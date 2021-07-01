Clear

Veterans mobilize to serve -- and vaccinate -- fellow Americans to fight Covid-19

When Covid-19 first hit the US, Team Rubicon and its army of veteran volunteers stepped up to help fellow Americans through the pandemic. Now they are supporting vaccination efforts across the country.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Kathleen Toner, CNN

Since early 2020, the coronavirus has posed a grave threat to the United States -- and throughout the pandemic, former service members have, once again, answered the call to protect and serve their fellow Americans.

Many have taken action with Team Rubicon, a non-profit that has helped veterans respond to more than 500 humanitarian disasters during the past decade.

The group was co-founded by Jake Wood, a former Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He led dozens of veterans on a mission to Haiti after the massive 2010 earthquake and realized that former service members could be a valuable resource in times of crisis.

"These are men and women who have volunteered to serve in harm's way before," said Wood, a 2012 CNN Hero. "They may have taken the uniform off, but they still have service in their hearts (and) they still have those incredible skills."

Team Rubicon lets veterans, who make up about 70% of its member base, put their experience to use helping others. It deploys international medical teams to assist with humanitarian crises worldwide. Domestically, volunteers often respond to natural disasters -- such as floods or tornadoes -- typically assisting with tasks like debris removal, search and rescue, hazard mitigation and volunteer management.

When Covid-19 hit the United States, Wood said he knew his volunteers could play a vital role.

"We immediately pivoted to get our volunteers doing work like supporting food banks, delivering groceries directly to people's doorsteps, setting up Covid testing sites," he said. "I'm really proud of the contribution we've made."

Early on, Wood asked all the volunteers on his roster -- then more than 120,000 -- as well as any others who wanted to help, to join the group's nationwide "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign. The goal: to help the most vulnerable members of society in a way that keeps at-risk populations safe and contains the spread of the virus.

This campaign offered volunteers many ways to get involved. While most Team Rubicon operations are highly organized, Wood encouraged volunteers to do what he calls "individual acts of service" -- such as checking on an elderly neighbor or helping someone whose immune system is compromised.

Wood's group also assisted with a number of large-scale operations across the United States. Veterans helped get food to those in need, often in conjunction with organizations like Feeding America and Meals on Wheels. Additionally, Team Rubicon's volunteers helped operate critical health care efforts, such as a drive-thru testing site and a 250-bed federal medical station in Santa Clara, California.

For the past six months, the group has also been very involved with vaccination efforts in all 50 states.

"We've supported hundreds of sites across the country, doing the simple things like site setup and teardown, patient registration, optimizing patient flow," he said. "It's been a modern-day medical wartime effort to get doses into the arms of Americans. And so we're really proud we've been able to support nearly two million doses across the country."

During the pandemic alone, Team Rubicon says its volunteers have so far helped nearly 10 million people around the country.

"This was a whole of America emergency, and it required a whole of America response," Wood said. "This is a moment for all Americans to rise to the occasion by thinking about the greater good."

CNN spoke with Wood about his work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: Your volunteers pitched in a lot with food distribution. Is that type of work usual for Team Rubicon?

Jake Wood: It's certainly outside the norm of what we do, but we quickly saw that food banks and food security in general would become really important in this pandemic. Many food banks and pantries rely on volunteers, like we do, but many of those (volunteers) tend to be in the at-risk demographic of over 65. So, those services were grinding to a halt, just as they were becoming more needed. Our volunteers have been helping with the logistics of food sorting and getting meals to people's doorsteps.

CNN: How has Team Rubicon been helping with the medical needs that have been sparked by this virus?

Wood: We have had volunteers on the front lines of all this -- whether they're running a testing site in North Carolina or a hospital center in California. We've also deployed members of our international medical team here domestically to help decompress health care systems that were overwhelmed.

One of my proudest accomplishments over the last year was the work that we did in the Navajo Nation. The people living there had one of the highest case rates and fatality rates of anywhere in America and Team Rubicon stepped in with hundreds of medical providers for nearly 300 days. I have no doubt that we were saving the lives of numerous people while we were there. And that's now extended into the vaccine work.

We've supported over 12,000 vaccinations in the Navajo Nation, which has one of the highest vaccine uptake rates of anywhere across the country, which is a testament to the community-oriented approach that they have. It's that mentality of, "We're in this together" -- and we need more of that across the country.

CNN: How do you think your group has handled all of the challenges posed by the pandemic?

Wood: Fifteen months ago, we were all faced with a choice: Were we going to retreat into our cave and hope that the pandemic would pass us by or were we going to help as many people as we could? And at Team Rubicon, we didn't blink. We stretched ourselves into missions that we had never imagined doing before.

Our team was flexible, adaptive, innovative -- and they were committed to helping their country during one of the greatest crises it's ever faced. The one thing that I'd want people to know about Team Rubicon is that when you need us, we will be there.

Want to get involved? Check out the Team Rubicon website and see how to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605365

Reported Deaths: 7687
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252041788
Ramsey52573903
Dakota46914472
Anoka42844461
Washington27458295
Stearns22570226
St. Louis18163318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13423102
Sherburne1203395
Carver1068548
Clay827192
Rice8214111
Blue Earth763644
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587286
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460765
Isanti440864
McLeod432361
Morrison425462
Nobles408350
Beltrami408262
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364154
Carlton353957
Freeborn347533
Pine335123
Nicollet331645
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297726
Cass286932
Todd286533
Meeker263643
Waseca238623
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196841
Dodge18773
Renville182946
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167324
Wadena163923
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122712
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48893
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371863

Reported Deaths: 6077
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58335642
Linn21283341
Scott20332249
Black Hawk16298315
Woodbury15253230
Johnson1464285
Dubuque13536212
Dallas1130299
Pottawattamie11243176
Story1072848
Warren584892
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo555197
Webster519594
Sioux517874
Muscatine4891106
Marshall488476
Des Moines469373
Wapello4344122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421773
Plymouth403481
Lee384657
Marion366177
Jones301157
Henry295337
Bremer289262
Carroll287352
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261555
Washington257551
Dickinson249544
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212771
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200335
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188444
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166835
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee152952
Hancock150634
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139213
Cass139155
Grundy137733
Emmet136041
Jefferson133735
Shelby131737
Sac131020
Union130135
Louisa130049
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120326
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9620
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Ringgold56524
Van Buren56518
Wayne54823
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Summertime heat and humidity arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mixed messages on currently using face masks

Image

One year of Rochester's Clean & Safe Ambassadors team

Image

Trailblazing bill in Illinois aims to advance Alzheimer's disease patient care

Image

Seans Weather 7/1

Image

Drought making it tough for local growers

Image

New legislation advancing Alzheimer's care

Image

Extreme June temperatures strain local farmers

Image

Structure fire in NW Rochester

Image

Improving Neighborhood Parks

Image

Rochester Blood Drive

Community Events