, it's helpful to look at how Trump fared in the 10 areas established by C-SPAN: Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority, International Relations, Administrative Skills, Relations with Congress, Vision/Setting an Agenda, Pursued Equal Justice for All, and Performance with Context of Times.

Trump scored highest in Public Persuasion -- no surprise given his once massive Twitter following -- and Economic Management -- again, unsurprising given the historically large tax cuts passed earlier in his term. However, he scored dead last among all presidents in both Moral Authority -- perhaps as a result of his two impeachments -- and Administrative Skills, equally expected, given his administration's disastrous handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

But Trump's ranking also implicitly relies on comparison to his immediate predecessor. Back in 2017, nearly half of Americans polled thought Barack Obama's presidency would go down as either "outstanding" or "above average." In the 2017 C-SPAN Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership, Obama ranked 12th overall, and he has now cracked the top 10, coming in at 10th place. Certainly, Obama continues to cast a long shadow over his successor.

But even as Trump's relative underperformance ensured a low ranking, his failures as president did little to raise the profile of other poorly ranked presidents. In fact, the needle had hardly budged among the bottom quartile of presidents. Besides Buchanan, Andrew Johnson (43rd), Franklin Pierce (42nd), and William Henry Harrison (40th) join Donald Trump in the bottom five of the 2021 poll.

So why didn't Donald Trump take over James Buchanan for the bottom spot? Perhaps the most powerful explanation is a version of historical inertia. Once historians have decided a president's place in history, they rarely leave the basement of American history.

At the same time, there have been some notable exceptions of historical reevaluation. Ulysses S. Grant, who placed 33rd in 2000, now sits comfortably at 20th place. In Grant's case, his efforts to suppress the Ku Klux Klan through the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871 increasingly stand out for their executive vigor and courage.

Beyond inertia, however, a longer view of history also explains why Trump did not finish last. While it may have been common to call Trump the worst president in American history, the passions of the immediate moment tend to cool over time. Perhaps, too, historians take a somewhat longer view of events.

It's hard to know how Trump will be ranked in the years ahead. He may follow a course similar to George W. Bush, who landed 36th overall in the 2009 C-SPAN survey, but just 12 years later, he now sits considerably higher, standing at 29th overall. By contrast, Richard Nixon finished 25th in the 2000 poll, but he had dropped considerably, down to 31st place since then.

As for me, I ranked Donald Trump number 43 out of the 44 presidents scored, ahead only of Andrew Johnson, a man to whom he has been often compared. And I placed James Buchanan two spots above the blatantly racist and politically recalcitrant Johnson. But like American democracy itself, mine was just one vote of many.

For now, at least, James Buchanan remains our worst president. Whether Donald Trump will surpass him as our worst president in the long run, only time can tell.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dunn 1,000 career wins

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/6/21)

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 1

Image

Giving your best: United Way of Olmsted County, part 2

Image

Sean's Weather 7/6

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Community Events