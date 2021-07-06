Clear

Subway wants to win customers back with an updated menu. Don't worry, the tuna will stay the same

Subway wants to win customers back with an updated menu. Don't worry, the tuna will stay the same

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

After years of declining sales, Subway is hoping to reintroduce itself to customers and convince them to give its sandwiches a shot.

Next week, Subway restaurants across the country will unveil an updated menu designed to improve items across the board. The chain says the move is the biggest menu change in its history.

The revamp includes new recipes for the chain's Italian and multigrain breads, as well as new sandwich toppings.

The chain is also tweaking items already on the menu. Subway's bacon, for example, will now be hickory-smoked, and its turkey and ham sliced more thinly. It's also bringing back past items like rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef. To encourage customers to try the new ingredients, thousands of restaurants plan to give away up to one million free sandwiches between 10 AM and 12 PM on July 13. The chain is also updating the look of its app and partnering with DoorDash to let customers order delivery directly from the Subway app.

Some shoppers once considered Subway to be an affordable, relatively healthy option — they could load their sandwiches with their preferred mix of veggies and protein without breaking the bank. But in recent years, competition in the fast casual space has helped edge Subway out.

"We want to make a loud enough bang ... to draw those people back to give us another look," Subway CEO John Chidsey told CNN Business.

With the new menu, Subway is courting those customers and hoping to please its franchise operators.

Bringing customers back

According to the foodservice research and consultant firm Technomic, sales at Subway's US locations have been falling in recent years. System-wide sales at Subway's US locations were $12.3 billion in 2013, which was its best year of the past 15, and about $8.3 billion in 2020, according to Technomic's analysis.

In response to a request for comment on those numbers, Trevor Haynes, Subway's president for North America, said in an emailed statement that "Subway is a privately held company and does not publicly disclose sales figures." He added that "for the first half of 2021, on average sales are doing well compared to 2019, pre-pandemic levels."

When Subway first rose to prominence, it "owned" customization, said Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at Technomic. But the rise of fast casual made customization the norm. Now, customers can build their own burritos, salads, sandwiches or bowls, making competition in the space fierce. As more restaurants offer custom options, "we want to continue to ... dominate that space," said Chidsey.

Subway's research showed that customers wanted more innovation, Chidsey noted.

With that in mind, the company decided to "focus on raising the quality of the core ingredients, since with those core ingredients you can make almost an infinite number of sandwich combinations," Chidsey said.

It's not just about customization. "Perceptions of health and what is healthy [have] evolved," said Byrne. "From an ingredient standpoint, I know consumers would love to hear a little bit more about the sourcing."

Recently, questions have been raised about Subway's tuna — a lawsuit alleged that Subway's tuna sandwich is not actually made with the fish. The suit has since been amended to allege that the tuna Subway uses is not made with 100% tuna and does not always use skipjack or yellowfin tuna. Subway called the original lawsuit "meritless," and said that "the new claims are untrue," adding that "the lawsuit constitutes a reckless and improper attack on Subway's brand."

Subway is still proudly serving the product, saying that "the 100% wild-caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers."

Franchisee tension

The refresh also has the possible benefit of pleasing franchise operators, some of whom have been clamoring for changes.

One metric of the update's success is a "re-energized franchisee community," said Chidsey. "It's important for us internally." Franchisees have also been calling for more menu innovation, he said.

Some Subway franchise operators have complained publicly about the company's treatment of them. In April, an anonymous group of "concerned franchisees" wrote an open letter to Elisabeth DeLuca, a co-owner of the chain. The Subway dream "has turned into a nightmare," they said, writing that Subway hurt their business by franchising new locations nearby or shutting down stores for minor infractions, among other things. In a separate letter, they complained of high franchise fees. Subway's franchise fees are "competitive," said Trevor Haynes, Subway's president for North America, in an emailed statement.

"There are still a few people who are disgruntled about the past," Chidsey said, in reference to the franchisee's complaints. "But I would think that if you talk to the vast majority of our franchisees, they'd say we've had a hell of a six-month run," he said, suggesting that the higher sales are encouraging to franchise operators. "Things are improving rather dramatically." He added that the chain is focused on growing sales rather than the number of Subway restaurants in the United States.

Aligning franchise operators with the corporate team is essential for the company to turn around, noted Technomic's Byrne. "I don't think they can do anything until those two groups get on the same page."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Multiple chances for rain through the 7-day forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/6

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Image

Rochester United FC wraps up the season

Image

Meteorologist Ryan Knapp tracking Elsa

Image

Minnesotans are part of Team USA Gymnastics and having an impact on the local gymnastics landscape

Image

Blood Donors needed locally and Nationwide

Community Events