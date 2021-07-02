Clear

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Article Image

Attorney George Conway says President Donald Trump's children should be "very, very worried" about the investigation into the Trump Organization.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jennifer Rodgers

For months -- years, even -- legal observers have been waiting for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to conclude its investigation of Donald J. Trump and his family business with the filing of criminal charges. Finally, the wait is over. But, in part because the indictment does not charge the former President as an individual and partly because many segments of the investigation apparently continue, these charges may raise as many questions as they answer.

Thursday's charges were brought against Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and against certain corporate components of the company itself, based on what is described as a 15-year scheme to evade taxes on executive and employee compensation. According to the indictment, the Trump Organization provided part of its compensation in the form of rent-free apartments, car leases, cash bonuses and private school tuition, but failed to properly account for this income, and did not pay required federal, state and local taxes on it. Weisselberg, a recipient of these benefits, allegedly also failed to pay personal taxes on this income, as part of the conspiracy.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Trump Organization further called the prosecution a political ploy, saying Weisselberg was being used as a "pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president."

But now that this long-awaited indictment has been unsealed, what does it tell us about these charges and about the possibility of charges for additional crimes and against additional defendants?

First, the charges are more serious than prior reporting suggested. Stories in the last few days undersold the case by describing it as one about fringe benefits, of the sort rarely prosecuted. While it is true that this is a case about unreported income and the failure to pay taxes on it, its scope is greater than many expected, for a few reasons. The scheme charged is a 15-year conspiracy to evade taxes, described as involving numerous Trump Organization executives and employees, only one of whom has been charged so far.

The indictment alleges the commission of other crimes in addition to the scheme to defraud in the first degree, namely grand larceny in the second degree -- the second most serious white-collar crime available to state prosecutors in New York -- along with various charges for falsifying records. And District Attorney Cyrus Vance has alleged that defendant Weisselberg not only evaded New York State and New York City taxes, but also evaded federal taxes, increasing the potential tax loss amount significantly. (While state authorities cannot charge the federal crime of evading federal taxes directly under state law, they can use the federal loss amount in charging the intended scope of the scheme to violate state law, as they have done here). All of this means that this is a bigger case, and a bigger headache for Trump and his company, than what was first believed.

We also know from Thursday's indictment and related proceedings that, as has been previously reported, Weisselberg is not cooperating with the investigation. And, given his central role in the charged scheme and other aspects of the Trump Organization's business that are still reportedly under investigation, he almost certainly still has a chance at a cooperation deal -- and many a defendant has changed his tune when the relatively vague notion of a potential criminal case is replaced by the cold, hard, reality of being arrested, handcuffed, fingerprinted and taken to court.

But I think that Weisselberg's importance as a cooperator may not be as great as it previously seemed. Particularly given the language in the indictment pointedly describing other participants in the scheme, it appears at least possible, if not likely, that other charges will be forthcoming whether or not Weisselberg cooperates, because prosecutors either have other important witness testimony, or they can make their case using documentary evidence, or a combination of both.

One thing that was not clarified Thursday is whether the other parts of the ongoing investigations will ever result in charges. Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James have been investigating bank fraud and tax fraud related to inflating and deflating assets, as well as the hush money payments to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels. The indictment did not shed light on these issues.

While many unknowns persist, there is certainty on one point: as Trump's strong reaction to these developments demonstrates, Thursday's indictment is very bad news for the former president, with potentially much more bad news to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605448

Reported Deaths: 7692
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252211788
Ramsey52577904
Dakota46923474
Anoka42851461
Washington27461295
Stearns22576226
St. Louis18166318
Scott17567138
Wright16399150
Olmsted13424102
Sherburne1203795
Carver1068649
Clay827392
Rice8216111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621652
Otter Tail587386
Benton583298
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471433
Winona461652
Itasca461065
Isanti440864
McLeod432361
Morrison425462
Beltrami408362
Nobles408350
Steele398518
Polk389372
Becker387056
Lyon364254
Carlton354057
Freeborn347533
Pine335223
Nicollet331745
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297827
Cass287032
Todd286633
Meeker263743
Waseca238723
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182846
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167324
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371962

Reported Deaths: 6079
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58347642
Linn21286341
Scott20334249
Black Hawk16316316
Woodbury15256230
Johnson1464685
Dubuque13536212
Dallas1130399
Pottawattamie11245177
Story1072848
Warren585192
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo555497
Webster520994
Sioux517874
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488476
Des Moines469773
Wapello4346122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421973
Plymouth403481
Lee385257
Marion366277
Jones301257
Henry295337
Bremer289462
Carroll287352
Crawford268741
Boone268634
Benton261655
Washington257551
Dickinson249544
Mahaska232851
Jackson225142
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212771
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188444
Fayette187543
Wright186640
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171257
Butler166935
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153052
Hancock150634
Iowa150024
Winnebago144731
Calhoun139313
Cass139155
Grundy137733
Emmet136041
Jefferson133835
Shelby131837
Sac131020
Union130135
Louisa130049
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123823
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120426
Palo Alto113623
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9580
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Ringgold56524
Van Buren56518
Wayne54923
Audubon53611
Adams3484
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Summertime heat and humidity arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

RAEDI weighs in on the unemployment rate in Rochester

Image

Live entertainment is back at Treasure Island

Image

Leaders say compromise was key in taking Minnesota budget deal across the finish line

Image

RPS reacts to boost in education funding provided by new state budget

Image

State lawmakers compromise to complete budget

Image

Rochester veteran honored for #StillServing

Image

Olmsted and Dodge counties among healthiest in the U.S.

Image

RPS reacts to boost in education funding

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/1/21)

Community Events