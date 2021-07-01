Clear

17 injured after an explosion inside a Los Angeles police bomb disposal truck

At least 17 people were injured in southern Los Angeles after an explosion occurred inside a police bomb squad disposal truck. The police were trying to detonate improvised explosive devices in the truck, according to officials.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

At least 17 people were injured Wednesday evening in Los Angeles after an explosion occurred inside a police bomb squad disposal truck, officials said.

"This vessel should have been able to dispose of this material," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference. "Something happened in that containment vehicle that should not have happened and we do not know why."

Earlier in the day, the LAPD received a call about illegal fireworks, Moore said. When officers arrived at the residence, they found commercial-grade fireworks stacked approximately 8-10 feet high. They also found improvised explosives, he said.

The explosion occurred as officers intentionally detonated the improvised devices in the truck, Moore said.

One person was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device, the chief said. The illegal fireworks came from out of state and were intended for sale around the Fourth of July holiday, he added.

Of the 17 people injured, 10 were responding officers and seven were civilians, Moore said.

The police chief did not describe the condition of the injured.

In an earlier statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said 16 people were injured, including nine members of the LAPD. It described the officers as "in fair condition with minor injuries." One member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had minor injuries.

Of the six civilians, the LAFD said three sustained serious injuries and the other three had minor injuries.

Several structures sustained varying levels of damage from the blast, the LAFD said. Multiple cars were damaged by flying debris.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has said there would be a full investigation.

"Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives. We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law," he said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605365

Reported Deaths: 7687
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252041788
Ramsey52573903
Dakota46914472
Anoka42844461
Washington27458295
Stearns22570226
St. Louis18163318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13423102
Sherburne1203395
Carver1068548
Clay827192
Rice8214111
Blue Earth763644
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587286
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460765
Isanti440864
McLeod432361
Morrison425462
Nobles408350
Beltrami408262
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364154
Carlton353957
Freeborn347533
Pine335123
Nicollet331645
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297726
Cass286932
Todd286533
Meeker263643
Waseca238623
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196841
Dodge18773
Renville182946
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167324
Wadena163923
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122712
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48893
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371863

Reported Deaths: 6077
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58335642
Linn21283341
Scott20332249
Black Hawk16298315
Woodbury15253230
Johnson1464285
Dubuque13536212
Dallas1130299
Pottawattamie11243176
Story1072848
Warren584892
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo555197
Webster519594
Sioux517874
Muscatine4891106
Marshall488476
Des Moines469373
Wapello4344122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421773
Plymouth403481
Lee384657
Marion366177
Jones301157
Henry295337
Bremer289262
Carroll287352
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261555
Washington257551
Dickinson249544
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212771
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200335
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188444
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166835
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee152952
Hancock150634
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139213
Cass139155
Grundy137733
Emmet136041
Jefferson133735
Shelby131737
Sac131020
Union130135
Louisa130049
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120326
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9620
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Ringgold56524
Van Buren56518
Wayne54823
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunshine and heat arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mixed messages on currently using face masks

Image

One year of Rochester's Clean & Safe Ambassadors team

Image

Trailblazing bill in Illinois aims to advance Alzheimer's disease patient care

Image

Seans Weather 7/1

Image

Drought making it tough for local growers

Image

New legislation advancing Alzheimer's care

Image

Extreme June temperatures strain local farmers

Image

Structure fire in NW Rochester

Image

Improving Neighborhood Parks

Image

Rochester Blood Drive

Community Events