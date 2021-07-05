Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

How older Americans show us the vaccines work

How older Americans show us the vaccines work

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Covid-19 cases jumped 10% in the United States over the last week and the Delta variant could become the dominant strain. The variant is more transmissible than most other strains, but we also know that vaccines work well against it.

There is clear evidence that the vaccines work well in the real world. People who are choosing not to get it are putting their lives -- and those around them -- at unnecessary risk.

Preliminary data from a collection of states reveals that more than 99% of deaths over the last six months were among unvaccinated people, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week -- without citing specifics.

We can see how well the vaccines work in the broader case and death trends by looking at one of the groups most likely to get vaccinated: older Americans.

According to the CDC, Americans 50 years and older make up 27% of Covid-19 infections in preliminary June data. More complete data from May have them as 26% of all cases.

This is a significant shift from December 2020. Back then, 35% of all cases were among those ages 50 and older. Americans 50 years and older make up 36% of the population.

Of course, older people are more prone to serious illness and death, and we see that in the numbers. In May and June, 91% of Covid-19 related deaths were among those 50 years and older. Still, this is down from December 2020 when they accounted for 96% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

When we zoom in on those aged 65 and older, the decline is even more dramatic. They were 83% of all Covid related deaths in December 2020. In preliminary June data, they accounted for 65%.

The one big thing that changed from December to now is America's vaccination campaign in the last six months. Today, those 50 and older make up 54% of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, well above their share of the population.

Another way of looking at this is that a little more than 70% of those ages 50 and older have been fully vaccinated. For all adults, just 58% have been fully vaccinated. Among all Americans, only 47% of Americans have been.

Those 65 years and older are even more likely to get vaccinated. Nearly four-fifths (78%) among this group have been fully vaccinated. Keep in mind that older Americans were among the first to have access to the vaccine, after health care workers.

One reason why more older Americans have been vaccinated is that partisanship is less of a factor.

When we take an average of the late May and early June Axios/Ipsos polls, older Democrats (ages 50 and older) are more likely to say they have gotten a vaccine than older Republicans, 86% to 64%. That's a clear gap to be sure, but take a look at the partisan difference between those under the age of 50.

Among adults 18 to 49 years old, Democrats (74%) were 38 points more likely to say they had gotten a Covid-19 vaccine than Republicans (36%) were.

The good news is that the most vulnerable part of our population is the most likely to be vaccinated.

Even so, young people can pass it to others and die from it, and no one should want to get Covid-19.

Everybody who can, should get vaccinated. It will save lives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Heating Up for the 4th of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/5

Image

Firefighters prepare fireworks

Image

Celebrating the Fourth Overseas

Image

Stewartville Summerfest

Image

The Ski Dox put on a show

Image

The Rochester Royals get another win Sunday night

Image

Iowa parade turns deadly

Image

Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Community Events