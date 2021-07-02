Clear

5 things to know for July 2: Capitol riot, Covid-19, SCOTUS, condo collapse, Canada

Fourth of July weekend will bring drier conditions for the East, rain for the Central, and hot temperatures for the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

US factories are feeling the squeeze of supply chain issues and materials shortages. As a result, manufacturers in June recorded the biggest price jump in 42 years.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.



1. Capitol riot

The House voted this week to create a select committee to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol -- and it's immediately become a politically fraught assignment. Republicans have made it clear they're not interested, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even threatened to strip party members of other committee assignments if they accepted an offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve. So far, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has been tapped as one of the Democratic House speaker's committee picks. Cheney was previously removed from GOP House leadership after repeatedly criticizing ex-President Trump's false election claims. Meanwhile, new video from the insurrection is prompting more legal action against people who were there. The Justice Department this week rounded up several new defendants accused of destroying thousands of dollars' worth of professional broadcast equipment.

2. Coronavirus

More local officials in the US are sounding the alarm over another possible wave of Covid-19 just as people are setting off for the July 4 holiday. For instance, places in Arkansas have seen a surge, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson says more than 90% of active virus cases are among unvaccinated people. To combat the spread of the Delta variant, the Biden administration is planning to deploy response teams across the US to areas with high infection rates. As for vaccines, Johnson & Johnson says data shows its vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and appears to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant.

3. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has dealt a blow to the fight to preserve voting rights. The court yesterday ruled two provisions of an Arizona voting law that restrict how ballots can be cast do not violate the historic Voting Rights Act that bars regulations that result in racial discrimination. Critics see the ruling as essentially gutting what's left of the Voting Rights Act. This also means the restrictive voting laws that Republican-led states are implementing this year are more likely to withstand legal challenges. The decision also raises questions about the legacy of the court's 6-3 conservative majority. The Supreme Court term is now over, and attention is turning to Justice Stephen Breyer, the court's senior liberal who is facing intense calls to retire.

4. Condo collapse

Rescue efforts at the Florida condo collapse site could face more challenges soon as a tropical storm approaches and risk of further collapse lingers. Work had to be halted for much of yesterday as engineers assessed the structure still standing. The rest of the building is expected to be demolished in coming weeks. Meanwhile, more ominous details from the years leading up to the collapse are coming to light. The building department in Surfside, Florida, was the target of mounting complaints by residents and contractors in late 2018 -- so much so that the town manager at the time placed the office under administrative review. A family suing the Champlain Towers South condo association also claims an engineering firm that performed a 2018 structural analysis on the building should have been more thorough.

5. Canada

The Lower Kootenay Band, a member band of the Ktunaxa Nation, has announced the discovery of 182 human remains in unmarked graves at the site of another residential school in British Columbia. This site, near the city of Cranbrook, was formerly the St. Eugene's Mission School. This is the third boarding school where vast numbers of human remains have been identified. The discoveries have forced Canada to confront its history of systemic abuse of Indigenous communities, perpetuated in schools like these. The painful discoveries also led some Canadians to discourage celebrations during yesterday's Canada Day.

THIS JUST IN ...

All US and coalition forces have left Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

The departure, according to a US defense official, marks the end of the American presence at the sprawling compound that became the center of military power in Afghanistan. The full withdrawal of US troops from the country is expected very soon.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What's safe to do over the 4th of July weekend?

We're talking pandemic-wise. Explosives-wise, that's a whole other world of caution.

Krispy Kreme's second attempt on the public markets is much sweeter

Like the donuts themselves, perhaps Krispy Kreme stock is an acquired taste.

Richard Branson will try to beat Jeff Bezos to space

This is how "keeping up with the Joneses" goes when the Joneses are really, really rich.

Vacation rental demand has gone crazy. Here's how you can still get a deal

Because why go on vacation to relax if all you'll do is worry about how much it's costing you to relax?

Celebrate the 4th of July by taking our quiz about American symbols!

Here's one question to get you started: What is the national mammal of the United States?

a: the Chesapeake Bay Retriever

b: the American bison

c. the American black bear

d: the white-tailed deer

Do you know it? Take the quiz and see if you're correct! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1.76 million

That's how much prosecutors say the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg in untaxed compensation, covering rent, utilities and garage expenses on an apartment. The Trump Organization, Trump Payroll Corporation and Weisselberg are charged with a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. All three have pleaded not guilty.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as the NFL fined the Washington Football Team $10 million after an independent investigation into the team's workplace culture. It was launched after 15 former female employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Somewhere over the rainbow

Have you heard of daytime fireworks? They look like literal magic. Enjoy your Fourth of July holiday, everyone! (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605448

Reported Deaths: 7692
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252211788
Ramsey52577904
Dakota46923474
Anoka42851461
Washington27461295
Stearns22576226
St. Louis18166318
Scott17567138
Wright16399150
Olmsted13424102
Sherburne1203795
Carver1068649
Clay827392
Rice8216111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621652
Otter Tail587386
Benton583298
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471433
Winona461652
Itasca461065
Isanti440864
McLeod432361
Morrison425462
Beltrami408362
Nobles408350
Steele398518
Polk389372
Becker387056
Lyon364254
Carlton354057
Freeborn347533
Pine335223
Nicollet331745
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297827
Cass287032
Todd286633
Meeker263743
Waseca238723
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182846
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167324
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371962

Reported Deaths: 6079
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58347642
Linn21286341
Scott20334249
Black Hawk16316316
Woodbury15256230
Johnson1464685
Dubuque13536212
Dallas1130399
Pottawattamie11245177
Story1072848
Warren585192
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo555497
Webster520994
Sioux517874
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488476
Des Moines469773
Wapello4346122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421973
Plymouth403481
Lee385257
Marion366277
Jones301257
Henry295337
Bremer289462
Carroll287352
Crawford268741
Boone268634
Benton261655
Washington257551
Dickinson249544
Mahaska232851
Jackson225142
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212771
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188444
Fayette187543
Wright186640
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171257
Butler166935
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153052
Hancock150634
Iowa150024
Winnebago144731
Calhoun139313
Cass139155
Grundy137733
Emmet136041
Jefferson133835
Shelby131837
Sac131020
Union130135
Louisa130049
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123823
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120426
Palo Alto113623
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9580
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Ringgold56524
Van Buren56518
Wayne54923
Audubon53611
Adams3484
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

