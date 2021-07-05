Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Search resumes at Surfside collapse site after demolition that could give crews access to new areas of the debris pile

Search resumes at Surfside collapse site after demolition that could give crews access to new areas of the debris pile

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night and officials hope it will now be safer for rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements.

Search efforts, halted during the demolition, have resumed at the site, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday morning.

The structure was demolished around 10:30 p.m. Sunday using a method Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called "energetic felling," describing it as a process that "uses small, strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place."

The demolition came after part of the building fell early in the morning on June 24, collapsing approximately 55 of the building's 136 units. Crews immediately began digging through up to 16 feet of concrete and have confirmed at least 24 people were killed, including children. There are 121 people who remain unaccounted for.

With the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa looming, officials and rescue crews were increasingly concerned about the safety of those searching the rubble and the potential the rest of the structure would collapse.

"It appears as though the approaching storm may have been a blessing in disguise for us in that it initiated the demolition discussion," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Sunday night. "We want to make sure that we control which way the building falls and not a hurricane, so all of this together I think ended up being a good thing."

Burkett said he hopes the demolition will eliminate a potentially dangerous threat to workers and possibly open an estimated third of the remaining pile to search and rescue teams.

Search efforts at the partially collapsed building were paused Saturday around 4 p.m. so engineers could secure the site and prepare for the demolition.

"As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work," Levine Cava said Sunday night.

The work resumed without five to seven members of the Israeli rescue team. Col. Elad Edri, Deputy Commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said earlier that the decision was made based on what capabilities of the team will be needed after the demolition.

Residents ordered to evacuate multiple buildings

Since the collapse, multiple Miami-area buildings have been evacuated.

Ahead of the demolition at the South tower, the condominium board for Champlain Towers East suggested residents evacuate, according to a letter from the condo association's board of directors obtained by CNN.

The letter encouraged residents to evacuate in advance as streets nearby would be congested due to the demolition. The board also asked residents to take their pets and valuables, including passports and important documents, with them.

"Our building foundation has been checked multiple times, but we make this suggestion in an abundance of caution," the letter reads. "We do not expect any impact to us but you can't be too careful under the circumstances."

On Saturday, the city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a residential building out of an abundance of caution after a city inspector looked at an empty unit and flagged a "flooring system failure in that unit and excessive deflection on an exterior wall," according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier.

Miami Beach alone had 507 buildings subject to the 40-year recertification regulation, and the city "went through all of them within a week," starting the day after Champlain Towers South collapsed, Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Monday. None had structural issues, he said.

On Friday, North Miami Beach officials ordered the evacuation of the Crestview Towers, saying the building was delinquent with its 40-year recertification. Officials cited the late certification report to say the building was structurally and electrically unsafe.

Miami Beach isn't going to assume that its building inspections and recertification processes are being done in the right way, Gelber said.

"We're not going to let inertia be the organizing principle of our protection," he said. "We're going to make sure that what has been a once-in-a-lifetime incident has not got any implications systemwide."

Belongings left behind

Many residents of Champlain Towers South whose condos didn't collapse had to evacuate without many of their belongings, leaving behind clothes, valuables and family photographs.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said homicide detectives had been "collecting items that are retrievable, and are logging them and documenting them."

Any type of heirloom that was safe to retrieve is being documented to "be addressed at a later date with family members," he said.

24th victim identified

David Epstein, 58, has been identified as the 24th victim confirmed to have died in the collapse. His body was recovered Friday, officials said.

The victims range in age from 4 to 92.

Those who died include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and the daughter of a firefighter.

Nicole Mejias told CNN on Saturday that five of her family members were in the Champlain Towers South building when it collapsed, including 7-year-old Stella Cattarossi, the daughter of the Miami firefighter. Cattarossi's body was found Thursday night.

"We just miss them so much already, we wish this tragedy didn't happen, and will always remember them," Mejias said.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday -- including Miami-Dade County -- because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of southwest Florida as far north as Tampa Bay.

Surfside is no longer in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm.

The governor expressed his support for the demolition plan ahead of Elsa's impact and said Saturday he believed it would be best for the building to be down before the storm arrives. "With these gusts potentially, it would create a really big hazard."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372183

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58379643
Linn21299341
Scott20341249
Black Hawk16351316
Woodbury15261230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13540213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585592
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster521694
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470373
Wapello4350122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403582
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233251
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187843
Wright186740
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167135
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153152
Hancock150734
Iowa150224
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124123
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101624
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Heating Up for the 4th of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/5

Image

Firefighters prepare fireworks

Image

Celebrating the Fourth Overseas

Image

Stewartville Summerfest

Image

The Ski Dox put on a show

Image

The Rochester Royals get another win Sunday night

Image

Iowa parade turns deadly

Image

Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Community Events