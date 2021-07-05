Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Rates of new Covid-19 cases are almost 3 times higher in states with low vaccination rates, new data shows

Rates of new Covid-19 cases are almost 3 times higher in states with low vaccination rates, new data shows

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After months of progress in the fight against Covid-19, cases are rising again as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the US.

States with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, states with lower rates of vaccination reported an average of 6 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

States with higher vaccination rates reported an average of 2.2 new cases per 100,000 residents each day over the past week.

Arkansas, where less than 35% of residents were fully vaccinated Sunday, averaged 16 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. That's about five times the nationwide rate of new cases.

And Arkansas is one of 10 states where the rate of new cases jumped more than 25% over the past week compared to the previous week. Of those 10 states, all but one -- Delaware -- had below-average vaccination rates.

On the flip side, Vermont leads the country in vaccination rates, with 66% of its residents fully vaccinated.

Vermont also has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 cases -- less than 1 per 100,000 residents each day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. That's a decrease of nearly 16% from the previous week.

The gap in progress between highly vaccinated states and those lagging in vaccinations keeps growing.

Parts of the South, Southwest and Midwest are starting to see surges, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Florida is getting hit particularly hard, with about 17% of all new cases in the US being reported out of the Sunshine State, he said.

"People will continue to die until we vaccinate everybody," Reiner said.

And for young people who don't think they need to get vaccinated, Reiner said his hospital has seen plenty of young adults suffering from Covid-19 or complications of long Covid months after infection.

"What I would say to young people is that Covid-19 doesn't have to kill you to wreck your life," he said.

Why unvaccinated people might want to get vaccinated soon

All 50 states and Washington, DC, have reported cases of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"We learned this virus, a variant of Covid, is highly transmissible -- the most transmissible we've seen to date," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said last week.

"This is, again, a serious threat and we are seeing it spread among unvaccinated people."

The virus carries a cluster of mutations, including one known as L452R, that helps it infect human cells more easily.

The director-general of the World Health Organization has also said "Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far."

The current vaccines protect well against all the variants so far, but that could change at any moment. That's why doctors and public health officials want more people to get vaccinated.

"The more we allow the virus to spread, the more opportunity the virus has to change," the World Health Organization advised last month.

Renewed debate on masks as the Delta variant spreads

In areas with high Covid-19 transmission and low vaccination rates, even vaccinated people may want to wear masks, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases.

"When I'm in that area where there's a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection -- even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective," Fauci told NBC on Sunday.

But Reiner said vaccines provide strong enough protection that those who are inoculated shouldn't need to wear masks, except for those with extenuating circumstances like compromised immune systems.

Vaccination is "the ticket to get your life back," he said.

"Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday. "As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, we expect to see increased transmissions in these communities, unless we can vaccinate more people now."

Former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said masks may become normalized for some people looking to protect themselves against respiratory pathogens -- be they coronavirus or the flu.

"I think people are going to use them on a voluntary basis," Gottlieb told CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday. "I think going to work with the sniffles is going to be frowned upon. I think businesses are going to have access to routine testing."

What happens next winter is up to us this summer

Zients said the federal government will be increasing efforts this summer to get more people vaccinated so they can return to normal life safely.

"The most trusted messenger is the local doctor, the local health care provider, so increasingly we have vaccines in doctor's offices, at health care clinics, so that people can get their questions answered and roll up their sleeve and get a shot," Zients said.

If not enough people get vaccinated, health experts say, progress could be erased and Covid-19 could resurge in the winter.

Vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit estimated in May that 80% of the population will need to become immunized through vaccines or prior infections to avoid a winter surge.

Offit is director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee.

That 80% population immunity could be achieved through a combination of both vaccination and immunity from natural infection, he said.

"The proof will be in the pudding next winter," Offit told CNN's Jake Tapper. "If we don't get there to 80%, then I think you'll see another surge of this virus next winter."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Heating Up for the 4th of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/5

Image

Firefighters prepare fireworks

Image

Celebrating the Fourth Overseas

Image

Stewartville Summerfest

Image

The Ski Dox put on a show

Image

The Rochester Royals get another win Sunday night

Image

Iowa parade turns deadly

Image

Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Community Events