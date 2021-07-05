Clear

More than 125 Covid-19 cases tied to South Texas church camp, pastor says

More than 125 Covid-19 cases tied to South Texas church camp, pastor says

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 11:11 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 11:11 PM
Posted By: By Keith Allen, CNN

More than 125 campers and adults who attended a summer camp run by a South Texas church have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from Clear Creek Community Church Lead Pastor Bruce Wesley.

The outbreak stems from a late June Student Ministry Camp for sixth through 12th graders that was attended by over 400 people, he said.

"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp," Wesley said.

"And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp."

Clear Creek Community Church is an interdenominational church based in League City, Texas, with five campuses south of Houston.

The Galveston County Health District said it was notified of the first positive case tied to the church camp -- held outside the county -- on June 27.

"The health district is working closely with church leadership to investigate the outbreak, trace potential contacts and offer guidance and resources," health district officials said. "The youth group did not leave the campground during their stay. They did have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site."

Services at all five of the church's campuses have been canceled through Wednesday, according to Wesley.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus," Wesley said in his letter to the church community.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the Clear Creek Community Church camp who either feels sick or is a "close contact" of someone who tested positive after attending the camp to get tested and quarantine at home while they await the test results.

"This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, and we have to take precautions," Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, said in the county statement.

CNN reached out to health officials with a question about the vaccination status of the people who went to the camp but didn't receive a reply.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Multiple chances for rain through the 7-day forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

Image

kimt--Mon_Jul_05_21_58 - selection

Image

kimt--Mon_Jul_05_21_58 - selection

Image

Rochester United FC wraps up the season

Image

Meteorologist Ryan Knapp tracking Elsa

Image

Minnesotans are part of Team USA Gymnastics and having an impact on the local gymnastics landscape

Image

Blood Donors needed locally and Nationwide

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/5/21)

Image

Tropical Storm Elsa with Ryan

Image

Cowboy story from North Iowa

Community Events