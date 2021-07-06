Clear

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers on how Graves' disease 'made me who I am'

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers on how Graves' disease 'made me who I am'

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Gail Devers' first Olympic gold medal could hardly have come in more dramatic circumstances, dipping for the line in a blanket finish thought to be the closest ever 100m final.

While her time of 10.82 seconds was less than a tenth of a second faster than her four nearest rivals, it wasn't just the nature of the race that made Devers' win so special, but also the journey she had taken to get there.

In the years leading up to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Devers endured a series of traumatic health complications -- a "gamut of symptoms" which brought her close to retirement before her athletics career had even left the starting blocks.

Weight loss, hair loss, headaches, insomnia, bulging eyes and painful skin sores were some of the health issues that afflicted Devers in her early 20s, driving her to desperate measures over a two-and-a-half-year period.

"I looked like a monster ... I couldn't stand the way I looked," the 54-year-old tells CNN Sport.

"I actually covered up my mirrors and stopped looking at myself. I stopped going out because when I went out, people would ask, 'Hey, what's wrong with you?' and I had no answers."

Around the time of the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Devers says she had been running as slowly as she did in high school and failed to progress past the semifinals of the 100m hurdles, her favored event.

Her condition, which some doctors put down to overtraining, worsened when she returned home; at one point, her weight dropped to 79 pounds -- 40 pounds less than her usual running weight.

"I had given a resignation speech to my coach saying that I didn't want to take up his time because I'm out there competing or trying to compete and I'm pulling my hamstrings by jogging," Devers remembers.

"There was a problem, (but) he wouldn't let me resign, thank goodness, and said, 'We'll figure this out.'"

It was only after years of visiting health experts across the United States that Devers finally learned she had Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder which causes an overactive thyroid gland.

"Then the tears just started flowing," she says of the moment she received a diagnosis. "Finally, somebody had an answer for me."

READ: Depression drove her close to suicide. Now, Olympian Raven Saunders wants to 'destigmatize mental health'

Today, 30 years on from her Graves' disease diagnosis, Devers wants to raise awareness for the condition and its accompanying symptoms -- especially as July marks Graves' disease awareness month.

She continues to take medication each day, and only recently discovered that issues with her eyes -- pain, bulging and sensitivity to light -- are linked to thyroid eye disease, a condition related to Graves' disease, but one that requires separate treatment.

"If there are 10 million people who could have Graves' disease, then my job, our job is to make sure that 10 million people -- they're under a doctor's care," says Devers.

After her diagnosis in 1990, Devers received radiation treatment that caused painful blisters on her feet as a side effect of the medication. The situation got so bad that doctors came close to amputating her feet.

READ: 'I won't die a boring death, but I will make a big smash,' says 'The Butterfly Lady' of Paralympic table tennis

But through all the complications of Graves' disease, Devers maintains that her health challenges propelled her to new heights once she was able to return to athletics.

"I always tell people that if I had my life to live over, I would ask for my Graves' disease again because it's made me who I am," she says.

"I believe I'm stronger at having to go through what I went through ... Everybody's faced with challenges. We all feel like sometimes walls are closing in on us and there's no way out.

"What do you do? You remember that strength and resilience that you have when you step on the line."

Following her 100m victory in 1992, Devers went on to win golds in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, making her one of just three women to successfully defend the 100m title at the Olympics.

Despite winning three world championship titles in the 100m hurdles, Devers' quest for an Olympic medal in that event proved to be ill-fated.

In 1992, she was on track for a comfortable victory before hitting the final hurdle and staggering across the line in fifth place. Statisticians later calculated that, had she not stumbled on the final hurdle, Devers would have broken the world record.

Then in Atlanta four years later, she could only finish fourth in the final; in 2000, she pulled up in the semifinal with a torn hamstring, and in 2004, it was a calf injury that thwarted her progress.

However, her 100m gold in 1996 -- when Devers edged out Jamaica's Merlene Ottey after they both clocked the same finish time -- still makes her the last American woman to win the Olympic 100m title.

READ: Teenage long jump sensation Larissa Iapichino on the Olympics and matching her mother's record

At the Tokyo Olympics, which get underway later this month, Devers says she hopes an athlete from the United States can end the 25-year wait for a gold in the women's 100m, but also admits she's a fan of British sprinter and 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith.

Off the back of a career that was shaped by the resilience and determination required to overcome her health battles, Devers is well-positioned to give advice to current Olympians who are approaching the Games after a year fraught with the confusion and uncertainty of the pandemic.

"You've got challenges, you've got stresses, you've got self-doubts," says Devers. "Whether it's swimming, diving, whatever your event is, when you step up to the plate, be ready to put your all on the line so that you don't leave with question marks."

Having competed up to the age 40, Devers still stays active and recently finished her first half marathon. Away from sport, she remains dedicated to raising public awareness of Graves' disease.

"I've been dealing with things for 30 years," she says. "I need to help people get to the finish line quicker than I got there."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Multiple chances for rain through the 7-day forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/6

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Image

Rochester United FC wraps up the season

Image

Meteorologist Ryan Knapp tracking Elsa

Image

Minnesotans are part of Team USA Gymnastics and having an impact on the local gymnastics landscape

Image

Blood Donors needed locally and Nationwide

Community Events