Clear

Newly released video shows alleged abuse at a soon-to-be shuttered New Jersey correctional facility

Newly released video shows alleged abuse at a soon-to-be shuttered New Jersey correctional facility

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, Taylor Romine, Jean Casarez and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Newly released video obtained by CNN shows correctional officers allegedly abusing inmates at a soon-to-be shuttered women's correctional facility in New Jersey.

The edited footage shows correctional officers extracting inmates from their cells, physically restraining inmates, punching inmates, and deploying pepper spray into cells with closed doors. The footage was first made public through open records requests made by the Associated Press and other parties.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced in June that he was closing the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women (EMCF), which was New Jersey's only women's prison, after an independent report he commissioned detailed the allegations of abuse against inmates.

"I've just made a decision. Enough. We're turning the page," Murphy said on June 7. "This is a multi-year process. You just can't flip a light switch. I think New York City is in the middle of an eight-year process on Rikers Island. Please God, we get this done a lot faster than that."

Corrections officers at EMCF were accused in the report of abusing inmates on the night of January 11 when inmates were removed from cells after they allegedly "splashed" corrections officers with bodily fluids and other unidentified fluids. The governor said in light of the report's findings, the "only path forward is to responsibly close the facility."

The New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on the newly released footage Monday. In June, a spokesperson told CNN that the department took the allegations seriously.

"From first learning of the January 11 incident at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, the Department took swift action to suspend 34 staff members and immediately sought the assistance of the Office of the Attorney General and the Prosecutor's Office to investigate the conduct for potential criminal prosecution," DOC spokeswoman Liz Velez told CNN last month.

What the video shows

In a 95-minute edited video obtained by CNN, multiple officers in riot gear are seen walking into the cell of a woman, whose face is blurred. They spray her with pepper spray and one begins punching her and yelling at her as she appears to try to cover her head and face.

The video appears to be from a body-worn camera and security cameras.

The woman is coughing during the encounter and yelling. She can be heard at one point saying, "Are you done punching me in my face like this?" and "You like this?"

Five officers are seen pulling her from her cell into a hallway filled with other officers, and one officer is heard saying, "You're going to walk like a normal human being, you understand?"

They take her to a medical area where she tells a woman who is not visible, "They busted my lip. They punched me in my face. They punched me in my chest. They punched me for no reason. I don't know why I was just assaulted. I was sleeping; they ... came in my room and assaulted me."

The video also shows other inmates being pepper-sprayed and punched before being taken from their cells. One inmate's arm was broken, the report said.

Officers charged in incident

Several correctional officers are accused of submitting false reports about what happened that night, including one who said the victim was throwing punches toward his torso, a claim that's not supported by video evidence at the scene, according to the attorney general's office.

In all, 10 correctional officers are facing various charges ranging from records tampering and official misconduct to aggravated assault, State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced last month. He said at the time that one inmate was punched about 28 times and another was punched while she was in handcuffs.

The incident is just one of many reported at the facility.

Last April, the Department of Justice wrote in a notice after a two-year investigation that there is "reasonable cause to believe" that conditions at EMCF violate the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits "cruel and unusual punishment," due to "the sexual abuse of prisoners by the facility's staff" and that "these violations are pursuant to a pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of rights protected by the Eighth Amendment."

The DOJ wrote that the facility "fails to protect victims who report excuse abuse from retaliation," subjects those who do report sexual abuse to "hard and isolating conditions," and that officials at the facility knew about the abuse and disregarded it, among other findings.

Earlier this year, a transgender woman was placed in a men's prison after filing a lawsuit alleging abuse at the facility. She has been moved to an out-of-state women's facility, according to her lawyer.

The woman had filed a lawsuit in March, alleging she was one of several inmates attacked by corrections officers at the facility earlier this year, including the January 11 incident.

The early January incident triggered a joint investigation by the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, according to the attorney general's office. Murphy said he was "sickened by the horrific reports," and he ordered a full independent investigation by the state's former comptroller.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372210

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58384643
Linn21300341
Scott20342249
Black Hawk16353316
Woodbury15262230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073248
Warren585692
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522094
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182351
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153252
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Multiple chances for rain through the 7-day forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Playlist program back at Rochester Public Library

Image

How to avoid a trip to the ER during the summer

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

Community cleanup at fireworks

Image

Busy weekend for Lanesboro businesses

Image

Rochester United FC wraps up the season

Image

Meteorologist Ryan Knapp tracking Elsa

Image

Minnesotans are part of Team USA Gymnastics and having an impact on the local gymnastics landscape

Image

Blood Donors needed locally and Nationwide

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/5/21)

Community Events