Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

John Glenn Fast Facts

John Glenn Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 3:21 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 3:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth and a former US senator.

Personal

Birth date: July 18, 1921

Death date: December 8, 2016

Birth place: Cambridge, Ohio

Birth name: John Herschel Glenn Jr.

Father: John Glenn Sr., a plumber

Mother: Clara (Sproat) Glenn, a teacher

Marriage: Anna "Annie" Margaret (Castor) Glenn (April 6, 1943-December 8, 2016, his death)

Children: Carolyn Ann and John David

Education: Muskingum College, 1939-1942

Military service: US Marine Corps, 1943-1965, Colonel

Religion: Presbyterian

Other Facts

Flew a total of 149 missions during World War II and the Korean War and received multiple medals and decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross on six occasions.

He was the last surviving astronaut of the original seven from Project Mercury.

Timeline

March 1942 - Enlists in the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and upon completing flight training in 1943, becomes a pilot for the US Marines.

1944 - Flies 59 combat missions during his World War II service.

1953 - Flies a total of 90 combat missions in Korea: 63 missions with Marine Fighter Squadron 311 and 27 missions with the Fifth US Air Force.

1954-1956 - After the Korean conflict, Glenn attends test pilot school at the Naval Air Test Center in Maryland.

1957 - Sets the speed record flying from Los Angeles to New York in three hours and 23 minutes.

April 1959 - NASA selects Glenn as one of seven astronauts for Project Mercury.

1961 - Glenn, the oldest member of the group, serves as backup pilot when fellow astronauts Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Virgil I. Grissom each make suborbital flights.

February 20, 1962 - An Atlas rocket launches Glenn's space capsule, the Friendship 7. Glenn becomes the first American to orbit Earth, circling the globe three times in four hours and 56 minutes.

January 1964 - Resigns from NASA's astronaut program.

1964 - Enters the Ohio Democratic primary to challenge the incumbent Senator Stephen M. Young, but withdraws after being injured in a fall.

January 1965 - Retires from active service in the US Marine Corps to enter the business world.

1965-1970 - Serves as vice president and then president of Royal Crown Cola.

1970 - Glenn enters the Democratic primary for the US Senate but loses.

November 1974-1999 - Elected to the US Senate, serving four consecutive terms.

1978 - Chief author of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Act of 1978, prohibiting the sale of nuclear equipment to nations that currently have none.

1983-1984 - Runs unsuccessfully for the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination. He drops out of the race after failing to win any early primaries or caucuses.

1987-1995 - Glenn serves as chairman of the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, and sits on the Foreign Relations, Armed Services Committees and the Special Committee on Aging.

February 20, 1997 - Glenn announces on the 35th anniversary of his historic flight that he will not run for reelection in the US Senate.

October 29, 1998 - A 77-year-old Glenn becomes the oldest person to venture into space. Glenn serves as a payload specialist in the STS-95 crew aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery.

February 2006 - NASA awards Glenn and 37 other astronauts the Ambassador of Exploration Award.

November 16, 2011 - Receives the Congressional Gold Medal for Distinguished Astronauts along with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

May 29, 2012 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

February 1, 2014 - Glenn and his wife are present as their daughter Lyn christens the Mobile Landing Platform John Glenn, a US Navy ship.

May 2014 - Undergoes successful heart valve replacement surgery.

April 24, 2015 - Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. The college evolved from the John Glenn Institute for Public Policy and Management, founded at Ohio State in 1998.

June 28, 2016 - Attends a ceremony celebrating the renaming of the Port Columbus Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

December 7, 2016 - Ohio State University spokesman Hank Wilson says Glenn was hospitalized "more than a week ago," but does not have any information about his condition.

December 8, 2016 - Dies at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

May 19, 2020 - Glenn's wife, Annie, a lifelong advocate for those with speech impediments, dies of complications from Covid-19. She was 100.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Multiple chances for rain through the 7-day forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Harmony 4th of July parade

Image

Sean's Weather 7/5

Image

Firefighters prepare fireworks

Image

Celebrating the Fourth Overseas

Image

Stewartville Summerfest

Image

The Ski Dox put on a show

Image

The Rochester Royals get another win Sunday night

Image

Iowa parade turns deadly

Image

Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Community Events