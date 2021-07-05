Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

What we learned from Robinhood's IPO prospectus

What we learned from Robinhood's IPO prospectus

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

ROBINHOOD'S GOING PUBLIC

Big week for our friends over at Robinhood. Yesterday they got slapped with a record $70 million FINRA fine. Today, they're jetting toward an IPO.

If you missed it, we discussed Robinhood's litany of regulatory headaches yesterday (you can catch up here).

Here's what we learned from Thursday's filing:

  • The company plans to raise $100 million when it begins trading on the Nasdaq.
  • Robinhood is setting aside as much as 35% of its Class A shares for individual investors on its own platform — a much larger allocation for retail investors than in a typical IPO.
  • The company revealed that it manages more than $80 billion for some 18 million users on its platform, more than half of which are first-time brokerage accounts.
  • It's actually profitable! Robinhood grew sales to $958.8 million last year, up 245% from the prior year. It turned a $7.5 million profit last year, a significant improvement from a $106.6 million loss in 2019.
  • Its ticker symbol: HOOD. (OK, not bad)
  • The company also revealed it reached a settlement out of court with the family of Alexander Kearns, the 20-year-old who died by suicide last year after seeing a huge negative balance on his Robinhood account. (My colleague Matt Egan has more on the settlement.)

THE TAKEAWAY

The less-than-a-decade-old startup is surprisingly profitable and has a huge customer base. It's already proven its ability to disrupt the brokerage industry -- that "no fee" trading model forced virtually every other online brokerage to drop their fees, and the app broke down barriers for millions of non-professional investors to access the stock market.

Now, Robinhood's got to prove its credibility. As a publicly traded company, it'll be much harder to get away with the outages and errors that have plagued the app in the past. It's one thing for Robinhood customers to lose money by missing out on trades — it'll be quite another for its shareholders to lose money because Robinhood can't get its act together.

WIPE OUT

Among the many pandemic-panic-purchases of last spring, Clorox wipes were among the most coveted and hard to find. They flew off the shelves as we tried to triple disinfect our surroundings.

But a year later, our devotion to that cleanliness has faded, and that's bringing Clorox down.

In April, the company said quarterly sales were flat compared with a year ago, and adjusted earnings fell nearly 15%. Shares are down more than 10% this year, making Clorox one of the worst performers in the S&P 500. The stock has fallen about 25% from its pandemic peak price last summer. Sales and earnings are expected to be flat in 2022.

What's a disinfectant to do? The company says it's trying to focus more on products for businesses as people head back to the office. But here's some free advice for Clorox: We want that bleachy scent without all the hassle of cleaning, so make a Clorox-scented candle I can light when I'm too lazy to actually disinfect every surface of my home. I'd buy 10 of them.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes. Did we join some shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that's true... We were looking out for our shareholders."

Keith McCoy, a senior ExxonMobil lobbyist, appears to have unwittingly revealed how the oil company uses its political muscle to undercut climate action in an interview that was secretly recorded by Greenpeace's UK investigative unit. Oopsie doopsie?

GO, WALLY

All, right, Jeff -- you broke me.

There are few people more cynical than I when it comes to CEOs pulling stunts like, I dunno, slipping the surly bonds of earth and rocketing into suborbital space on their own private spaceflight mission. Yay, OK, wow good for you, sir.

But Jeff Bezos announced Thursday, in a terribly cute video, that on his July 20 Blue Origin flight, he'll be joined by Wally Funk, the 82-year-old pilot who trained at NASA but never got her chance to go to space.

If you don't know Wally, here's a quick bio: She was the youngest woman to graduate from NASA's "Mercury 13" program, otherwise known as the "Women in Space" program, in 1961. She even spent 10 hours and 35 minutes inside a sensory deprivation tank in one Mercury 13 test, outperforming John Glenn.

NASA still didn't put her on a mission.

"I didn't think I would ever get to go up," Funk says. "They say, 'Wally, you're a girl, you can't do that.' I said, 'Guess what, doesn't matter what you are, you can still do it if you want to do it,' and I like to do things that nobody's ever done before."

Wally, in short, is a gem. She didn't get to go to space, but she's now logged more than 19,600 flying hours as a pilot and has taught more than 3,000 people how to fly private and commercial aircraft.

In less three weeks, her dream will come true, and we can't think of anyone more deserving. Even I'm choking up watching Blue Origin's promotional video. Godspeed, Wally!

FUN FACT OF THE DAY

Speaking of space travel... When Sally Ride became the first woman to go space, NASA asked her how many tampons she would need for her six-day trip. And no joke, they asked her if 100 would be enough. One hundred tampons. For six days. The anecdote, which Ride recalled in an oral history, inspired comedian Marcia Belsky's hilarious viral song last year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Heating Up for the 4th of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/5

Image

Firefighters prepare fireworks

Image

Celebrating the Fourth Overseas

Image

Stewartville Summerfest

Image

The Ski Dox put on a show

Image

The Rochester Royals get another win Sunday night

Image

Iowa parade turns deadly

Image

Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Community Events